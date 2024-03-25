Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Somethi...
WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages...
Do the Media Realize They're Losing?
Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media
How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the...
Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discredi...
MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night...
Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That...
WaPo's HOT Take About Women Being Too Dumb to Understand Their Own Bodies...
Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's...
Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America Is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers...
SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Fla. Sheriff's Home Security Advice Is STILL Guaranteed to Trigger Criminal-Coddling Lefti...
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About...

Um, No: Georgia Lawyer Claims Hunter Biden ’Harmlessly’ Lied on Gun Form

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 25, 2024
Meme screenshot

As the Biden administration keeps pushing for 'common sense' (read: unconstitutional) gun control, lawyers for Hunter Biden are hypocritically arguing the Second Amendment should protect Hunter from gun charges.

Advertisement

Now Andrew Fleischman, a lawyer in Georgia, says poor Hunter merely 'harmlessly' lied on a gun form.

That's a bold stance.

Let's also take a look at some of Andrew's other tweets regarding gun control:

See? Looser gun control laws are just like Nazis!

So forgive us if we don't buy the 'Hunter harmlessly lied' argument.

Yep.

Just like all Leftists. Never met a criminal they didn't like.

Always (D)ifferent.

Exactly.

Recommended

Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Something Else)
Doug P.
Advertisement

Yes. You'd think a lawyer would know this. This is a dig at Trump, and it failed.

This, by the way, is the very definition of privilege.

If that gun was found and a kid shot, Andrew would be screaming for more gun control.

That's what he's arguing.

But only for the son of the sitting president.

Imagine how Andrew would flip if the Secret Service had done this for Donald Trump, Jr.

Advertisement

He doesn't.

But we do.

Most of us would be in prison.

Yes, indeed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: GEORGIA GUN GUN CONTROL GUN LAWS HUNTER BIDEN HYPOCRISY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Something Else)
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH AOC Short Circuit in Real-Time When Asked If Hamas Releasing the Hostages Would End the War (Video)
Sam J.
Trump's Bond Getting Reduced Sparks Hot (and Laughable) New Talking Point From Left/Media
Doug P.
How 'Bout No? On 60 Minutes, Mexican President Tries to Shake Down the U.S. to Stem Border Invasion
Grateful Calvin
Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discrediting' Academics
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Campaign's Statement After Trump Presser Is 100 Percent Pure Projection (and Something Else) Doug P.
Advertisement