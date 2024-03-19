Sen. Chuck Schumer Upset That Donald Trump Is Making Israel a Partisan Issue
'Direct Attack on Crime Victims': Michigan House Democrats Take Testimony on 'Second Look' Legislation

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on March 19, 2024
AP Photo/Al Goldis

The Democrat party loves criminals. There's no other way to look at it.

This 'Second Look' legislation in Michigan is terrible, for victims and public safety. And the Michigan Democrats are going to probably pass it.

From the Michigan Senate Dems:

Yesterday, Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), Sen. Paul Wojno (D-Warren) and Rep. Jimmie Wilson (D-Ypsilanti) announced the Second Look Sentencing Act, legislation that would provide an opportunity for incarcerated individuals to petition their sentencing judge for a reduction of their sentence after serving at least 10 years and if they are no longer a risk to the community. The bills were announced on the Capitol steps yesterday morning alongside advocates, former justice-involved residents and their families. The bills will be introduced in the coming week. 

“This is smart legislation. This policy will help reunite family members and provide a second chance for those who have served a significant amount of time in prison, changed themselves for the better, and have much to offer to our state,” said Sen. Chang. “This legislation gives these individuals who have already served a long time in prison the opportunity to be resentenced so they can return to their communities as productive, valuable residents.”

Yeesh.

The devil, as always, is in the details:

Wow.

The courts will be in disarray. Major disarray.

May as well never put them in prison in the first place.

It's insane.

And Democrats don't want you to have guns to defend yourself, either.

This bill needs to be stopped.

They don't want you to defend yourself. They want you at the mercy of criminals.

From Michigan.gov:

The Michigan Constitution grants crime victims the right: to be treated with fairness and respect for their dignity and privacy; reasonable protection from the defendant throughout the criminal justice process; notification and the right to attend all court proceedings; consult with the prosecuting attorney; and make a statement at sentencing and restitution.

We guess criminals' rights > victims' rights.

Very important thread.

No, it appears it isn't.

Victims don't matter, apparently.

Yes.

And when things go bad, they'll pretend they had nothing to do with it.

A whole boatload of things could go very, very wrong.

Not the judges, but the legislators who pass this bill.

Absolute hell.

***

CRIME CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM DEMOCRAT MICHIGAN GRETCHEN WHITMER

