Brian Stelter's Thread About Restoring Trust in News Media Could Have Been a LOT Shorter

Now that the election is over, the lefty media has again been exposed for what they are, and their ratings show it:

NEW: On Tuesday, one week after the election, CNN and MSNBC drew their lowest 25-54 demo ratings in nearly a quarter of a century....



CNN lowest since June 27, 2000

MSNBC lowest since August 7, 2001*



*excluding last year's July 4 holiday — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 14, 2024

MSNBC's ratings were higher than CNN's on election night, in no small part due to many on the Right tuning in to watch the glorious meltdowns.

With trust in media getting lower by the day, the world of "journalism" is wondering what's happening and why.

Brian Stelter has a thread of more than a dozen posts and the whole thing never even gets to why the media's broken. Here are just three tweets from the thread:

The election results put an exclamation point on pervasive concerns about distrust and dissatisfaction with the news media. Now a reckoning is underway. Media execs and rank-and-file reporters are wondering what needs to change. So here are some concrete ideas... 🧵 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2024

Podcasts, YouTube videos and other digital sources are ascendant while traditional news outlets are struggling to remain relevant. On social media, in-depth investigations get ignored while misleading memes get shared millions of times. Frankly, some journalists feel defeated. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2024

What can news outlets do to regain trust and appeal to new audiences without alienating existing readers and viewers? Reliable Sources readers have lots of thoughts and recommendations. I compiled some of them in this column >>> https://t.co/S130fxr6FZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 16, 2024

There's something missing from the entire thread, but it also explains a lot:

This is a thread about how the press has learned nothing.



People don’t trust you not because “Trump lies” but because *you* lie, sometimes outright, but mostly by omission.



Until you fix that, which is driven by rank partisanship, legacy media will continue to die. https://t.co/tNiTpRuDcv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 16, 2024

Good thoughts king, but you know, I’ve read a million of these post-election media reflections and not once have I seen anyone admit that the reason trust in media is low is because the media is almost cartoonishly partisan, burying or whatabouting stories that go against their… — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 16, 2024

Stelter's thread could have been so much shorter. As a matter of fact, it could have been one single post:

Well, 2 suggestions NOT in @brianstelter's list

1) admit your bias

2) put your bias in check https://t.co/uoi6wLr9Wf — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 16, 2024

15 tweet thread when all he had to say was “just report the actual facts and news”. https://t.co/Q96wZclFSU — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) November 16, 2024

Not one of these is ‘stop lying’ https://t.co/SvcIHcW8aW — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) November 16, 2024

The first step is admitting they have a problem, and as long as they refuse to do that the rest of their rhetoric and faux introspection is pointless.

Here are my concrete idea:

1. Stop lying, misrepresenting, exaggerating, and oversimplifying

2. Do actual reporting, not the he says/she says crap. Get off your ass, investigate and find the truth

3. Have more balanced reporters and commentators

4. Accuracy over sensationalism https://t.co/P8DBCP6eS6 — I. Noah Guy (@Decentguyusedto) November 16, 2024

One of the more maddening aspects of "journalism" these days are the so-called "fact-checks," which often go like this: Somebody makes a claim about what the government is doing. A "reporter" asks the government if that's happening and they deny it. Then the "fact-check" is that the original claim is false or "misinformation." One recent example of that happened when Biden and others said claims FEMA was politicizing some of the hurricane response were "dangerous lies." The media then reported the original claims to be "misinformation," but later a FEMA official was fired after admitting they -- you guessed it -- politicized some of the hurricane responses.

Weird. No where does Stelter suggest the media stop doing this… https://t.co/M6VLgDoAhR pic.twitter.com/GjyiU1dOkm — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) November 16, 2024

That would require admitting they do that, which apparently they're not close to doing.

Your continued employment proves the media has learned nothing. https://t.co/5q6yTWGAjO — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 16, 2024

The same people who made the level of distrust in media much higher are now trying to figure out how to fix that, much like the presidential candidate who helped Biden make the economy worse wanted to be elected president to "fix" it. And you know how that turned out. The usual suspects in the media should be shown the door in similar resounding fashion.