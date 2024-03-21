BEST ECONOMY EVER: Home Foreclosures Soaring Nationwide

Planet Fitness Gets the Bud Light Treatment: Loses $400 MILLION Following Trans Locker...
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on March 21, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Despite President Biden's promise to give homeowners $400/month towards their mortgages, the rate of home foreclosures keeps going up. But this is the best economy ever. Or something.

More from Fox Business:

Home foreclosures rose again in February as Americans continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

That is according to a new report published by real estate data provider ATTOM, which found that there were 32,938 properties in February with foreclosure filings, which includes default notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions. That marks an 8% increase from the prior year, although it is down 1% from the previous month.

"The annual uptick in U.S. foreclosure activity hints at shifting dynamics within the housing market," said ATTOM CEO Rob Barber. "These trends could signify evolving financial landscapes for homeowners, prompting adjustments in market strategies and lending practices."

It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.

Pretty much.

It's great, isn't it?

Bidenomics indeed.

A giant dumpster fire.

But, hey, at least no mean tweets.

Gird your loins, folks.

Not a darned thing.

Wheee!

Yep.

This is a great idea.

Bidenomics is very expensive.

Yes, they are failing America.

***

