Egg on Their Faces: Cadbury Store Gets MASSIVE Backlash for Renaming Beloved Easter Candy

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Baker, File

As Christians the world over mark Holy week, the culmination of which is Easter Sunday, we must be cognizant not to offend those who don't celebrate Easter. Because tolerance and diversity. Or something.

Believe us, our tongue was planted firmly in our cheek as we wrote that first sentence, because it's ridiculous.

But at least one Cadbury Chocolate store in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is taking that very seriously.

'Gesture Eggs'. What. The. Actual.

More from the Telegraph:

A Cadbury store has been accused of erasing Easter by advertising chocolate eggs as “gesture eggs”.

The brand’s discount store in Springfields Outlet in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is displaying signs offering customers a two-for-£10 deal on “gesture eggs”.

The omission of the word “Easter”, particularly when advertising its popular Easter eggs synonymous with the religious holiday, has provoked anger among the Christian community.

“If it wasn’t for Easter, we wouldn’t have a reason for Easter eggs,” said Tim Dieppe, the head of public policy at Christian Concern. “So I’m wondering why Cadbury wants to erase the connection between Easter and eggs, because if people stop celebrating Easter then they might stop buying Easter eggs.”

He added: “I’m surprised that they are avoiding saying the word ‘Easter’, as that’s the time of year – it’s the Easter holidays, the Easter festival – and I’m surprised they’d want to avoid reference to Easter with things like this.”

The entire reason these products exist and are sold -- and sold in large numbers -- is Easter.

Do better, Cadbury.

That wouldn't be tolerated.

But they're trying to make 'Gesture Sunday' a thing.

That would be 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy'.

A good gesture.

Jesus dying on the cross and rising from the grave. That's not a 'gesture'; it's the entire point of the Christian faith.

We noticed that, too. This store -- even if acting on its own -- is still representing Cadbury. We're pretty sure a McDonald's franchise couldn't introduce an all-vegan menu under the brand name and not get in trouble for it.

We don't think the store's disdain of Easter extends to the money people spend.

It's really that simple.

If you want to live in a diverse, pluralistic society, this is what it looks like.

They're getting that a lot. And they deserve it.

As always, companies do this stuff so as not to offend a minority of customers who aren't their main customer base anyway, while offending their actual customer base and harming their business. It happens so often, and yet they never learn.

***

