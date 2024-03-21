ROLL TIDE! Alabama Bans DEI Programs; Gender Ideology in Classrooms on the Chopping...
Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina Norms' in Trans Surgery

Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on March 21, 2024
AngieArtist

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about WPATH, and it's damning report on 'gender-affirming care' that was very, very alarming. 

Now a WPATH 'certified clinician', Laura Jacobs, is calling for a change to 'penis and vagina norms' with 'custom genitals'.

Watch:

Wow.

Genitalia that looks like flowers and is interchangeable?! Are we serious right now?

Jacobs is certifiable, alright.

'Standards of care' and 'gender-affirming care' are contradictory terms.

We certainly hope so.

Yes it was.

Basically what they're saying. Turning people into human Mr. Potato Heads.

We also laughed at this one.

Hard.

Seriously. Major help ASAP.

Indeed.

The latter.

Richly deserved.

Yep. The more extreme they become, the easier it will be to punish normal people for 'hate.'

Exactly. Many who surgically transition can't have orgasms or sex. But flower genitals? Sure, Jan.

'People will die if their penis doesn't look like a flower' is a heck of an argument.

Amen.

A veritable Picasso painting.

No, we are not.

And they'll never stop.

Pure evil.

Dark, but funny and accurate.

Insanity. That's what.

***

