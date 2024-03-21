BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide

Despite President Biden's promise to give homeowners $400/month towards their mortgages, the rate of home foreclosures keeps going up. But this is the best economy ever. Or something.

🚨BIDENOMICS: "Housing affordability is the worst it's been in decades... the typical salary required nationwide for homeownership is up to $106,500 – a stunning 61% increase from the $59,000 required just 4 years ago"https://t.co/UytsHJtYzs — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) March 15, 2024

More from Fox Business:

Home foreclosures rose again in February as Americans continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. That is according to a new report published by real estate data provider ATTOM, which found that there were 32,938 properties in February with foreclosure filings, which includes default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions. That marks an 8% increase from the prior year, although it is down 1% from the previous month. "The annual uptick in U.S. foreclosure activity hints at shifting dynamics within the housing market," said ATTOM CEO Rob Barber. "These trends could signify evolving financial landscapes for homeowners, prompting adjustments in market strategies and lending practices."

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

Pretty sure that’s the goal of the commie admin. Private ownership is something they’d love to destroy. — Whaaaaaa???? (@WhaIsHappening) March 15, 2024

Pretty much.

Welcome to Joey Biden's America, 2024. https://t.co/I7JliynSvh — Barbara Langan (@zeus4ever) March 15, 2024

It's great, isn't it?

But the economy is doing GREAT!



Bidenomics 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/ZItFomA7mO — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 21, 2024

Bidenomics indeed.

A giant dumpster fire.

But, hey, at least no mean tweets.

Bidenomics right?

And yet…. They’re talking about dropping interest rates…. Even though food, fuel, electricity etc are going up….



That inflation data has been manipulated.

The big crash is coming. — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) March 21, 2024

Gird your loins, folks.

Nothing has gotten built back better — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) March 21, 2024

Not a darned thing.

The feeling of the 70’s stagflation and the threatening recession of the 80’s is in the air. https://t.co/B10cry5yPq — Lili Joaquin-Schiwy (@LiliSchiwy) March 21, 2024

Wheee!

Auto loan and credit card defaults are also in record high territory. https://t.co/nhBVTk1nqG pic.twitter.com/DQLjRPRI5b — Patrick Scully 🇺🇸 (@Scully04021) March 21, 2024

Yep.

This is a great idea.

Foreclosures soaring by 50% or more in several states.



This is the real cost of #Bidenomics. Ridiculous! The American people cannot afford four more years of this mess.https://t.co/fTXqLlVD4U — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) March 19, 2024

Bidenomics is very expensive.

Bidenomics means you can't cover your mortgage. Foreclosures are going up while home affordability is at its worst. In my home state of South Carolina, foreclosures increased 51%. Joe Biden’s economic policies are failing America.https://t.co/nvl9DXxgZN — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) March 18, 2024

Yes, they are failing America.

***

