Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy

While the Biden administration pushes green energy, there are a lot of people who have legitimate concerns over the reliability of making the grid green.

Recent storms in Texas have absolutely obliterated a field of solar panels. Which means they can't function. Which means no power.

BREAKING: Hail storm in Damon texas on 3/24/24 destroys 1,000’s of acres of solar farms.



Who pays to fix this green energy? @StateFarm? @FarmBureau? @Allstate?



Or you the taxpayer? pic.twitter.com/GpNSaopObZ — Corey Thompson (@Roughneck2real) March 25, 2024

We all know the answer.

Solar panels designed to stop global warming are broken by frozen water from the sky in a warm climate. Funny, that. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 26, 2024

Oh, the irony.

Regardless of who pays... did not one person anticipate the effect of hail on these devices before install? Was it a 500 year hail storm? Or just a hail storm? — Algernon (@Th3mous) March 26, 2024

No. The Left never considers the consequences of their actions. Just how it makes them feel and if it gives them more power.

Texas was already ugly but not they have these 1000 acre junk yards scattered all over?



Gas and Coal are better than wind and solar. — Bastiat (@Bastiat677637) March 26, 2024

If you like having reliable power, yes they are.

Renewables are unreliable. Texas got suckered — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) March 26, 2024

Yes. Now imagine this replacing all the traditional forms of energy. Enjoy living in the dark and cold.

How did developers of this energy farm not know to look it up? pic.twitter.com/N75DwB57Ds — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 26, 2024

Because it wasn't their money on the line, most likely.

That is the most disgusting display of environmental degradation, taking away land for animal homes, freedom to roam, trees and plants to grow, rivers to flow, etc. Where are the true environmentalists? — MkeMom (@WisConservMom) March 26, 2024

Excellent question.

'Green' energy often is a blight on the landscape.

Anybody know what the lead time on thousands of acres of Chinesium solar panels is? https://t.co/Eb2hUMxwE0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 26, 2024

A long time.

“Saving the environment” by covering it in dozens of square miles of inefficient solar panels that can’t even survive a hail storm. https://t.co/IGel0NdPpb — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 26, 2024

A brilliant idea.

Solar farms are a blight, and anyone who enables them should face justice. https://t.co/998pJnd6k9 — Mr. ✘ (@GlomarResponder) March 26, 2024

Yes, they should.

A nuclear power plant would provide extremely cheap extremely clean energy, and if there were a hailstorm it would be wet for a while afterward. https://t.co/84uq3Lbso8 — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) March 26, 2024

The fact the environmental Left doesn't support nuclear tells us all we need to know. They don't want cheap, abundant, clean energy. They want you to live in squalor.

