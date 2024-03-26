The Kids are Throwing a Tantrum Again. Vanderbilt Students Shame Black Police Officer...
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time,...
Here's Another Post Calling Large Pickups 'Murder Machines'
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
AP Gives Us a Biography of 'Controversial Figure' Francis Scott Key
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG...
New York Magazine Publishes Absurd Andrew Huberman Hit Piece and It's a Total...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid Gives Examples of Republicans She’d Welcome; Guess Who
Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual...
'Go Look in the Mirror': Liz Cheney Gets MAJOR Ratio After Defending Biden-Harris...
Trump: Cash King, Buttigieg: Bridge Bust!
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Lashes Out at Comparisons With Ronna McDaniel

Oh HAIL No: Storm Destroys Texas Solar Panels, Dashes Dreams of Green Energy

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File

While the Biden administration pushes green energy, there are a lot of people who have legitimate concerns over the reliability of making the grid green. 

Recent storms in Texas have absolutely obliterated a field of solar panels. Which means they can't function. Which means no power.

Advertisement

We all know the answer.

Oh, the irony.

No. The Left never considers the consequences of their actions. Just how it makes them feel and if it gives them more power.

If you like having reliable power, yes they are.

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes. Now imagine this replacing all the traditional forms of energy. Enjoy living in the dark and cold.

Because it wasn't their money on the line, most likely.

Excellent question.

'Green' energy often is a blight on the landscape.

A long time.

A brilliant idea.

Advertisement

Yes, they should.

The fact the environmental Left doesn't support nuclear tells us all we need to know. They don't want cheap, abundant, clean energy. They want you to live in squalor.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENVIRONMENTALISM GREEN ENERGY TAXPAYERS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates
Grateful Calvin
Gasp! A Bible! Keith Olbermann Reacts to Seeing Bible for the First Time, Apparently
Chad Felix Greene
'I VOTED for this S**T!' Former Dem Voter GOING OFF On Obamacare the 'Best Red-Pill Video EVER' (Watch)
Sam J.
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions
justmindy
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG Going After Media Matters
Amy Curtis
NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax Rates Grateful Calvin
Advertisement