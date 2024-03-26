Thieves of Joy: LEGO Tells CA Cops to Stop Using Brick Heads on Criminals' Faces

Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 26, 2024
Martin Lehmann/Polfoto via AP

You can't make this stuff up. In California, new laws prohibit the sharing of suspect photos on social media. To comply with the laws, one police department superimposed LEGO brick heads over the faces of those they arrested. The results were hilarious, but LEGO is not laughing.

More from Not the Bee:

A few days ago we told you about a California police department that, in an effort to comply with Governor Newsom's regulations and have a little fun, replaced the heads of perps in social media photos with LEGO heads.

The results were hilarious...

But not everyone thought it was funny...

LEGO reached out and politely asked the Murrieta Police Department to stop using their copyrighted LEGO materials for funny purposes.

For some reason, LEGO doesn't want to be associated with criminals.

Boo.

Brilliant idea.

Our face, too.

Any parent will tell you this is 100% true. Only thing worse than stepping on a LEGO is accidentally kneeling on one.

You called it.

Give it time, and that'll stop, too.

What a time to be alive.

Yep.

They are thieves of joy.

Indeed.

A second nomination for Newsom's face.

We can sort of see this, but we can also see the opportunity to lean into this and make LEGO a bigger thing than it already is.

It is hilarious, and a business opportunity.

But, alas, the threat of a lawsuit means the end of the funny LEGO heads on criminals.

