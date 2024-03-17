Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free...
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They Don't Have to Serve 'Trumpers'

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 17, 2024
Twitchy

The Republican National Convention is slated to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18. It'll be a boon for the city, which is definitely deep blue and Democrat, and you'd think local businesses would relish the business, especially in this economy.

But not all of them do, apparently.

Funny how the 'Bake the cake!' crowd is okay with a business closing to refuse service to 'Trumpers', huh?

More from Rolling Stone:

Ricky Ramirez usually begins posts on The Mothership’s Instagram account with a lighthearted insult towards his patrons. “Sup bozos,” “sup idiots,” “sup dorkus malorkus,” and “hello freaks,” are all frequent openers to photo captions announcing service updates, schedule disruptions, and special events. Combining craft cocktails, a dive bar feel, and a marquee sign with rotating quips such as “TODAY ONLY DRUGS IN BATHROOM OK” and “WE WILL REFUSE SERVICE IF YOU DIDN’T WASH YOUR ASS,” the Mothership sounds like a good time. 

Ramirez tells Rolling Stone that the Mothership, which he often refers to as “the mommy” in his posts, “has a chosen voice.” That voice made waves on social media Wednesday when he announced that he would be closing down the bar in mid-July when the Republican National Committee (RNC) is scheduled to hold its 2024 convention in the heart of Milwaukee.

GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT End Well for Her, Like at All
Sam J.
By the way, economists predict the RNC will bring $200 million to the local economy. Wonder how the bar's employees feel about losing out on all those tips.

There's a reason this writer and family, who live in the Milwaukee area, are going to be out of town that week. We have a feeling things will get interesting in the city that week.

It makes zero sense to us, but it's not our business to bankrupt.

Apparently not.

In this economy, turning down any business seems unwise. But you live and learn.

So brave.

Yep. Certainly makes things easier. This writer will never set foot in the place.

If we were servers there, we wouldn't care.

After years of the Left screaming that bakeries have to make all manner of cakes, it's interesting to watch them decide a private business can discriminate again.

Brilliant, really.

Yup.

Really funny.

Yep. This hurts no one except their bottom line.

Exactly like a toddler.

That's exactly it.

We should be. But we all know how that'll play out.

***

