Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They Don't Have to Serve 'Trumpers'

The Republican National Convention is slated to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18. It'll be a boon for the city, which is definitely deep blue and Democrat, and you'd think local businesses would relish the business, especially in this economy.

But not all of them do, apparently.

A Milwaukee bar is closing during the Republican National Convention so it doesn't have to serve Trumpers, potentially forgoing a lot of money.



"I’m not trying to get involved with or actively take money or rent the space out to that tomfoolery."



Story: https://t.co/3GxwiH8pjD pic.twitter.com/9BlvurUZjZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 16, 2024

Funny how the 'Bake the cake!' crowd is okay with a business closing to refuse service to 'Trumpers', huh?

More from Rolling Stone:

Ricky Ramirez usually begins posts on The Mothership’s Instagram account with a lighthearted insult towards his patrons. “Sup bozos,” “sup idiots,” “sup dorkus malorkus,” and “hello freaks,” are all frequent openers to photo captions announcing service updates, schedule disruptions, and special events. Combining craft cocktails, a dive bar feel, and a marquee sign with rotating quips such as “TODAY ONLY DRUGS IN BATHROOM OK” and “WE WILL REFUSE SERVICE IF YOU DIDN’T WASH YOUR ASS,” the Mothership sounds like a good time. Ramirez tells Rolling Stone that the Mothership, which he often refers to as “the mommy” in his posts, “has a chosen voice.” That voice made waves on social media Wednesday when he announced that he would be closing down the bar in mid-July when the Republican National Committee (RNC) is scheduled to hold its 2024 convention in the heart of Milwaukee.

By the way, economists predict the RNC will bring $200 million to the local economy. Wonder how the bar's employees feel about losing out on all those tips.

Can’t wait for libs to invite DNC “tomfoolery”



Bad: Peaceful, paying conservative customers with opinions you don’t like.



Good: Violent mobs who steal, fight, and destroy but you get virtue points. pic.twitter.com/qed7rJYv9j — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) March 16, 2024

There's a reason this writer and family, who live in the Milwaukee area, are going to be out of town that week. We have a feeling things will get interesting in the city that week.

The kind of small business owner ignorant enough to vote for Biden. Figures. Lose money just to prove a point. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 16, 2024

It makes zero sense to us, but it's not our business to bankrupt.

I wonder if he realizes that he serves maga folks every single day his bar is open. 🤔 — Ethos (@projectethos5) March 16, 2024

Apparently not.

This place will be closed in 18 months. 🤷‍♂️ — ✞451Actual🇺🇲 (@451Actual2) March 16, 2024

In this economy, turning down any business seems unwise. But you live and learn.

So brave.

I'm thrilled to not spend money on people who hate me. Glad they're up front about it. — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 16, 2024

Yep. Certainly makes things easier. This writer will never set foot in the place.

I'm sure their hourly employees who rely on tips to make a living don't care who they're serving..... — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) March 16, 2024

If we were servers there, we wouldn't care.

It's discrimination. — 5..6..7..8..Pounce! aka HB (@OnPointe28) March 17, 2024

After years of the Left screaming that bakeries have to make all manner of cakes, it's interesting to watch them decide a private business can discriminate again.

Losing a fortune and making your competitors a lot more money to own the cons. https://t.co/9SE37bOk6q — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 16, 2024

Brilliant, really.

Yup.

Funny when they think this is justified and when it's the most abhorrent thing a business owner can do. https://t.co/J3W7FcPabz — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 16, 2024

Really funny.

There are only about 86,000 other bars in MKE 😂😂😂 https://t.co/1siPrEIQDr — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 17, 2024

Yep. This hurts no one except their bottom line.

They’re really socking it to those Trumpers. Like a toddler punishing her parents by refusing to eat. https://t.co/S5gz3Fi4fK — Mike Kilo 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Mike___Kilo) March 16, 2024

Exactly like a toddler.

I mean, I have no problem with this, but you should be able to deny service to whomever you want. But since the Civil Rights Act abolished freedom of association, this is just another example of rights for me, none for thee. https://t.co/jDx5dsSbfS — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) March 16, 2024

That's exactly it.

But I was told we’re bigots for not wanting to serve people who aren’t like us? Does this mean I’m free to reject gay wedding cakes now? https://t.co/aHVutwUuHB — Jesse Hughes ✝️🇺🇸 (@JesseHughes_) March 17, 2024

We should be. But we all know how that'll play out.

***

