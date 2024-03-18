WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe

Men and women are totally the same. There's no fundamental difference, and saying so means you're a sexist bigot. Or something.

So why did the Nashville Police Department revamp its physical fitness test to recruit more women? They couldn't do the same physical fitness test as the men?

Wonder why.

The Nashville Police Department lowered its fitness requirements to recruit more women. This is what the physical fitness test looks like now. It looks like an obstacle course set up for third graders at recess. My four year old daughter could pass this test. pic.twitter.com/TQNlFXUrMZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2024

It's cringeworthy to watch.

As a resident of Nashville I can only hope that the only people committing crimes in this city are 600 pounds and have no legs. But even then they could probably roll away fast enough to escape. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2024

Probably.

Physical fitness tests have been lowered for the military too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2024

This is going to get people -- women chief among them -- hurt or killed.

Wait until one is overpowered and raped by a suspect. — Wisco_Knight (@FAFO_Wisco) March 18, 2024

Or overpowered and beaten or shot.

The U.S. Air Force lowered its fitness requirements also due to poor recruitment numbers and to lure more women.



NYPD did the same thing.



What do you think happens when you lower standards for applicants? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 18, 2024

Nothing good.

My 90 year old grandmother could pass this test — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) March 18, 2024

We chuckled.

This is why forced 'equity' will be the end of western civilisation.



This is not 'compassion', this is simply designed to destroy and degrade society. — Robbie Parlane (@RParlane) March 18, 2024

That's the point.

Nickelodeon used to have an entire lineup of TV shows where little kids did more challenging things than this https://t.co/jemwWxBQko — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 18, 2024

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' was the GOAT. And more challenging.

This looks like a fake parody video. Crazy idea: don’t worry about hiring women police officers if you have to lower physical standards to do it. https://t.co/owxVzSbMLR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 18, 2024

But that would be sexist.

Or something.

I thought he was joking but what the hell is this https://t.co/PqnQEznRQe — Gary (@plzbepatient) March 18, 2024

Exactly our question.

What else can you say, really?

How embarrassing for the good men and women officers of the Nashville PD. https://t.co/78pNZwJjzw — Justin Hill (@statelinx) March 18, 2024

Very embarrassing.

I am 68 years old and overweight. I could pass that test. Can I be a Memphis cop? https://t.co/XihE4S5MS1 — eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) March 18, 2024

Probably. Go for it.

How it always happens:

1. Let women join if they meet the fitness standards.

2. Not enough women meet the fitness standards.

3. Lower the fitness standards.

4. Men carry the women. https://t.co/EVIASFdwAe — Dr_Insensitive_Jerk (@DrInsensitive) March 18, 2024

5. Accuse men of 'mansplaining' and 'sexism' for carrying the women.

This is too hard. It’s unfair. Folx who are over 350 lbs and who need to pull an oxygen canister behind them will be excluded.



This will reduce diversity in the police force.



Unacceptable. https://t.co/BcudxE00hs — Steven Guilbeault Minister of Environment PARODY (@bill_c10) March 18, 2024

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek here, but don't give them any ideas.

***

