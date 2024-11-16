Brian Stelter's Thread About Restoring Trust in News Media Could Have Been a LOT Shorter

What a Peach: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Attend Fallen Officer's Funeral Over...
Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on November 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Now that the election is over, the lefty media has again been exposed for what they are, and their ratings show it:

MSNBC's ratings were higher than CNN's on election night, in no small part due to many on the Right tuning in to watch the glorious meltdowns. 

With trust in media getting lower by the day, the world of "journalism" is wondering what's happening and why. 

Brian Stelter has a thread of more than a dozen posts and the whole thing never even gets to why the media's broken. Here are just three tweets from the thread: 

There's something missing from the entire thread, but it also explains a lot: 

Stelter's thread could have been so much shorter. As a matter of fact, it could have been one single post:

The first step is admitting they have a problem, and as long as they refuse to do that the rest of their rhetoric and faux introspection is pointless.

One of the more maddening aspects of "journalism" these days are the so-called "fact-checks," which often go like this: Somebody makes a claim about what the government is doing. A "reporter" asks the government if that's happening and they deny it. Then the "fact-check" is that the original claim is false or "misinformation." One recent example of that happened when Biden and others said claims FEMA was politicizing some of the hurricane response were "dangerous lies." The media then reported the original claims to be "misinformation," but later a FEMA official was fired after admitting they -- you guessed it -- politicized some of the hurricane responses.

That would require admitting they do that, which apparently they're not close to doing.

The same people who made the level of distrust in media much higher are now trying to figure out how to fix that, much like the presidential candidate who helped Biden make the economy worse wanted to be elected president to "fix" it. And you know how that turned out. The usual suspects in the media should be shown the door in similar resounding fashion.

