Egg on Their Faces: Cadbury Store Gets MASSIVE Backlash for Renaming Beloved Easter Candy

As Christians the world over mark Holy week, the culmination of which is Easter Sunday, we must be cognizant not to offend those who don't celebrate Easter. Because tolerance and diversity. Or something.

Believe us, our tongue was planted firmly in our cheek as we wrote that first sentence, because it's ridiculous.

But at least one Cadbury Chocolate store in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is taking that very seriously.

Cadbury’s Chocolate store slammed for renaming Easter Eggs ‘Gesture Eggs’ to avoid upsetting those of different faiths.



The chocolate company is selling the eggs at a branded Cadbury discount store in Lincolnshire, UK.



Christian customers have reacted furiously on X to the… pic.twitter.com/n35vs0hhoN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 26, 2024

'Gesture Eggs'. What. The. Actual.

More from the Telegraph:

A Cadbury store has been accused of erasing Easter by advertising chocolate eggs as “gesture eggs”. The brand’s discount store in Springfields Outlet in Spalding, Lincolnshire, is displaying signs offering customers a two-for-£10 deal on “gesture eggs”. The omission of the word “Easter”, particularly when advertising its popular Easter eggs synonymous with the religious holiday, has provoked anger among the Christian community. “If it wasn’t for Easter, we wouldn’t have a reason for Easter eggs,” said Tim Dieppe, the head of public policy at Christian Concern. “So I’m wondering why Cadbury wants to erase the connection between Easter and eggs, because if people stop celebrating Easter then they might stop buying Easter eggs.” He added: “I’m surprised that they are avoiding saying the word ‘Easter’, as that’s the time of year – it’s the Easter holidays, the Easter festival – and I’m surprised they’d want to avoid reference to Easter with things like this.”

The entire reason these products exist and are sold -- and sold in large numbers -- is Easter.

Do better, Cadbury.

Can we rename Ramadan To Daylight Diet? — One way ticket to Mars (@Migrate_To_Mars) March 26, 2024

That wouldn't be tolerated.

But they're trying to make 'Gesture Sunday' a thing.

So the dominant religion in the country for millennia has to change to accommodate an invading religion. Does this mean Christians can go to Pakistan and insist the word Ramadan is replaced with Lent on all advertising and products? No, didn't think so. — Kevin Fox (@thaisilver60) March 27, 2024

That would be 'colonialism' and 'white supremacy'.

I love Cadbury EASTER eggs



My Gesture will be to avoid buying them without the original name on the package — Johnny (@jcan59) March 26, 2024

A good gesture.

“Gesture” Eggs??

What the hell is the gesturing? — Dan Chern (@DanChern) March 26, 2024

Jesus dying on the cross and rising from the grave. That's not a 'gesture'; it's the entire point of the Christian faith.

Cadbury out here pretending they have no control over the rights to their own, very expensive, property. pic.twitter.com/XS8RommMiY — Nightingale 2.0 (@ReginaeCor) March 26, 2024

We noticed that, too. This store -- even if acting on its own -- is still representing Cadbury. We're pretty sure a McDonald's franchise couldn't introduce an all-vegan menu under the brand name and not get in trouble for it.

I always say “if you want my Christmas money, call it Christmas.” I won’t whine but if you treat my holy days as “the holiday that cannot be mentioned” I’ll spend my money on someone who respects my beliefs.



You don’t have to share my beliefs, but I demand respect for them.… https://t.co/fkT5gsH0fj — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 26, 2024

We don't think the store's disdain of Easter extends to the money people spend.

Hey @Cadbury, if those of other faiths are offended, they just don't have to buy them. Stop the crap. https://t.co/m5A1QYSen4 — Dee Karl (@7thWoman) March 27, 2024

It's really that simple.

If you want to live in a diverse, pluralistic society, this is what it looks like.

They're getting that a lot. And they deserve it.

FGS, we are a Christian country, this is one of the most important dates in the Christian year. Sod off Cadbury, won’t be buying any of your eggs. https://t.co/SNRwzOZAXg — LR (@lsrlinda) March 26, 2024

As always, companies do this stuff so as not to offend a minority of customers who aren't their main customer base anyway, while offending their actual customer base and harming their business. It happens so often, and yet they never learn.

