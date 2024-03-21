The Bobulinski Meltdowns Were Glorious
'He'd Put Them in Camps': Charlie Sykes Sings FDR's Praises for How He Dealt With 'Isolationists'

Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on March 21, 2024
Townhall Media

This writer remembers when Charlie Sykes was a big local name in conservative media. She also remembers the infamous interview with Trump, the one that seems to have broken Sykes's brain and turned him into decidedly not a conservative.

So it's not really a surprise to see him singing the praises of FDR and his treatment of 'isolationists' in Politico.

Sykes writes:

Bidding for his third term, he accused Republican isolationists of obstructionism, timidity and weakness. In Congress, he reminded the audience, Republicans had voted against adding more battleships and planes and buying other critical war material. In the House, Republicans had voted 144 to 8 to reduce appropriations for the Army Air Corps. One after another, he listed the votes and pointed out the hypocrisy of his isolationist critics.

But it was the way he did it that produced a classic of political derision — and a model for how a president can make American leadership abroad a selling point rather than a problem. He named names, and it connected with voters.

In the speech, Roosevelt deployed the full force of his rhetorical talents against three leading Republican isolationist leaders: Mass. Rep. Joseph Martin, the House minority leader; N.Y. Rep. Bruce Barton, a conservative ad man who had founded the agency BBDO; and the patrician N.Y. Rep. Hamilton Fish III, who had opposed measures to rearm the nation and aid the victims of Hitler’s aggression.

Thankfully, Twitter/X users were happy to dispel the notion FDR is a role model on dealing with 'isolationists' with a little bit of history and a whole lotta snark.

Very careful.

Yep.

It's really sad to see how far he's fallen.

That's one way of dealing with them, we suppose.

Yes they have been.

Yes it was.

Did we forget that?

We love Twitter.

Good times.

In Sykes's view, it does.

Nailed it.

It's spectacular to behold, isn't it?

Because they despise you and think they're morally and intellectually your superiors.

Don't forget that.

Aside from putting the Japanese in camps, stealing gold, FBI investigations, and policies that prolonged the great Depression, things were great back then.

FDR, what a guy. Let's emulate him.

***

