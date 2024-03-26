'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris Campaign

Donald Trump lives rent-free in a lot of people's heads. We'd argue none more so than Liz Cheney, who just can't seem to quit him.

Well, when the party of Trump abandoned Lincoln, Reagan, and the Constitution, circumstances changed. https://t.co/s5CL5LpFwA — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 26, 2024

She's responding to a tweet mocking the Democrat's assertion that they 'go high' when Republicans 'go low.' Which is hilarious, coming from her.

So it's okay to be vile, nasty, and lie if you really don't like your political opponent? Good to know. We remember how the Left treated her dad when he was VP.

Remember that she lost her election in a landslide.

Populism is the rightful response of citizens to the failures of their leaders.



We walked away from the Bush, Cheney, McCain, Romney stain. Good riddance to garbage. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 26, 2024

Those Republicans are why, in part, Trump became a thing in the first place.

Cheney doesn't understand why, though, and never will.

My favorite part about Liz Cheney's posts are how obviously she lacks self-awareness. Lost by what, 40% in her run for reelection? And, yet, she seems to think she's in the right. Sad. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) March 26, 2024

Very sad.

@Liz_Cheney You need to go look in the mirror and take a hard look at yourself — Zen Satori🇺🇸 (@Stevo_1969) March 26, 2024

Yes. A lot of Republicans should do that, but they won't.

No no no no no



We are still the party of Lincoln and Reagan and the Constitution



YOU AREN'T



and you never were



You're the fascist party of CIA director GHWBush that people like Lincoln and Eisenhower warned us about



who pervert the Constitution pic.twitter.com/4x80B3ymXT — 🇺🇸🐘American Elephant🇺🇸🐘 (@TheElephantsKid) March 26, 2024

All of this.

Pretty sure Abe Lincoln would not have withheld exculpatory evidence in a hearing.. — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) March 26, 2024

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

Or something.

You withheld exculpatory evidence against your political enemy.

Go peddle your cluster bombs somewhere else. https://t.co/tTGE3OYztp — Albert Latham (@albert1776) March 26, 2024

We won't let her forget this.

TDS-infected loser who got righteously crushed in her last election, and who purposely withheld exculpatory evidence favorable to Trump in her star chamber trials, has thoughts. https://t.co/8KMgqDR7VX — The Happy Curmudgeon (@devotedapostate) March 26, 2024

Trump broke so many people's brains.

What are you talking about? The platform of the Democratic Party now is critical social justice ideology, which is anti-liberal democracy & literally conflicts w/ the principles of Enlightenment ideals. Do you not recognize a dangerous ideology when it's staring you in the face? https://t.co/X3xUg51gdi — Ms Ari (@msaristotle) March 26, 2024

But Trump!

In case you were wondering how this argument played out in Wyoming.

Not well for Cheney. At all.

Washington, DC, abandoned the Constitution long before 2017. — Tarah Price (@tarahtalk) March 26, 2024

Sadly, this is accurate.

You don't speak for Lincoln, Reagan, OR the Constitution, sweetheart.



Ever. Again. — Dirty Jerzy (@dirtyjerzys) March 26, 2024

Nope.

***

