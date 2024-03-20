Oh Honey, No: Communist Gets SCHOOLED on Scarcity, Abundance, and Capitalism

Communists are so adorable when they try to defend their indefensible, deadly ideology. They really are.

Capitalists will choose artificial scarcity over abundance every time. Abundance isn’t profitable. — Something about Hairy (@RossCol89474735) March 18, 2024

Tell us you know nothing about economics without telling us you know nothing about economics.

“If socialists understood economics they wouldn’t be socialists”. — Sarre Baldassarri (@sarregoeswest) March 18, 2024

No they wouldn't be.

Letting poor people die for money is easy to understand. — Something about Hairy (@RossCol89474735) March 18, 2024

That's not what happens, but do go on.

And socialism creates compulsory scarcity because of state mismanagement. Gotta love it. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@SvetlanaShepard) March 18, 2024

Yes.

But we gotta admire how he keeps trying.

Cite your source.



Anyway does that makes capitalism better does it? — Something about Hairy (@RossCol89474735) March 18, 2024

And failing.

'Cite your source?' The entire history of communism, buddy.

You'll never find more abundance than what capitalism has. It's the most abundant system. — Aaron Kinney (@aaron_kinney) March 18, 2024

Yep. Go into any store in a capitalist country and look at the abundance.

All that's needed to disprove this absolute r-tier take: walk into a Walmart Supercenter. Abundance beyond the dreams of ancient emperors, cheap as hell, and Walmart still makes money providing it. https://t.co/WQLRxHawsy — Demiurgent🥃🖤 (@tr0g) March 19, 2024

Exactly.

Abundance isn’t profitable?!? Go visit a Walmart, Target, or IKEA and try saying that with a straight face. Bonkers. https://t.co/9wrnoZKRfK — Carl (@HistoryBoomer) March 19, 2024

He'd say it with a straight face.

Tell me you are to much of a braindead entitled Nepo baby to have ever set foot in a Walmart without telling me. https://t.co/n4H7hfihTX — Tim Kronsell (@sleyheron) March 19, 2024

Ouch, but accurate.

The first rule of socialism is announcing that you don’t understand economics https://t.co/z5u6DQWxPC — Bill W (@dumb_milennial) March 19, 2024

It's like 'Fight Club', but for economic illiterates.

Sir, have you ever been down the bread isle of a capitalist store?



Abundance is HIGHLY profitable. https://t.co/v9oJ4o1xUB — Certified Supervillain (@CrtfdSprvlln) March 19, 2024

Yes it is.

People will shop at the stores that provide them the goods and services they want and need.

This guy thinks cars and houses and XBoxes used to sprout out of the ground — particularly in the Soviet Union — until the Capitalists came and seized control of all the Toyota spawning grounds.



This level of delusional stupidity is really difficult to get your head around. https://t.co/ue2kaLOd2G — Greg Vinson (@GregVinso) March 19, 2024

It really is.

Abundance is the entire point of capitalism https://t.co/MdukrKpNO2 — Pastor Dimitri 🇺🇸 (@DimitriAiam) March 19, 2024

Pretty much. And we're big fans.

Yeah, definitely scratch that.

Some people really need to spend some time in bread lines.... https://t.co/QT7SzGehdU — Red Head Sophia (@RedHeadS0phia) March 19, 2024

Or time in Cuba with the rations, or North Korea, or Venezuela.

And modern day Marxists are utterly bereft of any knowledge of basic economics, or, for that matter, relevant history. https://t.co/BGbMY8KZo3 — RL 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Ralphy__Boy) March 19, 2024

They live in luxury and have no idea what damage, poverty, and death their ideology has inflicted on millions of people. Really is something to watch.

