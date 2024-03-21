Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina Norms' in Trans Surgery

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about WPATH, and it's damning report on 'gender-affirming care' that was very, very alarming.
Now a WPATH 'certified clinician', Laura Jacobs, is calling for a change to 'penis and vagina norms' with 'custom genitals'.
Watch:
“Do we have to stick to penis & vagina norms? Can we have genitalia that looks like flowers or abstract sculpture? Can we have multiple? Can they be interchangeable?” -WPATH certified clinician Laura Jacobs, LCSW- WPATH SOC revision committee. pic.twitter.com/f4qzSgCeTT— Genspect (@genspect) March 21, 2024
Wow.
Genitalia that looks like flowers and is interchangeable?! Are we serious right now?
Jacobs is certifiable, alright.
Maybe WPATH’s next “Standards of Care”will have a chapter on “abstract genitals”.— Genspect (@genspect) March 21, 2024
Seem far fetched? Remember, their current “Standards” introduced “eunuchs” who need their testicles removed.
It’s all “medically necessary” & “lifesaving” according to @wpath !
'Standards of care' and 'gender-affirming care' are contradictory terms.
I remain absolutely convinced that the backlash from this will be extreme.— Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 21, 2024
Look for young people to embrace "natural", "organic", and perhaps even "traditional".
"Synthetic" and "artificial" will be anathema.
The root of the trans insanity, IMO, comes from the digital age.…
We certainly hope so.
Closing down insane asylums was a terrible idea.— DiverseBreakfastTaco (@reallymediocre) March 21, 2024
Yes it was.
"Where did I put my dick?" pic.twitter.com/pZHYqSYvgB— Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) March 21, 2024
Basically what they're saying. Turning people into human Mr. Potato Heads.
We also laughed at this one.
Hard.
March 21, 2024
Seriously. Major help ASAP.
That person belongs in a straight jacket, NOT setting WPATH standards!— Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) March 21, 2024
Indeed.
Is that “certified” or “certifiable”?— PhotobombingCow (@PhotobombingC) March 21, 2024
The latter.
This kind of rhetoric is why WPATH has lost half it's membership this past year, and SOC v8 has been rejected by 20+ US states. https://t.co/SWaUuRl7zG— BioPnk (@bio_pnk) March 21, 2024
Richly deserved.
As Scotland's Hate Crime bill immunizes far-left activists, the genuine lunacy is going to accelerate in a honeypot attempt to provoke normal people into saying something sensible*— Tsundoku Nick (@NovelistNick) March 21, 2024
*hateful https://t.co/wGruyYOA2m
Yep. The more extreme they become, the easier it will be to punish normal people for 'hate.'
All of the Frankenstein Surgeries are failures— 🟥 hgtp://Double B (@MyBlackCayman) March 21, 2024
EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!
Because every single patient/victim is rendered “Sterile”.
Non-Functioning sex organs…
Who would want that?
There will BE A BACKLASH when these children become adults and REALIZE they are Eunuchs https://t.co/ZSl54hB6e9 pic.twitter.com/ZpredoNwaa
Exactly. Many who surgically transition can't have orgasms or sex. But flower genitals? Sure, Jan.
"Life-saving care." https://t.co/8gsemiLwuM— Susannah Luthi Taylor (@SusannahLuthi) March 21, 2024
'People will die if their penis doesn't look like a flower' is a heck of an argument.
This is why this insanity must be stopped, and why we must outlaw any and all “gender-affirming” care everywhere, no exceptions, stiff penalties and even jail time for doctors who do it illegally https://t.co/M1pRcta2uT— Bad Comedy (@Galvajohn) March 21, 2024
Amen.
WPATH Certified Clinician Laura Jacobs was apparently taught biology by Dr. Potato Head.— Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 21, 2024
INTERCHANGEABLE FLOWERS FOR P3NISES.
A WHOLE BOUQUET!!! https://t.co/HuCoLie3ZZ pic.twitter.com/IYCb4wwKp7
A veritable Picasso painting.
You are not prepared for how bad things are getting. https://t.co/76wamGSIYu— Ｓ ａ ｇ ｅ (@MemeMagician97) March 21, 2024
No, we are not.
These people just keep digging deeper. https://t.co/XDVvICgVnr— Sir Leskey (@SweetPotat007) March 21, 2024
And they'll never stop.
Certified crazy. WPATH, as has been revealed, is evil incarnate. https://t.co/HxPWUKqIq2— Michael Hoffmann (@atouchofkraut) March 21, 2024
Pure evil.
It's a meat Lego world. @moveincircles https://t.co/rN7P9aawzf— Bethel McGrew, PhD 🇮🇱 (@BMcGrewvy) March 21, 2024
Dark, but funny and accurate.
What even is happening anymore? https://t.co/7ae9YDG4Gu— Happy Potato (@BenisKen) March 21, 2024
Insanity. That's what.
***
