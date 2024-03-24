Bigotry in the Windy City: Jewish Hip-Hop Artist Alleges Chicago POLITICIANS Shut Down Show

Jewish reggae/hip-hop artist Matisyahu recently had shows in Arizona and New Mexico canceled last minute over safety concerns and 'staff shortages'. A vocal supporter of Israel, who has been outspoken in the wake of the 10/7 terror attacks, Matisyahu thinks there's more at play than just issues with the venue. Pro-Hamas groups planned to protest outside at least one of the venues.

TheFire.org gives background on the canceled shows:

Jewish reggae and hip-hop artist Matisyahu made headlines last week after two of his upcoming live performances were suddenly canceled — one at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona, and the other at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The venues cited “safety concerns” and “staff shortages” when they pulled the plug mere hours before the shows were about to begin. But Matisyahu believes his speech was the real reason behind it. A vocal supporter of Israel, the singer’s commentary since the events of October 7 drew the ire of pro-Palestine activists, who planned to protest outside at least one of the venues during his performance. Matisyahu believes the threat of a protest likely contributed to these last-minute staffing issues.

And now Matisyahu thinks aldermen in Chicago did the same thing to his planned show there.

NEW: Jewish reggae and hip-hop artist @matisyahu says his show at the House of Blues was canceled after several Chicago aldermen pressured the police department and/or @LiveNation to shut it down.



Politicians should never decide what music we are allowed to hear.



Ever.… pic.twitter.com/GuUextZyBx — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) March 23, 2024

This is an escalation of the 'heckler's veto', a nefarious form of censorship.

@TheFIREorg @StrangelEdweird recently wrote about Matisyahu’s shows being canceled elsewhere. But if these new allegations are true, the Chicago incident was more than just a heckler’s veto. This was government (local aldermen) telling a private businesses (House of Blues/Live… pic.twitter.com/ESNMTWBqBK — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) March 23, 2024

Given the past cancellations, it's very likely the allegations are true.

Yes, it does.

anyone know anything controversial about this artist? and no, release the hostages is not controversial. — catedunlap (@catedunlap) March 23, 2024

He's Jewish and openly supports Israel. These days, that's enough to be 'controversial', according to the Left.

Question is why did the house of blues comply? — Neecy Chitown (@ChitownNeecy) March 23, 2024

Why? Because Chicago aldermen can pull their licenses and shut their venue down if they don't. That's why.

And that's part of the problem here.

Crazy sinister — dj lane (@djmedinah) March 24, 2024

It's the Chicago way.

I no longer question how German devolved into rounding up and killing a group of people in mass after what liberals shown they’re capable of under a Covid and how they target Jews. https://t.co/RNq7vHiV9U — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 23, 2024

Nope. It's very clear how it happened.

State sponsored antisemitism in Chicago. https://t.co/4FZgRtnu4Z — Generalissimo Illegal Neanderthal 🇺🇲✝️ (@rayrothfe) March 23, 2024

Yes.

Antisemitism is big in the Windy City, apparently.

He’s too nice a guy to file a civil rights suit. Lucky for Chicago. https://t.co/Vlbu8KoHfS — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) March 23, 2024

He should.

It's time to clean Chicago up of their racist aldermen https://t.co/REvW7MY8zc — John Price - AwashFern2 XBox Gamertag (@JPrice02) March 24, 2024

Long past time.

Absolute insanity. What happened to the left standing up for freedom of speech and expression? #OneDay https://t.co/bHGN19BSkO — Michael Wille 🎹 (@michaelquotes1) March 24, 2024

The Left are fascists.

But they're all so PROGRESSIVE https://t.co/dS9y4GLKWm — Andrew Hodgson (@_ahodgson92) March 23, 2024

And this is what progressives do.

This is literal censorship and it should be prosecuted. https://t.co/QnRoQiuIS1 — Madge Weinstein🦪 (@bloatedlesbian) March 23, 2024

Yes. And he should sue.

There is no excuse for this. Not 'safety' not 'staffing.' If the politicians in Chicago pressured the venue and promoter to cancel this show, they should be held accountable and made to answer why. Then they should be voted out of office and sued into oblivion.

