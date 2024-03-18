Best Economy Ever, Jack! More Americans Dip Into Retirement Savings to Make Ends Meet

The economy is just fine. Stop saying it isn't! Biden has reassured us it's the strongest economy in history.

It's so great Americans totally aren't dipping into their retirement accounts to stay afloat.

Advertisement

Oh, wait.

#Bidenomics is FAILING the American people.



“Inflation Is Forcing Americans To Drain Their Retirement Accounts Just To Stay Afloat”https://t.co/Pg50Z8rCR2 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) March 16, 2024

The Daily Caller reports:

The share of people who withdrew from their 401(k) for financial emergencies surged to a record high in 2023 as Americans looked to counteract rising prices and shrinking paychecks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Around 3.6% of 401(k) participants at investment manager Vanguard Group pulled money from their account, compared to 2.8% in 2022 and above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic average of about 2%, according to data from the company given to the WSJ. Americans have been increasingly stressed by high inflation, which has increased prices by 18% overall since President Joe Biden first took office in January 2021.

This is fine. It's totally fine.

Absolutely true — Dave Carver (@Dcarver803) March 17, 2024

We know people who have dipped into their retirement to get by.

Not me, got a raise every year, am retirement age still working, my family is better off today than 2020. — vlh (@valhan56) March 16, 2024

Good for you. This is what you lefties would call privilege.

I'm a senior and this rings so true to me. In 2020 I was able to make it but after that I have been dipping into money that I just don't have and it hasn't gotten any better this whole administration. — Arn Linder (@Uncle_Arn) March 17, 2024

This is so bad.

Some of us have drained them a long time ago. This is what full time workers can afford for housing. pic.twitter.com/FcF2hZwSM8 — Frank Semonious (@semonious) March 16, 2024

Sure feels that way, doesn't it?

Hardworking families are forced to live paycheck to paycheck in Joe Biden’s America. https://t.co/DZgn53vkOX — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) March 18, 2024

Yes, they are.

Joe Biden's economy is making Americans poorer -- plain & simple. https://t.co/GDRwfczHM7 — Rep. Mark Alford (@RepMarkAlford) March 18, 2024

Bidenomics is wonderful.

And the GOP wants to cut social security. https://t.co/Jltbv0lPd8 — Joe (@JoePDR) March 17, 2024

No, they don't.

Social Security is going bankrupt. If we don't fix it now, it'll be gone.

At the #SOTU, dotard .@joebiden said that the U.S. "economy is literally the envy of the world," but the facts are more grim:https://t.co/S3uBtEoEce — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 11, 2024

Yeah, Biden's SOTU address was chock full of lies.

Advertisement

I am on SS and things are not adding up. It's getting hard to pay all the insurances!



https://t.co/3NGdAXJGuC — Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) March 16, 2024

And for gas and groceries.

The share of people who withdrew from their 401(k) for financial emergencies surged to a record high in 2023 as Americans looked to counteract rising prices and shrinking paychecks.https://t.co/5wOts6ptMv — Freedom First Network (@freedomfirstnet) March 13, 2024

The facts don't lie.

#bidenflation is a crippling disaster



Inflation Is Forcing Americans To Drain Their Retirement Accounts Just To Stay Afloat https://t.co/7Os0WnP9Bk via @dailycaller — LowIQJoe (@LowIQJoe1) March 12, 2024

A crippling disaster is putting it mildly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!