Um, No: Georgia Lawyer Claims Hunter Biden ’Harmlessly’ Lied on Gun Form

As the Biden administration keeps pushing for 'common sense' (read: unconstitutional) gun control, lawyers for Hunter Biden are hypocritically arguing the Second Amendment should protect Hunter from gun charges.

Now Andrew Fleischman, a lawyer in Georgia, says poor Hunter merely 'harmlessly' lied on a gun form.

Hunter Biden is being prosecuted right now for harmlessly lying on a form to say that he was not a user of drugs.



I don't think I've seen a single one of these folks argue that it should not be illegal. https://t.co/hVgwwdIdLv — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) March 24, 2024

That's a bold stance.

Let's also take a look at some of Andrew's other tweets regarding gun control:

See? Looser gun control laws are just like Nazis!

So forgive us if we don't buy the 'Hunter harmlessly lied' argument.

So you're good with dumping a gun across from a school?



Good to know you'll do anything to protect criminals. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 25, 2024

Yep.

Just like all Leftists. Never met a criminal they didn't like.

"It's (D)ifferent when we do it" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 25, 2024

Always (D)ifferent.

Until it is not a felony to lie on a federal form, it’s a felony. Those are the rules the rest of us simps live by. — FiveDollarsGetOuttaHere (@H53V22) March 24, 2024

Exactly.

If the rest of us simps lied to a bank to secure a loan, that would be mortage fraud, and we would be prosecuted. — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) March 24, 2024

Yes. You'd think a lawyer would know this. This is a dig at Trump, and it failed.

Hunter’s crime was not victimless, though. We don’t allow drug addicts to own guns because they are often irresponsible. And what happened to Hunter? His gun ended up in a garbage can across the street from a school. Then his dad’s friends at the Secret Service bailed him out. — 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 (@SilverPrince477) March 24, 2024

This, by the way, is the very definition of privilege.

If that gun was found and a kid shot, Andrew would be screaming for more gun control.

Common sense gun control now apparently means drug addicts should be able to buy firearms? Okay then. — Eh (@ty1te) March 24, 2024

That's what he's arguing.

But only for the son of the sitting president.

Hunter’s crime was not victimless, though. We don’t allow drug addicts to own guns because they are often irresponsible. And what happened to Hunter? His gun ended up in a garbage can across the street from a school. Then his dad’s friends at the Secret Service bailed him out. https://t.co/IkIj4EBRuS — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 24, 2024

Imagine how Andrew would flip if the Secret Service had done this for Donald Trump, Jr.

And if it had been a Republican who had lied on that same form, you would all be screaming “Crucify him”.



See the difference, https://t.co/XICfGCgE9k — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) March 25, 2024

He doesn't.

But we do.

Andrew left something out? What did he leave out? Where did Hunter leave his gun? What was it near? I would absolutely be prosecuted if I did what Hunter did and the SS wouldn’t help me out. https://t.co/WwPaelCq8l — EOT (@onthevergetime) March 24, 2024

Most of us would be in prison.

Another lawyer proving Shakespeare correct once more. https://t.co/K7d3srmGHi — Craig Ray (@caustinray72) March 25, 2024

Yes, indeed.

