NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

This is peak Florida man, although not because an insane crime was committed.

No, a man in the Sunshine State was just looking to do some yoga when he got smacked in the face by a falling iguana.

More from The Daily Caller:

Florida man was left bruised and bleeding after an iguana fell on his face during a Saturday yoga class in Miami.

Instructor Anamargret Sanchez, was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park, in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez also livestreams the sessions on Instagram so that people at home can still take part.

She told The Miami New Times that their class was held on a “really beautiful day.” They conducted their normal exercises for about 47 minutes. But the class was cut short when two iguanas, who onlookers say were likely having a territorial dispute in the oak trees above, started to create a ruckus. Amid their fight, one of the lizards either fell or was pushed straight onto one of the yogis below.

“Guys, I think we are going to close the class,” Sanchez was recorded saying during the livestream, according to the New Times. “I’m going to take care of someone who just got an iguana dropped on his face.”

Ouch.

We're sure it was fine.

There are worse things to be known for, but this is certainly up there.

We laughed out loud.

The quintessential Florida story.

This always concerned us about goat yoga. How do you not get droppings on your mat and elsewhere? Ew.

Very difficult.

New fear unlocked.

It certainly is special.

It wins.

Oh, we'd love to have that video.


***

Tags: FLORIDA

