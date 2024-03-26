'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris Campaign

Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Donald Trump lives rent-free in a lot of people's heads. We'd argue none more so than Liz Cheney, who just can't seem to quit him.

She's responding to a tweet mocking the Democrat's assertion that they 'go high' when Republicans 'go low.' Which is hilarious, coming from her.

So it's okay to be vile, nasty, and lie if you really don't like your political opponent? Good to know. We remember how the Left treated her dad when he was VP.

Remember that she lost her election in a landslide.

Those Republicans are why, in part, Trump became a thing in the first place.

Cheney doesn't understand why, though, and never will.

Very sad.

Yes. A lot of Republicans should do that, but they won't.

All of this.

BUT ORANGE MAN BAD!

Or something.

We won't let her forget this.

Trump broke so many people's brains.

But Trump!

In case you were wondering how this argument played out in Wyoming.

Not well for Cheney. At all.

Sadly, this is accurate.

Nope.

***

Tags: BIDEN CONSTITUTION DICK CHENEY DONALD TRUMP LIZ CHENEY TRUMP

