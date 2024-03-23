You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone: Joni Mitchell Returns to Spotify After Joe Rogan Boycott

A week ago, we told you about Neil Young returning to Spotify, after having boycotted the music/podcast streaming app in protest of Joe Rogan, who Young accused of 'disinformation' over his approach to COVID.

Advertisement

Now Joni Mitchell has joined Young in returning to Spotify after a two-year 'protest':

Joni Mitchell and Neil Young stunningly and bravely return to Spotify two years after stunningly and bravely leaving Spotify to protest something something Joe Rogan something https://t.co/taEVXycfza — Jonathan Kay (@jonkay) March 22, 2024

More from Pitchfork:

Neil Young recently put his music back on Spotify, ending a boycott that he began in 2022 to protest the digital streaming platform’s then-exclusive deal with Joe Rogan. Joni Mitchell had also pulled her music from Spotify, in solidarity with Young, and she has now joined Young in his return, as The Guardian notes. Pitchfork has reached out to Mitchell and Spotify’s respective representatives for comment and more information. Young got his music removed from Spotify after accusing the platform of spreading COVID-19 misinformation by hosting the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast. When she also departed Spotify in 2022, Mitchell wrote, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” Rogan’s podcast is no longer exclusive to Spotify, appearing also on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. As a result, Young is now begrudgingly content with his music being on Spotify because, were he to pull out from all digital streaming platforms, his “music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all,” he wrote.

Remember when Young and Mitchell were part of the counterculture and not the pro-censorship establishment? Good times.

But apparently their objection to Joe Rogan only lasts as long as it doesn't really impact their pocketbook.

Their tens of fans will be giddy. — The Rational Post (@therationalpost) March 22, 2024

Heh.

Go woke, go broke — JG (@jagervais) March 22, 2024

Yup.

Wow, they're the bravest people I know. 🥸🥳🤩 — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) March 22, 2024

So brave.

They sure taught us a lesson — Jay Heinricks (@jayheinricks) March 22, 2024

They sure did.

Joe wins again!! pic.twitter.com/m8pSNEPPTc — The Beloved Debs (@McDebida) March 22, 2024

Without changing a single thing about who he is or what he does.

They are all stunning and brave until their bank accounts run dry 😂🤪 https://t.co/9t3sb5asBn — Tamara Lich (@LichTamara) March 22, 2024

Gotta love their priciples.

Their virtue was successfully signaled. Now they can restore their revenue source. https://t.co/f4T9QiAvIg — Hugo Gurdon (@hgurdon) March 22, 2024

And nature is healing.

Advertisement

It kinda is.

The rich ex-hippie equivalent of going on a hunger strike until…well until you’re hungry. https://t.co/F7JtUfcJw5 — Hoisttheblackflag (@HTBF1968) March 22, 2024

Pretty much.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!