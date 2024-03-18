Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends Meet

Democrats Again Defending Dignity of MS-13 Gang Members
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 18, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The economy is just fine. Stop saying it isn't! Biden has reassured us it's the strongest economy in history.

It's so great Americans totally aren't dipping into their retirement accounts to stay afloat.

Oh, wait.

The Daily Caller reports:

The share of people who withdrew from their 401(k) for financial emergencies surged to a record high in 2023 as Americans looked to counteract rising prices and shrinking paychecks, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Around 3.6% of 401(k) participants at investment manager Vanguard Group pulled money from their account, compared to 2.8% in 2022 and above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic average of about 2%, according to data from the company given to the WSJ. Americans have been increasingly stressed by high inflation, which has increased prices by 18% overall since President Joe Biden first took office in January 2021. 

This is fine. It's totally fine.

We know people who have dipped into their retirement to get by.

Good for you. This is what you lefties would call privilege.

This is so bad.

Sure feels that way, doesn't it?

Yes, they are.

Bidenomics is wonderful.

No, they don't.

Social Security is going bankrupt. If we don't fix it now, it'll be gone.

Yeah, Biden's SOTU address was chock full of lies.

And for gas and groceries.

The facts don't lie.

A crippling disaster is putting it mildly.

***

