The LEAST They Could Do: IL Parole Board Members Resign After Prisoner They Released Stabs 11-Year-Old

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on March 28, 2024
AngieArtist

'Criminal justice reform' is a disaster. One that costs lives.

In Illinois -- which is now a cashless bail state -- members of the parole board have resigned after releasing a criminal who killed an 11-year-old boy less than 24 hours later.

Advertisement

More from the New York Post: 

The chair of the Illinois Prisoner Review Board and a board member have resigned over backlash for granting the release of a man who fatally stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s young son less than 24 hours after he was freed.

Board chair Donald Shelter and board member LeAnn Miller stepped down on Monday in the wake of 11-year-old Jayden Perkins’ murder on March 13, according to CBS 2.

Perkins was allegedly stabbed in the chest by the recently released man on March 13.

Crosetti Brand, 37, allegedly ambushed Jayden and his mother, Laterria Smith, in the doorway of their Edgewater residence less than 24 hours after he was granted parole from the Stateville Correctional Center, the local Chicago station reported.

How awful.

No, it's not. We're surprised, too.

Advertisement

Yes.

We hope they are sued.

It is.

No it is not nearly enough.

Crazy is an understatement.

Yes they do.

It really is unfathomable.

It is horrible. Beyond words.

Advertisement

This is exactly what the Left meant.

Yes. Especially women and minorities.

Every single time.

We agree. It's richly deserved.

***

