Rep. Katie Porter Says Trump Will Have His Demise; Maybe a Heart Attack
Arizona Senator Tells Her Colleagues in a Speech About Her Plan to Get...
Seth Dillon Marks Two Year Anniversary of the Babylon Bee Tweet That Helped...
'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible...
Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
TikToker Tells Illegal Immigrants How They Can 'Invade' Vacant Homes and Take Them...
Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars'...
Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Buckle Up: Drew Holden Looks Back on Lockdown Insanity As '15 Days to...
Creeptastic: Mike Sington, Who Said Barron Trump Was Fair Game, Has Been Fixated...
Hoyagate: Many Recent 'Lawfare' Efforts Can Be Traced Back To Faculty at Georgetown...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit...
'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for...

'Ridiculous Stalinist Clowns': Jacobin Demands State-Funded Media to Stop Flood of Journalist Layoffs

Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Twitter

Layoffs are hitting media. Hard.

And it's richly deserved, given all the nonsense they've engaged in for years.

Advertisement

That's hilarious.

Setting up a state-run media. What could possibly go wrong?

More from Jacobin:

Solutions are particularly urgent now. In 2023, local newspaper closures shot up to a dismal 2.5 per week. More than two hundred counties — almost all places where working-class and poor people live — are now “news deserts” where people no longer know what’s happening at their statehouses or their courthouses.

Near-term policy reform is just the beginning, of course. To create an equitable and sustainable media ecosystem, we should change our mindset about and framing of what media is. Not-for-profit media must become the norm — not the exception. Media, after all, is a form of education.

We should, for example, consider a return to a Works Progress Administration (WPA) model, where 6,600 reporters were sent out into the field, underwritten by the government, as part of the New Deal’s response to the Great Depression, covering the lives of some of the poorest Americans. Our organization, the Economic Hardship Reporting Project, is a version of this — only, given the absence of WPA-style policy programs of late, without the public funding part. We support hundreds of journalists, a good number of them financially struggling, to report on their experiences and communities and then copublish them nationally. But we are a staff of four, and this is a nonprofit that we raise money for each year. The government needs a version of what we are doing on a much larger scale.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Brett T.
Advertisement

The media are already an arm of the Democrat party. So let's publicly fund them so they have a vested interest in keeping one party in power.

The only ones to blame for mass layoffs in the media are members of the media.

Yep. It's what they want.

They almost have it, except for the public funding.

We refuse, too.

Indeed. Learn to code.

Yep.

There's the way to save journalism. But they won't do that.

Exactly.

The bottomless wallet of the American taxpayer.

What's there worth saving?

A media that lies, despises us, and parrots Democrat party propaganda?

Why save that?

Advertisement

Yep.

It's our fault.

Because reasons.

Because they'd get free taxpayer money for doing what they already do.

Yes they do. We all know it.

They'll never do that. Ever.

They have no idea how much we dislike them. None whatsoever.

Because they're surrounded by people who adore them, they can't fathom people exist who don't.

That's short, sweet, and to the point.

No.

Advertisement

Sums it up nicely.

Also a necessary skill.

Yes they do.

The market has spoken.

We don't know how they'd get any worse if taxpayer funded, but we're sure they'd find a way.

You mean the country poised to imprison people for life for 'hate speech'? That's exactly what they want.

They want to turn us into China, Russia, or Cuba.

Commies gonna commie.

Advertisement

They're disappointed we don't live in China or Russia.

No bail outs.

No we don't.

And that would be quite the accomplishment, but it would get worse.

Hopefully.

'Publicly funded' anything isn't the answer.

Exactly. Which is why they're having to lay off staff and shutter publications.

Heh. This was a very common reply.

Advertisement

A girl can dream.

Yes you do. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: JOURNALISM JOURNALISTS LAYOFFS MEDIA MEDIA BIAS MEDIA LAPDOGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Brett T.
Seth Dillon Marks Two Year Anniversary of the Babylon Bee Tweet That Helped Change Twitter
Coucy
Rep. Katie Porter Says Trump Will Have His Demise; Maybe a Heart Attack
Brett T.
Creeptastic: Mike Sington, Who Said Barron Trump Was Fair Game, Has Been Fixated on Him for a Looong Time
Aaron Walker
Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars' Wants to Make Franchise 'Inclusive'
Amy Curtis
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony Brett T.
Advertisement