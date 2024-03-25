MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night...
Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That...
WaPo's HOT Take About Women Being Too Dumb to Understand Their Own Bodies...
Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's...
Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America Is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers...
SHOCKER! Calif. Minimum Wage Already Having the 'Entirely Predictable Outcome'
Slapped DOWN! NY Court of Appeals Gives Trump a Win, Hands Big LOSS...
Fla. Sheriff's Home Security Advice Is STILL Guaranteed to Trigger Criminal-Coddling Lefti...
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About...
WTAF?! Eric Swalwell's Pic of His Kid's Bedroom Door Has People 'Joking' About...
Rep. Tim Burchett Shreds 'Uniparty' Plan to 'Wreck Every Dadgum Thing'
Mollie Hemingway Takes 'Dangerous Propagandist' Chuck Todd APART for Whining About NBC Hir...
Reporter Who Helped Suppress Hunter Biden Laptop Story Hosts Segment on 'Misinformation' T...
Parkland Father Calls Down the THUNDER on Kamala Harris for Using His Daughter...

Cry Harder: 60 Minutes Laments 'Trash Talk' on Twitter, Whines Conservatives Are 'Discrediting' Academics

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 25, 2024
Twitchy

60 Minutes wants you to know Twitter/X is 'rife' with 'trash talk and lies' since Elon Musk fired most of its fact checkers.

Sure, Jan. Whatever you say.

Watch.

Advertisement

The headline of the video is so incredibly telling: "Supreme Court grapples with online First Amendment rights as social media teems with misinformation". Wow.

We all know that when they say 'misinformation', they really mean 'information we don't like.'

Twitter/X users were quick to point out just how wrong 60 Minutes is.

We do.

Russia, indeed. We remember THAT, too.

Exactly what they mean.

He was right.

And they're glad to do it.

The 'free' and 'speech' parts.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Twitter users could provide context without Community Notes, but it's always satisfying to see the media get fact-checked.

Ding-ding-ding-ding-ding! We have a winner. They really, really hate that.

That's all it's about: defending the narrative.

They are so mad that people are pushing back against the 'experts' who lie to them, and the media who is nothing more than a propaganda arm of the Democrat party.

As in every 'Republicans pounce' article, the problem is not the academics who are engaged in propaganda and lies, but the conservatives who point it out.

Nope. Not really news.

Yes. This is all self-inflicted.

Advertisement

Even Pravda is embarrassed by the US media.

That's what this is all about. Social media -- specifically Twitter/X under Elon -- is now pushing back against establishment media.

And they are LIVID about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: 60 MINUTES ELON MUSK FACT CHECK JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
MSNBC Guest's Meltdown Over Trump News Offers Possible Preview of Coming Election Night Attractions
Doug P.
Oilfield Rando OWNS Lefties/Commies With Why They REALLY Hate Kyle Rittenhouse and It's BRUTAL Perfection
Sam J.
Elon Musk Pushes for Red Wave 'or America Is Toast' and Lefty Mouth-Breathers Lose Their FREAKIN' Minds
Sam J.
Don't Want Your Kids Reading FILTH at School? DOCTOR Jill Biden Says That Makes You a Nazi (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! 'Preachy Female' AOC Flips OUT After James Carville Tells the TRUTH About Preachy Females on the Left
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement