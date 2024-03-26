NO-Maste: Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls on Face During Yoga Class

This is peak Florida man, although not because an insane crime was committed.

No, a man in the Sunshine State was just looking to do some yoga when he got smacked in the face by a falling iguana.

How did I miss this? 🦎

#FloridaMan



Florida Man Injured When Iguana Falls On His Face During Yoga Class https://t.co/veoT1aTFTd via @dailycaller — The Beach From Florida (@BeachFrmFL) March 25, 2024

More from The Daily Caller:

Florida man was left bruised and bleeding after an iguana fell on his face during a Saturday yoga class in Miami. Instructor Anamargret Sanchez, was teaching a free community class at Miami’s Legion Park, in the city’s Upper Eastside neighborhood. Sanchez also livestreams the sessions on Instagram so that people at home can still take part. She told The Miami New Times that their class was held on a “really beautiful day.” They conducted their normal exercises for about 47 minutes. But the class was cut short when two iguanas, who onlookers say were likely having a territorial dispute in the oak trees above, started to create a ruckus. Amid their fight, one of the lizards either fell or was pushed straight onto one of the yogis below. “Guys, I think we are going to close the class,” Sanchez was recorded saying during the livestream, according to the New Times. “I’m going to take care of someone who just got an iguana dropped on his face.”

Ouch.

Was… was the iguana okay? 🦎🫶 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 26, 2024

We're sure it was fine.

"The man told the New Times he didn’t want to be known as “the guy whose face was used as an iguana landing pad.”



☠️ — Helena Handbasket 🐊 (@hobbes16) March 25, 2024

There are worse things to be known for, but this is certainly up there.

We laughed out loud.

Such a Florida story — Thirty Foot Smurf⚾️♋️ (@goodapplejokes) March 25, 2024

The quintessential Florida story.

I've done one outdoors yoga class, at a park in Lakeland. Mat got covered in duck poop. There is no reason to lay around in nature — Gina 🇺🇸 (@ginamom343) March 26, 2024

This always concerned us about goat yoga. How do you not get droppings on your mat and elsewhere? Ew.

Downward Iguana is a very difficult yoga position. — I’m Your Huckleberry 🐊 (@ForzaAzzurri112) March 26, 2024

Very difficult.

Not a contingency even remotely considered when popping into the yoga studio

🤣 — Blkmg (@BlkmgeMO) March 26, 2024

New fear unlocked.

I ABSOLUTELY FREAKING LOVE MY DAMN STATE #Floridaman https://t.co/7JvZV9HxaD — South Florida Trophy Wife™ 🦈🌴🐊🦩 (@Pickledfins) March 26, 2024

It certainly is special.

Our March winner of Most Florida Event of the Month: https://t.co/fSWefe71wD — Julia GS (@JuliaGS) March 25, 2024

It wins.

Oh, we'd love to have that video.





