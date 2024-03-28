The LEAST They Could Do: IL Parole Board Members Resign After Prisoner They Released Stabs 11-Year-Old

'Criminal justice reform' is a disaster. One that costs lives.

In Illinois -- which is now a cashless bail state -- members of the parole board have resigned after releasing a criminal who killed an 11-year-old boy less than 24 hours later.

Advertisement

Illinois parole board members resign after granting release of man who fatally stabbed 11-year-old boy less than 24 hours later https://t.co/JDAVoLWdQV pic.twitter.com/iNghOkmTUx — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2024

More from the New York Post:

The chair of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and a board member have resigned over backlash for granting the release of a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s young son less than 24 hours after he was freed. Board chair Donald Shelter and board member LeAnn Miller stepped down on Monday in the wake of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins’ murder on March 13, according to CBS 2. Perkins was allegedly stabbed in the chest by the recently released man on March 13. Crosetti Brand, 37, allegedly ambushed Jayden and his mother, Laterria Smith, in the doorway of their Edgewater residence less than 24 hours after he was granted parole from the Stateville Correctional Center, the local Chicago station reported.

How awful.

Is it too cynical of me that I’m surprised they had enough self awareness and shame to actually resign for this? — Ginger (@HandyGingerGal) March 27, 2024

No, it's not. We're surprised, too.

They should face prison time and be sued for tens of millions. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Neurologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2024

Yes.

Board member LeeAnn Miller should personally apologize to the victim and her family.



The illinois parole board hopefully will face a significant lawsuit for their negligence — K starr (@Kstarr605878646) March 27, 2024

We hope they are sued.

Restorative justice strikes again. This is what happens when you allow progressives to make important decisions. — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) March 27, 2024

It is.

Resignation is not enough. — Roof Redneck (@HillbillyPlato) March 27, 2024

No it is not nearly enough.

This man went and killed the son of a woman he dated sixteen years ago... That is crazy — LL Fool J (@lodiedodie14) March 27, 2024

Crazy is an understatement.

Heavy on the mind. Our kids deserve better. — Gohn All In (@gohnallin) March 26, 2024

Yes they do.

They get off with resignation...?

That doesn't feel right.

11-year-old boy. Stabbed to death. It's an evil I just can't get my head around. — River over troubled bridges (@JulietRedbird) March 27, 2024

It really is unfathomable.

Wow. Wow. WOW this is horrible. https://t.co/X3zwXzEZnp — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 26, 2024

It is horrible. Beyond words.

This is what “criminal justice reform” looks like.



What did you think the left meant when they said they wanted to abolish prisons? https://t.co/20vcrwUizP — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) March 27, 2024

Advertisement

This is exactly what the Left meant.

Democrat policies are death sentences for the very public they’re supposed to protect. https://t.co/yPDaGY9zJH — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) March 27, 2024

Yes. Especially women and minorities.

Progressivism kills. Never forget that.



Democrats will ALWAYS side with illegal aliens, rapists, murderers, pedophiles, and terrorists.



Always. https://t.co/HZhTpsB3b9 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 27, 2024

Every single time.

There should be some bird coverings and paving substance involved. https://t.co/jxXOzBIceI — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) March 27, 2024

We agree. It's richly deserved.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!