Seek Help: WPATH 'Certified Clinician' Calls for an End to 'Penis and Vagina Norms' in Trans Surgery

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about WPATH, and it's damning report on 'gender-affirming care' that was very, very alarming.

Now a WPATH 'certified clinician', Laura Jacobs, is calling for a change to 'penis and vagina norms' with 'custom genitals'.

Watch:

“Do we have to stick to penis & vagina norms? Can we have genitalia that looks like flowers or abstract sculpture? Can we have multiple? Can they be interchangeable?” -WPATH certified clinician Laura Jacobs, LCSW- WPATH SOC revision committee. pic.twitter.com/f4qzSgCeTT — Genspect (@genspect) March 21, 2024

Wow.

Genitalia that looks like flowers and is interchangeable?! Are we serious right now?

Jacobs is certifiable, alright.

Maybe WPATH’s next “Standards of Care”will have a chapter on “abstract genitals”.



Seem far fetched? Remember, their current “Standards” introduced “eunuchs” who need their testicles removed.



It’s all “medically necessary” & “lifesaving” according to @wpath ! — Genspect (@genspect) March 21, 2024

'Standards of care' and 'gender-affirming care' are contradictory terms.

I remain absolutely convinced that the backlash from this will be extreme.



Look for young people to embrace "natural", "organic", and perhaps even "traditional".



"Synthetic" and "artificial" will be anathema.



The root of the trans insanity, IMO, comes from the digital age.… — Fauxmaha (@J3ffMiller) March 21, 2024

We certainly hope so.

Closing down insane asylums was a terrible idea. — DiverseBreakfastTaco (@reallymediocre) March 21, 2024

Yes it was.

"Where did I put my dick?" pic.twitter.com/pZHYqSYvgB — Morgan Rhinegelt (@rhinegelt) March 21, 2024

Basically what they're saying. Turning people into human Mr. Potato Heads.

We also laughed at this one.

Hard.

Seriously. Major help ASAP.

That person belongs in a straight jacket, NOT setting WPATH standards! — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) March 21, 2024

Indeed.

Is that “certified” or “certifiable”? — PhotobombingCow (@PhotobombingC) March 21, 2024

The latter.

This kind of rhetoric is why WPATH has lost half it's membership this past year, and SOC v8 has been rejected by 20+ US states. https://t.co/SWaUuRl7zG — BioPnk (@bio_pnk) March 21, 2024

Richly deserved.

As Scotland's Hate Crime bill immunizes far-left activists, the genuine lunacy is going to accelerate in a honeypot attempt to provoke normal people into saying something sensible*



*hateful https://t.co/wGruyYOA2m — Tsundoku Nick (@NovelistNick) March 21, 2024

Yep. The more extreme they become, the easier it will be to punish normal people for 'hate.'

All of the Frankenstein Surgeries are failures



EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!



Because every single patient/victim is rendered “Sterile”.



Non-Functioning sex organs…



Who would want that?



There will BE A BACKLASH when these children become adults and REALIZE they are Eunuchs https://t.co/ZSl54hB6e9 pic.twitter.com/ZpredoNwaa — 🟥 hgtp://Double B (@MyBlackCayman) March 21, 2024

Exactly. Many who surgically transition can't have orgasms or sex. But flower genitals? Sure, Jan.

'People will die if their penis doesn't look like a flower' is a heck of an argument.

This is why this insanity must be stopped, and why we must outlaw any and all “gender-affirming” care everywhere, no exceptions, stiff penalties and even jail time for doctors who do it illegally https://t.co/M1pRcta2uT — Bad Comedy (@Galvajohn) March 21, 2024

Amen.

WPATH Certified Clinician Laura Jacobs was apparently taught biology by Dr. Potato Head.



INTERCHANGEABLE FLOWERS FOR P3NISES.



A WHOLE BOUQUET!!! https://t.co/HuCoLie3ZZ pic.twitter.com/IYCb4wwKp7 — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 21, 2024

A veritable Picasso painting.

You are not prepared for how bad things are getting. https://t.co/76wamGSIYu — Ｓ ａ ｇ ｅ (@MemeMagician97) March 21, 2024

No, we are not.

These people just keep digging deeper. https://t.co/XDVvICgVnr — Sir Leskey (@SweetPotat007) March 21, 2024

And they'll never stop.

Certified crazy. WPATH, as has been revealed, is evil incarnate. https://t.co/HxPWUKqIq2 — Michael Hoffmann (@atouchofkraut) March 21, 2024

Pure evil.

Dark, but funny and accurate.

What even is happening anymore? https://t.co/7ae9YDG4Gu — Happy Potato (@BenisKen) March 21, 2024

Insanity. That's what.

***

