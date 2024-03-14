BIDENOMICS! Inflation Rose Even MORE Than Expected in Feb. and Lefties Spinning Like...
'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

While the military is struggling to meet recruitment goals, including a steep decline in white recruits, West Point has decided part of its mission statement needs to be changed.

Can't possibly imagine why recruitment is falling.

More from The New York Post:

The US Military Academy at West Point has made the decision to remove the “Duty, Honor, Country” motto from its mission statement.

In a letter sent to students and supporters, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland said the phrase, which was first added to the mission statement in 1998, would be replaced with the words, “Army Values.”

“Our responsibility to produce leaders to fight and win our nation’s wars requires us to assess ourselves regularly,” Gilland wrote in a letter to cadets and supporters on Monday. “Thus, over the past year and a half, working with leaders from across West Point and external stakeholders, we reviewed our vision, mission, and strategy to serve this purpose.”

He continued: “As a result of this assessment, we recommended the following mission statement to our senior Army leadership: ‘To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation.’”

From 'duty, honor, country' to 'educate and train'. Wow.

The concepts of duty, honor, and country are external, transcendent ideals -- things that give people a purpose above and beyond themselves. They speak to a higher calling than just education and training. The idea you were doing this out of a sense of duty, honor, and in service to a country you love were what inspired recruits and servicemembers.

We are asking our young men and women to fight and die in wars for this country.  To risk life and limb at the behest of the government. Doing so is an incredibly selfless act. To call it a duty and an honor gives it a gravitas.

An unmitigated disaster.

We are going to lose a major war.

Good question.

All part of the plan.

Total mystery.

Both unbelievable and totally believable.

After years of being told America is bad, that men are the embodiment of evil, that white people are racist, etc., a lot of people have decided not to sign up to fight for something held in such disdain.

A sad state of affairs, really.

This mission statement change is just another example of the way the military has succumbed to wokeness. 

No, we're not.

So do the rest of us.

You can bet that while we're doing this nonsense, the Chinese military are focusing on training to win wars.

***

