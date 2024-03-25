Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discrediting' Academics

60 Minutes wants you to know Twitter/X is 'rife' with 'trash talk and lies' since Elon Musk fired most of its fact checkers.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Watch.

After Elon Musk took over X, most fact-checkers were fired. The site is now rife with trash talk and lies.



"The toothpaste is out of the tube," says Darrell West of the Brookings Institution. https://t.co/ShSbzksR7L pic.twitter.com/2y9pvdgcJT — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 24, 2024

Advertisement

The headline of the video is so incredibly telling: "Supreme Court grapples with online First Amendment rights as social media teems with misinformation". Wow.

We all know that when they say 'misinformation', they really mean 'information we don't like.'

Twitter/X users were quick to point out just how wrong 60 Minutes is.

Who remembers this gem when 60 Minutes lied about Biden’s “unproven” shady dealings with Russia and China.



Those were good times. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fSXOkp1wOL — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2024

We do.

Russia, indeed. We remember THAT, too.

By fact-checkers, you mean shills for government narratives. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) March 25, 2024

Exactly what they mean.

Trump Was Right: pic.twitter.com/r5Bq05SvDu — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 25, 2024

He was right.

Oh please. Failing to enforce the government approved narrative?



They've still got you for that. But almost no one is watching. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) March 25, 2024

And they're glad to do it.

What is it about Free Speech you don’t understand?



Trash talk can be ignored, and “lies” can be muted or blocked. — LubertDas (@lubertdas) March 25, 2024

The 'free' and 'speech' parts.

The reality is that most big, damaging lies come from “trusted” sources, like the mainstream media, politicians and “fact checkers”.



Plus, @elonmusk’s X community notes does a very nice job of adding context where necessary. https://t.co/lfEoey1aEu — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 25, 2024

Twitter users could provide context without Community Notes, but it's always satisfying to see the media get fact-checked.

They really really do not like people having ways to communicate that they cannot control. https://t.co/qGyIGp60cQ — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 25, 2024

Ding-ding-ding-ding-ding! We have a winner. They really, really hate that.

LOL, the left wing propaganda machine is in full motion.



They’ve enlisted all of their “experts” to do “studies” to validate their narrative. @elonmusk, did you see this? https://t.co/DtO6Sub9LB — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) March 25, 2024

That's all it's about: defending the narrative.

They are so mad that people are pushing back against the 'experts' who lie to them, and the media who is nothing more than a propaganda arm of the Democrat party.

Academics, who are flagged misinformation to social media, say there’s a campaign to discredit them – and it’s mainly coming from conservatives. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/467xGLzuNh — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 24, 2024

As in every 'Republicans pounce' article, the problem is not the academics who are engaged in propaganda and lies, but the conservatives who point it out.

So, "misinformation" specialists are mad at conservatives for pointing out that they are serial liars.



Got it. This is nothing we don't already know. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 25, 2024

Nope. Not really news.

The "academics" discredited themselves. The only option available to them is counter-argument. — Chesterton_Report (@Veritas_Curat7) March 25, 2024

Yes. This is all self-inflicted.

Advertisement

The lead off interviewee is from the University of Washington.



The University of Washington has received millions of dollars from the National Science Foundation for “misinformation”-related grants



Example: https://t.co/W5P8T0edFi https://t.co/zBB3ryEuSt — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2024

Even Pravda is embarrassed by the US media.

“How dare you fact check our propaganda.” https://t.co/NZfdWPDO4F — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 25, 2024

That's what this is all about. Social media -- specifically Twitter/X under Elon -- is now pushing back against establishment media.

And they are LIVID about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!