'Duty, Honor, Country': West Point to Remove MacArthur's Words From Mission Statement

While the military is struggling to meet recruitment goals, including a steep decline in white recruits, West Point has decided part of its mission statement needs to be changed.

West Point military academy drops ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ from mission statement https://t.co/bstXGo30zN pic.twitter.com/I1SA4EgaZe — New York Post (@nypost) March 14, 2024

Can't possibly imagine why recruitment is falling.

The US Military Academy at West Point has made the decision to remove the “Duty, Honor, Country” motto from its mission statement. In a letter sent to students and supporters, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland said the phrase, which was first added to the mission statement in 1998, would be replaced with the words, “Army Values.” “Our responsibility to produce leaders to fight and win our nation’s wars requires us to assess ourselves regularly,” Gilland wrote in a letter to cadets and supporters on Monday. “Thus, over the past year and a half, working with leaders from across West Point and external stakeholders, we reviewed our vision, mission, and strategy to serve this purpose.” He continued: “As a result of this assessment, we recommended the following mission statement to our senior Army leadership: ‘To build, educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets to be commissioned leaders of character committed to the Army Values and ready for a lifetime of service to the Army and Nation.’”

From 'duty, honor, country' to 'educate and train'. Wow.

The concepts of duty, honor, and country are external, transcendent ideals -- things that give people a purpose above and beyond themselves. They speak to a higher calling than just education and training. The idea you were doing this out of a sense of duty, honor, and in service to a country you love were what inspired recruits and servicemembers.

We are asking our young men and women to fight and die in wars for this country. To risk life and limb at the behest of the government. Doing so is an incredibly selfless act. To call it a duty and an honor gives it a gravitas.

This is going to go as well as the defund the police movement. — 〽️AGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) March 14, 2024

An unmitigated disaster.

Looks intentional to harm the military readiness of America. — Jake (@mediachecker) March 14, 2024

We are going to lose a major war.

Then, what the purpose of West Point? — Gianni, Spokeperson for None of These (@giannipov) March 14, 2024

Good question.

Duty, Honor, and Country. These core values have upheld our military during the most challenging times in American history. Now, the Biden admin is focused on injecting woke policies into our military institutions that will only further weaken American standing across the globe. https://t.co/LDWh5v6vdw — Alison Esposito (@EspositoforNY) March 14, 2024

All part of the plan.

And the pencil necks at the Pentagon scratch their heads when the monthly recruitment and retention numbers come in. https://t.co/9KzBvl5e3D — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) March 14, 2024

Total mystery.

Unbelievable.

West Point head drops MacArthur's 'Duty, Honor, Country' phrase from mission statement - Washington Times https://t.co/bkQZei01gq — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) March 13, 2024

Both unbelievable and totally believable.

Can’t imagine why people don’t want to join the army — Loren (@SDCLoren) March 13, 2024

After years of being told America is bad, that men are the embodiment of evil, that white people are racist, etc., a lot of people have decided not to sign up to fight for something held in such disdain.

I have never said this before. Retired after 24 years. But I’m saying now. https://t.co/u9VRWgplDZ — Military Recruiting Crisis (@Mil_Rec_Crisis) March 13, 2024

A sad state of affairs, really.

West Point Removes the Words ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ From Its Mission Statement



They wonder why they can’t reach their recruitment goals? — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 14, 2024

This mission statement change is just another example of the way the military has succumbed to wokeness.

NEW: West Point Changes Mission Statement, Removing 'Duty, Honor, Country'



The replacement? “build, educate, train, and inspire.”



We are not a serious country pic.twitter.com/ZX31GIlE7N — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 14, 2024

No, we're not.

I worry about our future: West Point military academy drops 'Duty, Honor, Country' from mission statementhttps://t.co/PVH8Hmv7UE — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) March 14, 2024

So do the rest of us.

You can bet that while we're doing this nonsense, the Chinese military are focusing on training to win wars.

