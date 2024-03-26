Carol Roth DEMOLISHES the Biden Administration's Lies About the Reality of Income Tax...
Party of Lawfare Has Thoughts: GA Lawyer Who Defended Hunter Mad Missouri AG Going After Media Matters

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 26, 2024

Yesterday, we told you about Georgia lawyer Andrew Fleischman, who said Hunter Biden lying on a gun form was 'harmless' (no, it's not).

Well, he's back at it, expressing concern that an Attorney General might just take a leaf from the Left's playbook.

The other side gets to move and shoot, too, Andrew.

That's what the Left says.

Yes, you should. That's your rules.

Yep.

Exactly.

When the shoe is on the other foot, they really don't like it, do they?

They truly believed their rules wouldn't be applied to them.

It really is rich.

No, they don't.

The Left sent the precedent.

Gored good and hard.

Yes, he is.

Make the Left live by their rules. That's how it stops.

Yes, that's what they believe.

It's okay when they do it.

While they tell us Trump is a threat to democracy and Republicans are fascists, with a straight face.

***

