School Allows Opt Out for Holocaust Survivor Presentation Due to 'Different Experiences', NO ONE Buys It

Remember when parents wanted the option to opt out of LGBTQ or other progressive sex-ed stuff, they were criticized and called domestic terrorists? Good times.

A Twitter/X user noted that her son's history class has a Holocaust survivor coming to speak, and that there's an interesting wording to the opt out:

A Holocaust survivor is coming to speak to my son’s 7th grade History class on Monday. Wonderful. What’s less than wonderful, though, is the opt-out for this lesson because “We understand that all students have different experiences.”

What does that even mean? pic.twitter.com/FEDldcu1hi — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) March 14, 2024

What does it mean? We doubt a school would be concerned about 'different experiences' if it was drag queen story hour.

If the email had said “We understand that some students are very sensitive and Mrs. X’s stories may be disturbing and traumatizing to them…” I would have given the benefit of the doubt. But it didn’t and so I am drawing different, less charitable (but more likely) conclusions. — Adele Scalia (@AdeleScalia) March 15, 2024

And this is probably right.

“ But if you hate Jews, then your kid doesn’t have to be there “.

What they mean. — J Simpson (@josephsimpsonDE) March 14, 2024

Yep.

Ugh. My kid’s teacher said something like “No genocide is worse than any other genocide” in their discussion of the Holocaust. — Twice-Killed Catherine ✡️ (@2xKildCatherine) March 14, 2024

Are. You. Kidding. Us.

Fascinating, since Democrats across the river in Montgomery County refused to allow parents to opt their kids out of sexualized classes involving trans people. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 15, 2024

As we said. It is fascinating.

"We understand that some children are being raised by antisemitites." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 15, 2024

Nailed it.

These students with “different experiences” are the ones who should be forced to attend and listen to every word. — Tyler Amick (@MickTy96) March 14, 2024

Absolutely this.

Imagine if the school had a civil rights figure come give a talk and offered to let kids opt-out because the students “have different experience”… https://t.co/DOt8AQUSwG — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2024

This would never happen.

Fairfax County allows children to opt out of Holocaust education.



Children cannot opt out of slavery or civil war education in Fairfax.



This is also the same county that announced they will be suspending students for using the wrong pronouns for trans classmates. https://t.co/c58HWWobse — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) March 15, 2024

The double standard is glaring. And we all see it.

Imagine having opt outs for other civil rights speakers. https://t.co/CnFRwnw6RE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 15, 2024

The outrage would be palpable.

"We understand that all students have different experiences,"



...but if you as a parent are so closed-minded and hateful that you won't allow your 7th grader to listen to a presentation by a Holocaust survivor, then you're an ignorant Antisemite and I weep for our future. https://t.co/mgFlHUAPPu — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 15, 2024

So do we.

How do you give an option to not see an older person speak about their lived factual historic experience. There should be no reason for anyone not to hear a presentation based on lived facts. https://t.co/7Bg1DVpcqV — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 15, 2024

The Left is the side that always emphasizes 'lived experiences' for any other facet of life. Weird how this one isn't worthy of the same consideration or respect.

I'm very curious to know in what other context would this or would this not happen? At a minimum the opt-out message here seems incoherent bordering on indefensible given the circumstances. https://t.co/3aVIWPhzC8 — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) March 15, 2024

It would not happen in any other context. We all know it, and that's the problem.

On the most generous reading it might be for kids who are sensitive to discussions of violence, but my opinion is that sometimes you just *have* to be uncomfortable. Especially with so few Holocaust survivors left. https://t.co/ijLtEBhU24 — a ressentiment woman (@ANNVYSHINSKY) March 15, 2024

This is being very charitable.

No opt out of gender queer pedagogy and SEL, but for the Holocaust survivor visit? "We understand that all students have different experiences."



Like I said earlier: America? Your Jew hatred is showing. https://t.co/H7jnePO5Zx — Owl of Athena (@deb_fillman) March 15, 2024

If there were a consistent opt-out policy across the board, this wouldn't be as upsetting. But there isn't, and we all know it. Preferred groups get to force their speakers and lessons and ideology on unwilling audiences, and label anyone who disagrees a 'domestic terrorist.'

But a Holocaust survivor? Suddenly 'different experienes' matter.

