'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation

The Democrat party loves criminals. There's no other way to look at it.

This 'Second Look' legislation in Michigan is terrible, for victims and public safety. And the Michigan Democrats are going to probably pass it.

Today, the Michigan House Democrats took testimony on “Second Look” legislation, the most direct attack on Michigan’s public safety system and crime victims that I’ve ever seen. The details are going to make your head spin -> @MI_Republicans https://t.co/U0Whj5c5OV — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

From the Michigan Senate Dems:

Yesterday, Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), Sen. Paul Wojno (D-Warren) and Rep. Jimmie Wilson (D-Ypsilanti) announced the Second Look Sentencing Act, legislation that would provide an opportunity for incarcerated individuals to petition their sentencing judge for a reduction of their sentence after serving at least 10 years and if they are no longer a risk to the community. The bills were announced on the Capitol steps yesterday morning alongside advocates, former justice-involved residents and their families. The bills will be introduced in the coming week. “This is smart legislation. This policy will help reunite family members and provide a second chance for those who have served a significant amount of time in prison, changed themselves for the better, and have much to offer to our state,” said Sen. Chang. “This legislation gives these individuals who have already served a long time in prison the opportunity to be resentenced so they can return to their communities as productive, valuable residents.”

Yeesh.

The devil, as always, is in the details:

ANY individual in prison who has served for 10 years – can apply for resentencing and rehearing. Murder, rape, attempted rape, terrorism, arson, domestic violence…all crimes are eligible. Can’t make this stuff up.. 5000+ murderers instantly able to petition for resentencing. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

Wow.

Aside from the obvious destabilizing effect on victims and families, this 2nd Look law is going to drop an absolute bomb on Michigan courts. 10,000 prisoners are instantly eligible to file rehearing petitions and under the law, would need to receive a hearing within 45-90 days. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

The courts will be in disarray. Major disarray.

Already burdened courts will not be able to process and handle this deluge of cases. It’s insanity.



I assume it won’t shock you to learn that under the legislation, the rehearing process is skewed favor of prisoners. Prisoner has asthma? Should probably be released. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

May as well never put them in prison in the first place.

With these bills, the Democrats are going to war with law enforcement, with crime victims, with prosecutors, with public safety…they are destabilizing Michigan’s already hectic court system. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

It's insane.

The bills will absolutely have an outsized negative impact especially on female victims who have been given assuredness that their rapist or attacker is behind bars, only to have that comfort and peace ripped away by these bills. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

And Democrats don't want you to have guns to defend yourself, either.

I am open to improvements in the justice system, but these second look bills are going to cause chaos and harm the public safety. I will stand with law enforcement and victims against the bills. — Graham Filler (@grahamfiller) March 19, 2024

This bill needs to be stopped.

We can't trust them to protect us... expand castle/ stand your ground laws and give neighborhood watch members complete immunity from prosecution when defending their neighborhoods. Other than the welfare class they've turned into pets most Americans are pretty self reliant. — b (@BbBbow12) March 19, 2024

They don't want you to defend yourself. They want you at the mercy of criminals.

How did this jive with victims rights in the state constitution? — Rastus Malone (@rastus_malone) March 19, 2024

From Michigan.gov:

The Michigan Constitution grants crime victims the right: to be treated with fairness and respect for their dignity and privacy; reasonable protection from the defendant throughout the criminal justice process; notification and the right to attend all court proceedings; consult with the prosecuting attorney; and make a statement at sentencing and restitution.

We guess criminals' rights > victims' rights.

Michigan Democrats want to release murderers while national Democrats import even more.

Important thread 👇 https://t.co/pxdaOeffFV — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 19, 2024

Very important thread.

Michigan Democrats have introduced legislation to release thousands of prisoners. I'm going to go ahead and guess it has something to do with restoring their voting rights. 🥺



Michigan isn't a safe place to raise a family anymore. https://t.co/PNaxA6Dbk3 — Anna Hoffman ™️ (@shoesonplease) March 19, 2024

No, it appears it isn't.

Michigan’s Second Look Sentencing Act legislation gives the incarcerated an opportunity to reduce their sentence, for good behavior, after only serving ten years in prison. But what about their victims? Isn’t it reasonable for a victim to expect their perpetrator to be required… https://t.co/Px6bARXK6t pic.twitter.com/i6C2gNrfkx — Heather Dow (@PatriotPostGirl) March 19, 2024

Victims don't matter, apparently.

TLDR: If you live in Michigan you are going to need more guns and ammo as they release waves of criminals https://t.co/0UJEqYub8C — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) March 19, 2024

Yes.

Powerful 🧵 on Democrats' disturbing legislation to let murderers and other violent criminals cut their sentences short and get back into our communities. https://t.co/05YltQZadP — Jeremiah Ward (@jeremiahwardmi) March 19, 2024

And when things go bad, they'll pretend they had nothing to do with it.

Murderers, Rapists, Arsonists and any other violent criminal potentially getting released after just 10 years. What could go wrong? https://t.co/7SdesBXf85 — powell4michigan (@powell4westland) March 19, 2024

A whole boatload of things could go very, very wrong.

Releasing prisoners is a mistake that will harm our communities. These judges should have to have their neighborhoods filled with prisoners on early release. https://t.co/x2uFg98faW — William (@TheRealDrWill) March 19, 2024

Not the judges, but the legislators who pass this bill.

This is what happens when Democrats have control. Absolute hell. https://t.co/8040ZX41jT — RK - Bring back decency to the White House (@ruthken33927114) March 19, 2024

Absolute hell.

***

