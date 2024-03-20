Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars' Wants to Make Franchise 'Inclusive'

Hollywood apparently doesn't learn. After years of box office bombs and negative reception of previously beloved IPs like 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones', they keep doing the same thing: 'diversifying' movies to be more 'inclusive'.

What's the definition of insanity again?

LGBTQ+ activist Leslye Headland is a new director in the Star Wars franchise:



Her goal for the films? To make it LGBTQ-inclusive and similar to Disney fairy tales. pic.twitter.com/Anfkn9RciK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2024

That's not what fans want.

Why do studios insist on doing this?

We'd bet good money Headland hasn't seen a single 'Star Wars' movie, but now she's going to direct movies, movies that will cost hundreds of millions to make and -- at best -- maybe break even at the box office.

My favorite part is where she complains that "it can't JUST be that" and so she had to include Star Wars in it too. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2024

The Left takes these beloved IPs, absolutely guts them, and wears the name as a skin suit. And then they wonder why fans don't turn out.

Headland treats the 'Star Wars' part of 'Star Wars' like an inconvenient afterthought.

Reality is actually crazier than the South Park parody! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2024

Reality is always stranger than fiction.

Why aren’t Disney stockholders suing these freaks? — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) March 20, 2024

A very good question.

Everything woke turns to 💩 pic.twitter.com/j5zLux6Dkf — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 19, 2024

Yes it does.

These companies, with extremely valuable franchises, have learned NOTHING from the last decade. NOTHING. https://t.co/HPw97uPfBe — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) March 20, 2024

We're starting to think they don't want to learn.

They just want to shove their ideology down our throats.

And when that fails, they'll go back and retcon old movies to fit their agenda.

Good thing they already killed the franchise.



Now they can complain about not having any viewers to their core audience. No one. https://t.co/W6hzB40dZK — Silence and Frost with a side of Bloodbath (@secjr112) March 20, 2024

They'll blame the fans for wanting 'toxic' masculinity and 'stereotypical' gender roles.

They'll never look in the mirror and blame themselves.

Disney shareholders have been on a multi-year ride and as they can't bring themselves to stop it, I want them to know that dramamine is available over the counter. https://t.co/iLnf7i98IH — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) March 20, 2024

Yep.

I’d rather watch my crank get removed with a dull hacksaw than whatever the actual fvck this is going to be… https://t.co/x8ZKoXtMEa — T (@tmarsh8364) March 20, 2024

Harsh, but justified.

Imagine believing the goal of an entertainment company is to make money. https://t.co/z8Af5RvseH — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) March 20, 2024

You'd think that's what it should be, but it isn't.

I already don't want to see whatever movie she is directing.



They are going to ruin Star Wars again. After Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau saved it with the Mandalorian, Disney is going to be stupid and add more woke junk. https://t.co/a3ac6Ka19s — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 19, 2024

Yep.

Everything must be woke. Everything must be political.

There can be no escape from it, according to the Left.

I think Disney leadership shorted their own stock https://t.co/GfhrwXbMQh — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 20, 2024

So do we.

It's so bad.

We understood that reference. And it's spot-on.

They are unable to create. They are only able to defile what was good and wholesome. https://t.co/XOI3vBthd9 — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) March 20, 2024

Exactly. They are incapable of being creative and coming up with new ideas. Part of it is because they're largely talentless, and part of it is creating new stories is too risky because someone, somewhere will be offended by it.

What does Kathleen Kennedy have to do to get fired, @Disney? How far into the ground does she have to run the most spectacularly popular franchise in the history of film? Who does she have pictures of and what are they doing? https://t.co/7H0s9iN9j6 — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) March 20, 2024

We have asked this question so many times.

Fans: Disney ruined Star Wars!



Disney: You ain't seen nothin' yet https://t.co/U2LSZaEGPJ — Erik Johnson 🦬 (@RedProdigal) March 19, 2024

They're determined to burn the franchise to the ground, like Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.

***

