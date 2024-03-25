Party of Science Alert: Another Trans Activist Claims Men Have Periods

IfNotNow When Will They Stop Pandering? The Squad Claim Jewish 'Siblings' Support Anti-Isr...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 25, 2024
AngieArtist

Remember 2020? When the Left screamed at us to 'follow the science' over and over again?

Yeah, that was a bunch of bull.

And here we go again with another trans activist claiming 'trans women' (read: men) have periods. 

Advertisement

Watch:

No, no they cannot.

They are not experiencing a period. They do not have the ovaries, or the uterus, or the female genetic code to have a period.

Full stop.

Probably.

An excellent question.

They shouldn't say anything. Men don't have periods or PMS.

We remember when mansplaining was a bad thing.

Advertisement

Pretty much sums it up.

No, they are not remotely the same. And they are miserable. Why anyone would want that is beyond us.

No, they would not.

When everything is relative, and science is a religion, this is the inevitable outcome.

None do.

Advertisement

Amen.

Because it's more politically advantageous to encourage this.

No, they do not.

***

