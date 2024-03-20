Tony Bobulinski Was THIS Close to Making AOC's Head Explode at House's Biden...
Oh Honey, No: Communist Gets SCHOOLED on Scarcity, Abundance, and Capitalism

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 20, 2024
Twitchy

Communists are so adorable when they try to defend their indefensible, deadly ideology. They really are.

Advertisement

Tell us you know nothing about economics without telling us you know nothing about economics.

No they wouldn't be.

That's not what happens, but do go on.

Yes.

But we gotta admire how he keeps trying.

And failing.

'Cite your source?' The entire history of communism, buddy.

Yep. Go into any store in a capitalist country and look at the abundance.

Exactly.

Advertisement

He'd say it with a straight face.

Ouch, but accurate.

It's like 'Fight Club', but for economic illiterates.

Yes it is.

People will shop at the stores that provide them the goods and services they want and need.

It really is.

Pretty much. And we're big fans.

Advertisement

Yeah, definitely scratch that.

Or time in Cuba with the rations, or North Korea, or Venezuela.

They live in luxury and have no idea what damage, poverty, and death their ideology has inflicted on millions of people. Really is something to watch.

***

