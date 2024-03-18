WATCH: Video of Nashville PD Physical Fitness Test Is MAJOR Cringe

Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 18, 2024
Twitchy

Men and women are totally the same. There's no fundamental difference, and saying so means you're a sexist bigot. Or something.

So why did the Nashville Police Department revamp its physical fitness test to recruit more women? They couldn't do the same physical fitness test as the men?

Wonder why.

It's cringeworthy to watch.

Probably.

This is going to get people -- women chief among them -- hurt or killed.

Or overpowered and beaten or shot.

Nothing good.

We chuckled.

That's the point.

'Legends of the Hidden Temple' was the GOAT. And more challenging.

But that would be sexist.

Or something.

Exactly our question.

What else can you say, really? 

Very embarrassing.

Probably. Go for it.

5. Accuse men of 'mansplaining' and 'sexism' for carrying the women.

Tongue is planted firmly in cheek here, but don't give them any ideas.

***

