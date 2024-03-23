'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at...
'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun...
Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a...
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped...
Joe Manchin Throws MAJOR Wrench Into Biden's Judicial Nominee Process
Priorities: $1.2 TRILLION Spending Bill Funds LGBTQ Group That Pushes Teens to Transition
KJP Blames Illegal Immigrant Mob on Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Pathetic! Senator Chris Murphy Dirty Deletes After Complaining He Was Bumped for Royal...
John Fetterman Throws MAJOR Shade on Disgraced Senator Bob Menendez in Five Hilarious...
SHAMELESS: KJP Stomps on Another Rake Deflecting Blame for Illegals Overrunning TX Nat'l...
OOF! James Lindsay Rains All Over David Hogg's 'YOU CAN DO IT' Thread...
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do...
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Announces Cancer Diagnosis in Emotional Video

You Don't Know What You've Got Til It's Gone: Joni Mitchell Returns to Spotify After Joe Rogan Boycott

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on March 23, 2024
Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File

A week ago, we told you about Neil Young returning to Spotify, after having boycotted the music/podcast streaming app in protest of Joe Rogan, who Young accused of 'disinformation' over his approach to COVID.

Advertisement

Now Joni Mitchell has joined Young in returning to Spotify after a two-year 'protest':

More from Pitchfork:

Neil Young recently put his music back on Spotify, ending a boycott that he began in 2022 to protest the digital streaming platform’s then-exclusive deal with Joe Rogan. Joni Mitchell had also pulled her music from Spotify, in solidarity with Young, and she has now joined Young in his return, as The Guardian notes. Pitchfork has reached out to Mitchell and Spotify’s respective representatives for comment and more information.

Young got his music removed from Spotify after accusing the platform of spreading COVID-19 misinformation by hosting the popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

When she also departed Spotify in 2022, Mitchell wrote, “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Rogan’s podcast is no longer exclusive to Spotify, appearing also on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music. As a result, Young is now begrudgingly content with his music being on Spotify because, were he to pull out from all digital streaming platforms, his “music would have very little streaming outlet to music lovers at all,” he wrote.

Recommended

'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
Doug P.
Advertisement

Remember when Young and Mitchell were part of the counterculture and not the pro-censorship establishment? Good times.

But apparently their objection to Joe Rogan only lasts as long as it doesn't really impact their pocketbook.

Heh.

Yup.

So brave.

They sure did.

Without changing a single thing about who he is or what he does.

Gotta love their priciples.

And nature is healing.

Advertisement

It kinda is.

Pretty much.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CELEBRITIES HYPOCRISY HYPOCRITE JOE ROGAN MUSIC NEIL YOUNG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags
Doug P.
Amy Klobuchar Says 'You're Welcome' for Huge Spending Bill the Senate Passed at 2 in the Morning
Doug P.
'Unbelievable'! Here's the Sign That's Been Put Up at TX Border Area Overrun by Illegals
Doug P.
Laughs in Gen X: TikTok 'Nuclear Disarmament Consultant' Shares Unicorn Dreams of a Nuke-Free World
Grateful Calvin
So He WAS the Leaker: Justice Breyer Tells Meet the Press He Hoped for 'Compromise' on Dobbs Ruling
Amy Curtis
Payton McNabb Destroys Pramila Jayapal for Claiming That 'Trans Women' in Sports Do No Harm
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Entirely Unconstitutional'! DOJ's Red Flag Announcement on Guns Sets Off #2A Red Flags Doug P.
Advertisement