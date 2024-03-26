Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG Going After Media Matters

Yesterday, we told you about Georgia lawyer Andrew Fleischman, who said Hunter Biden lying on a gun form was 'harmless' (no, it's not).

Well, he's back at it, expressing concern that an Attorney General might just take a leaf from the Left's playbook.

Nothing to see here, just an Attorney General vowing to investigate the identities of everyone who contributes to an organization that criticizes him. pic.twitter.com/29tbHgfdhP — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) March 25, 2024

The other side gets to move and shoot, too, Andrew.

If you have nothing to hide why would you be upset?



No one is above the law.



*Insert Additional Cliches Here* — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 26, 2024

That's what the Left says.

Well, if you did nothing wrong then you should welcome the chance to be vindicated...



cc @bonchieredstate — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 26, 2024

Yes, you should. That's your rules.

Party of lawfare has thoughts. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 26, 2024

Yep.

Good. Media Matters is anything but nonprofit. pic.twitter.com/zip6RJDQPk — SpikeFL🇺🇸 (@LFrundie) March 26, 2024

Exactly.

Not so great when you get served your own dish, huh?

Maybe you shouldn't have opened that door, huh?

Too late now. Reap what you've sown. — HoR_Emperor (@HorEmperor) March 26, 2024

When the shoe is on the other foot, they really don't like it, do they?

The Left started this precedent so why are you crying about it? — Rufus (@prometheus233) March 26, 2024

They truly believed their rules wouldn't be applied to them.

This is rich coming from those who cheer for the so-called "misinformation specialists" to collaborate with the govt to silence non-Leftists. Gooder and harder. — Robert Watson (@watson1787) March 26, 2024

It really is rich.

Oh, you guys don’t like lawfare now? https://t.co/0JVkPKE9bG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 26, 2024

No, they don't.

If the DC attorney general can go after Leonard Leo, a red state AG can retaliate by going after a lefty outfit. https://t.co/phbIhvpzP2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 26, 2024

The Left sent the precedent.

Gored good and hard.

It’s how Democrats play the game. He’s just fighting fire with fire.



Cope and seethe. https://t.co/fVRyRoYATO — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 26, 2024

Yes, he is.

Game theory will tell you that tit-for-tat is the correct strategy.



I'm second to none in my distaste for lawfare. There is only one way to make it stop. That's with correct strategy. https://t.co/hQ2DlRk4Xm — Ari H. Mendelson (@kingmakerseries) March 26, 2024

Make the Left live by their rules. That's how it stops.

What, it’s only ok when you (D)o it? https://t.co/vFSlJOoyvr — 🇺🇸BoomerPatriot🇺🇸 aka Boomerwench (@PatriotBumer) March 26, 2024

Yes, that's what they believe.

It's okay when they do it.

While they tell us Trump is a threat to democracy and Republicans are fascists, with a straight face.

***

