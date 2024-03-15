'The Science' Strikes Again: Gas Stoves Release DANGEROUS Nano-Particles, 'Experts' Say
School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 15, 2024
Twitchy

Remember when parents wanted the option to opt out of LGBTQ or other progressive sex-ed stuff, they were criticized and called domestic terrorists? Good times.

A Twitter/X user noted that her son's history class has a Holocaust survivor coming to speak, and that there's an interesting wording to the opt out:

What does it mean? We doubt a school would be concerned about 'different experiences' if it was drag queen story hour.

And this is probably right.

Yep.

Are. You. Kidding. Us.

As we said. It is fascinating.

Nailed it.

Absolutely this.

This would never happen.

The double standard is glaring. And we all see it.

The outrage would be palpable.

So do we.

The Left is the side that always emphasizes 'lived experiences' for any other facet of life. Weird how this one isn't worthy of the same consideration or respect.

It would not happen in any other context. We all know it, and that's the problem.

This is being very charitable.

If there were a consistent opt-out policy across the board, this wouldn't be as upsetting. But there isn't, and we all know it. Preferred groups get to force their speakers and lessons and ideology on unwilling audiences, and label anyone who disagrees a 'domestic terrorist.'

But a Holocaust survivor? Suddenly 'different experienes' matter.

***

