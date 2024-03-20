'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible...
Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars' Wants to Make Franchise 'Inclusive'

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via AP

Hollywood apparently doesn't learn. After years of box office bombs and negative reception of previously beloved IPs like 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones', they keep doing the same thing: 'diversifying' movies to be more 'inclusive'.

What's the definition of insanity again?

That's not what fans want.

Why do studios insist on doing this? 

We'd bet good money Headland hasn't seen a single 'Star Wars' movie, but now she's going to direct movies, movies that will cost hundreds of millions to make and -- at best -- maybe break even at the box office.

The Left takes these beloved IPs, absolutely guts them, and wears the name as a skin suit. And then they wonder why fans don't turn out.

Headland treats the 'Star Wars' part of 'Star Wars' like an inconvenient afterthought.

Reality is always stranger than fiction.

A very good question.

Yes it does.

We're starting to think they don't want to learn.

They just want to shove their ideology down our throats.

And when that fails, they'll go back and retcon old movies to fit their agenda.

They'll blame the fans for wanting 'toxic' masculinity and 'stereotypical' gender roles.

They'll never look in the mirror and blame themselves.

Yep.

Harsh, but justified.

You'd think that's what it should be, but it isn't.

Yep.

Everything must be woke. Everything must be political.

There can be no escape from it, according to the Left. 

So do we.

It's so bad.

We understood that reference. And it's spot-on.

Exactly. They are incapable of being creative and coming up with new ideas. Part of it is because they're largely talentless, and part of it is creating new stories is too risky because someone, somewhere will be offended by it.

We have asked this question so many times.

They're determined to burn the franchise to the ground, like Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. 

***

Tags: DISNEY DIVERSITY HOLLYWOOD INCLUSION MOVIE MOVIES

