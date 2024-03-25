Party of Science Alert: Another Trans Activist Claims Men Have Periods

Remember 2020? When the Left screamed at us to 'follow the science' over and over again?

Yeah, that was a bunch of bull.

And here we go again with another trans activist claiming 'trans women' (read: men) have periods.

Watch:

Man dressed as a woman claims men can have periods:



“Once a month trans women will experience what is known as a period….most trans women don’t have a uterus. Let alone Ovaries…But that doesn’t change the fact they are experiencing a period.”



pic.twitter.com/aIxX4rWg8R — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 25, 2024

No, no they cannot.

They are not experiencing a period. They do not have the ovaries, or the uterus, or the female genetic code to have a period.

Full stop.

Probably just experiencing a full moon as a mentally ill person. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 25, 2024

Probably.

Do they remove most of the brain as well as the balls during gender reassignment surgery? — favourfavenz™ (@iamfavourfavenz) March 25, 2024

An excellent question.

I listened to the video, and still only women can menstrate. If they have to say anything they could just say they are pms-ing instead of on their period. — Crystal Zettler (@CrystalZettler) March 25, 2024

They shouldn't say anything. Men don't have periods or PMS.

I love period mansplaining. 🤦‍♀️😡 — Andrea (@AndreaW43164732) March 25, 2024

We remember when mansplaining was a bad thing.

Pretty much sums it up.

Pms or pmdd is not something to try for. Biological women who have it, try to not have it. It's a hormone imbalance and not ok. The simple fact is you can stop the hormones and be fine, we can not. Also pms does not equal a period. They are not the same https://t.co/RRHF8qttOw — 🍀Melanie🍀 (@greeneyedgalxx) March 25, 2024

No, they are not remotely the same. And they are miserable. Why anyone would want that is beyond us.

Gosh if any of these trans people actually were women and had a period they would never cope with the pain, discomfort , mood swings etc. @OliLondonTV https://t.co/HGnYMLnfgN — teresa engley (@rookery_hornet) March 25, 2024

No, they would not.

How braindead can you be! I would say the schools have failed us, but then, this is what the liberals have been teaching our kids behind our backs, isn’t it? https://t.co/BCWuet3aXT — Katherine 🟢⚪️🟣🇺🇸 (@_klynn4) March 25, 2024

When everything is relative, and science is a religion, this is the inevitable outcome.

MY GOD. Most transwomen don’t have a uterus… apparently… https://t.co/gZyjjSTeor — The Second Brick (@SecondBrick60) March 25, 2024

None do.

This thing gives me irritable straight woman syndrome! 🥴🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/c5E6PCvLhe — JC FitzEdward 🇺🇸 🍊 (@JCFitzedward) March 25, 2024

Amen.

Why is no one getting these men the help they so clearly need? https://t.co/ui4sQJFSDo — Charlie Elizabeth (@eli50003) March 25, 2024

Because it's more politically advantageous to encourage this.

A period is not a hypothetical made up process. It’s based on biology and if you don’t have a uterus, you will not get a period. Get over yourself and accept reality. Delusion doesn’t make something true. https://t.co/GHwTu2hWSR — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) March 25, 2024

No, they do not.

