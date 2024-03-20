'Ridiculous Stalinist Clowns': Jacobin Demands State-Funded Media to Stop Flood of Journalist Layoffs

Layoffs are hitting media. Hard.

And it's richly deserved, given all the nonsense they've engaged in for years.

Mass layoffs are tearing through US media. To preserve a functioning media ecosystem, we need 3 things: immediate aid to struggling journalists, public subsidies to smaller news outlets, and eventually industry transformation into a publicly funded system.https://t.co/S7psMrafDY — Jacobin (@jacobin) March 20, 2024

Advertisement

That's hilarious.

Setting up a state-run media. What could possibly go wrong?

More from Jacobin:

Solutions are particularly urgent now. In 2023, local newspaper closures shot up to a dismal 2.5 per week. More than two hundred counties — almost all places where working-class and poor people live — are now “news deserts” where people no longer know what’s happening at their statehouses or their courthouses. Near-term policy reform is just the beginning, of course. To create an equitable and sustainable media ecosystem, we should change our mindset about and framing of what media is. Not-for-profit media must become the norm — not the exception. Media, after all, is a form of education. We should, for example, consider a return to a Works Progress Administration (WPA) model, where 6,600 reporters were sent out into the field, underwritten by the government, as part of the New Deal’s response to the Great Depression, covering the lives of some of the poorest Americans. Our organization, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, is a version of this — only, given the absence of WPA-style policy programs of late, without the public funding part. We support hundreds of journalists, a good number of them financially struggling, to report on their experiences and communities and then copublish them nationally. But we are a staff of four, and this is a nonprofit that we raise money for each year. The government needs a version of what we are doing on a much larger scale.

The media are already an arm of the Democrat party. So let's publicly fund them so they have a vested interest in keeping one party in power.

The only ones to blame for mass layoffs in the media are members of the media.

You're literally proposing to create a U.S. version of Pravda you ridiculous Stalinist clowns. — Toby Rogers, Ph.D., M.P.P. (@uTobian) March 20, 2024

Yep. It's what they want.

They almost have it, except for the public funding.

No. As a tax paying American citizen, I refuse to subsidize your propaganda.



Learn to code. — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) March 20, 2024

We refuse, too.

Learn to code — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 20, 2024

Indeed. Learn to code.

Orrrrrr.... Journalistic integrity and not becoming the propaganda arm of corrupt government and gloating about it. — Joel (@joelgaines) March 20, 2024

Yep.

There's the way to save journalism. But they won't do that.

Oh great, another thing taxpayers have to pay for that they don’t want. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) March 20, 2024

Exactly.

The bottomless wallet of the American taxpayer.

We don't want to save it. — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) March 20, 2024

What's there worth saving?

A media that lies, despises us, and parrots Democrat party propaganda?

Why save that?

Or, we could continue to watch as we all tried to warn you of your actions will have consequences. Did you ever listen? This is only how you shall learn. Well not really learn.



You'll still blame boogeymen as that's what your therapists tell you to do. pic.twitter.com/tJNko7ryFe — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 20, 2024

Advertisement

Yep.

It's our fault.

Because reasons.

Public subsidies make the media subservient to the government. I can't see how you would find this an improvement. https://t.co/UflMlYJXo8 — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) March 20, 2024

Because they'd get free taxpayer money for doing what they already do.

You clowns already work for the government https://t.co/Gs2KMQfqJQ — Abe Froman (@AbeFrom23776085) March 20, 2024

Yes they do. We all know it.

There are two things that would have prevented this, but I'm sure you lack the self awareness to understand: Tell the truth and don't tell people what to think. https://t.co/v0Uq9OXYSO — Raltheon (@raltheon) March 20, 2024

They'll never do that. Ever.

Do Journalists know how disliked they are? Journalists like the ones at "Jacobin" tend to support socialism as well as the regime because they find there's little demand for their services on the market. These layoffs are performing a vital social function. https://t.co/q344Ceg43g — Matt Ray (@Paleoliberty20) March 20, 2024

They have no idea how much we dislike them. None whatsoever.

Because they're surrounded by people who adore them, they can't fathom people exist who don't.

That's short, sweet, and to the point.

No.

"People won't pay actual money to read our propaganda lies any more, so we want Big Daddy Government to save us!" https://t.co/Ygvr7J2oYq — Free Speech Is Not Hate Speech (@FreeSpeechMonk) March 20, 2024

Advertisement

Sums it up nicely.

Also a necessary skill.

So you want to make the de facto state run media officially state run media? Hard pass. https://t.co/01qkJqfKVF — Conservative Masshole Stands With Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheTimDeFelice) March 20, 2024

Yes they do.

Let them fail. Our taxes should not subsidize propaganda. Consumers are paying for independent content that they can trust. https://t.co/OL3U7XlTFZ — Hope (@misli_glavom) March 20, 2024

The market has spoken.

Because the Media isn't already bias enough 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/TBGPGezXML — 🙋🏽‍♀️😹🇺🇸 Holly Incognito (@HollyforFlorida) March 20, 2024

We don't know how they'd get any worse if taxpayer funded, but we're sure they'd find a way.

You mean the country poised to imprison people for life for 'hate speech'? That's exactly what they want.

Yeah, because we want to pay for you to spread disinformation and gaslight. Great idea 🙄. Here is a better one. Why don't you move to China, Russia, or Cuba where they already have the "public-funded media" you so desire. https://t.co/E1FySGwxAo — JohnMazing (@mazingjohn) March 20, 2024

They want to turn us into China, Russia, or Cuba.

Commies gonna commie.

Who wants to save it. If they reported the news not their one sided opinions and regain the trust of the people they could survive. They are stabbing themselves and absolutely no subsidies, newsflash we do not live in a Russia or China https://t.co/1s6Yi8wUIz — Debbe Pangburn (@grandmaami) March 20, 2024

Advertisement

They're disappointed we don't live in China or Russia.

Well, when you only post your options as facts and people start walking away from listening to you, you fail. No bail outs for not seeing the writing on the wall folks. https://t.co/6qjdXphBFJ — DarkXenoNight (@DarkXenoNight) March 20, 2024

No bail outs.

State-funded journalists and news media outlets...



Because you don't already justifiably distrust journalists enough... https://t.co/US5QT1mXza — Totally Not Spencer Corbyn, online safety expert (@spencercorbyn1) March 20, 2024

No we don't.

The corporate media is already garbage.



Turning it into state-run media would make it even worse. https://t.co/rUMmi36NUr — Kevin Boyd 🇺🇸 (@TheKevinBoyd) March 20, 2024

And that would be quite the accomplishment, but it would get worse.

Nature is healing itself, I’m sure they’ll learn a useful new skill someday. https://t.co/midRwxBNgR — WM (@APTeacher1754) March 20, 2024

Hopefully.

I've worked enough in public media to say unequivocally that "publicly funded" journalism is not the answer. https://t.co/RoYP80jE0I — The Ivy Exile (@TheIvyExile) March 20, 2024

'Publicly funded' anything isn't the answer.

They are propagandists, not journalists https://t.co/DtxYVSvgNR — Dean Bryan (@DeanBNowhere) March 20, 2024

Exactly. Which is why they're having to lay off staff and shutter publications.

Heh. This was a very common reply.

Advertisement

I am hoping this publication is next on the chopping block https://t.co/AEQkqn8ncF — Wilder Larkin (@LarkinWilder) March 20, 2024

A girl can dream.

You reap what you sow… https://t.co/f5C1JfCnEM — Bob Hardcastle (@808Hardcastle) March 20, 2024

Yes you do.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!