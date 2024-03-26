Thieves of Joy: LEGO Tells CA Cops to Stop Using Brick Heads on Criminals' Faces

You can't make this stuff up. In California, new laws prohibit the sharing of suspect photos on social media. To comply with the laws, one police department superimposed LEGO brick heads over the faces of those they arrested. The results were hilarious, but LEGO is not laughing.

LEGO is demanding California cops stop using their brick heads to replace criminals' faces on social mediahttps://t.co/I4yff01atQhttps://t.co/I4yff01atQ — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) March 25, 2024

A few days ago we told you about a California police department that, in an effort to comply with Governor Newsom's regulations and have a little fun, replaced the heads of perps in social media photos with LEGO heads. The results were hilarious... But not everyone thought it was funny... LEGO reached out and politely asked the Murrieta Police Department to stop using their copyrighted LEGO materials for funny purposes. For some reason, LEGO doesn't want to be associated with criminals.

Boo.

Replace them with Newsome face. pic.twitter.com/asoaS7YbXZ — Jon AweXome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) March 25, 2024

Brilliant idea.

Our face, too.

Have you ever stepped on a Lego in the middle of the night? They should be considered criminals. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) March 25, 2024

Any parent will tell you this is 100% true. Only thing worse than stepping on a LEGO is accidentally kneeling on one.

https://t.co/Q4wY23yVvb

And the answer is 4 days. — Peter CaliE𝕏ile (@petercrary) March 25, 2024

You called it.

I’m surprised they actually arrest people in California — Manny Sanchez (@RevManSan) March 25, 2024

Give it time, and that'll stop, too.

Just when you think reality can’t get more surreal 🤣🤣 https://t.co/OLh1cFWH7q — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2024

What a time to be alive.

Yep.

Dammit @LEGO_Group - just let us have this. https://t.co/Etib4MTtml — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) March 25, 2024

They are thieves of joy.

Indeed.

We should start swapping in the faces of governor Newsom, and all of the legislators that supported the California crime anonymity bill. https://t.co/fEVd99Gr4W — Actual Ñeanderthal (hee/hymn){parodee} (@NutlawPete) March 25, 2024

A second nomination for Newsom's face.

Honestly I can see why it would be seen as bad press from an internal standpoint https://t.co/S5fmM4CDBW — Eufaula Hazen (@EsmondElkmont) March 26, 2024

We can sort of see this, but we can also see the opportunity to lean into this and make LEGO a bigger thing than it already is.

Lego needs to embrace this. This is hilarious! 😂 https://t.co/pUXcOsn3lX — Jennifer O (@jenoneill37) March 25, 2024

It is hilarious, and a business opportunity.

But, alas, the threat of a lawsuit means the end of the funny LEGO heads on criminals.

