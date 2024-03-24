Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging...
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill...
Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even...
Gosh, I Feel SHOCKED! Study Shows OVER 50% of Crazy White Woke Leftist...
Go HOME Fani, You're DRUNK: Fani Willis Pulls Out Her Trusty Shovel and...
BREAKING: Letitia James Too Evil and Stupid to Know She's Helping Trump Win...
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and...
Elder Abuse, Government-Style: Oakland City Officials Target 102-Year-Old Man
Toothbrush Boy David Leavitt Throws Another Tantrum, Says the New Twitter 'Protecting Nazi...
Ronna McDaniel OUT at MSNBC As NBC News Attempts Democrat Damage Control
Stephen Colbert Sent Legal Notice Over Joke About Prince William's 'Affair'
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape
Media Matters Writer Perpetuates Myth of Nex Benedict’s Death

Bigotry in the Windy City: Jewish Hip-Hop Artist Alleges Chicago POLITICIANS Shut Down Show

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 24, 2024
Twitchy

Jewish reggae/hip-hop artist Matisyahu recently had shows in Arizona and New Mexico canceled last minute over safety concerns and 'staff shortages'. A vocal supporter of Israel, who has been outspoken in the wake of the 10/7 terror attacks, Matisyahu thinks there's more at play than just issues with the venue. Pro-Hamas groups planned to protest outside at least one of the venues.

Advertisement

TheFire.org gives background on the canceled shows:

Jewish reggae and hip-hop artist Matisyahu made headlines last week after two of his upcoming live performances were suddenly canceled — one at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson, Arizona, and the other at Meow Wolf in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The venues cited “safety concerns” and “staff shortages” when they pulled the plug mere hours before the shows were about to begin.

But Matisyahu believes his speech was the real reason behind it.

A vocal supporter of Israel, the singer’s commentary since the events of October 7 drew the ire of pro-Palestine activists, who planned to protest outside at least one of the venues during his performance. Matisyahu believes the threat of a protest likely contributed to these last-minute staffing issues.

Here is that statement:

And now Matisyahu thinks aldermen in Chicago did the same thing to his planned show there.

Watch:

Recommended

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is an escalation of the 'heckler's veto', a nefarious form of censorship.

Given the past cancellations, it's very likely the allegations are true.

Yes, it does.

He's Jewish and openly supports Israel. These days, that's enough to be 'controversial', according to the Left. 

Why? Because Chicago aldermen can pull their licenses and shut their venue down if they don't. That's why.

And that's part of the problem here.

Advertisement

It's the Chicago way.

Nope. It's very clear how it happened.

Yes.

Antisemitism is big in the Windy City, apparently.

He should.

Long past time.

The Left are fascists.

And this is what progressives do.

Advertisement

Yes. And he should sue. 

There is no excuse for this. Not 'safety' not 'staffing.' If the politicians in Chicago pressured the venue and promoter to cancel this show, they should be held accountable and made to answer why. Then they should be voted out of office and sued into oblivion.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM CHICAGO FIRE FIRST AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America
Sam J.
Chutzpah: Congressman Jamaal Bowman DRAGGED for Purim Tweet
Amy Curtis
Dude, Walk AWAY! Judd Legum Tries Fact-Checking Elon Musk on Illegal Immigrant Bill - Guess How That Went
Sam J.
John Kennedy in Oh HELL No Mode After Democrats Call Him 'Islamophobic' and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: Douglas Murray Obliterates Reporter Who Tries To Justify Hamass' Mass Rape
Aaron Walker
Brian Stelter's Play-By-Play of Ronna McDaniel's BIG NBC Interview Pisses Lefties Off Even MORE (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty TRIGGERED By Reality of American Blue Cities Being Crap-Holes TRIES (FAILS) Dragging Rural America Sam J.
Advertisement