RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78

In 1952, when Paul Alexander was six years old, he contracted polio. The virus left him -- like so many others -- paralyzed and in a device known as the 'iron lung', which helped him breathe.

Advertisement

He spent over 70 years in the device, and succumbed to COVID-19 on March 11 at the age of 78 years old.

Paul Alexander, Who Lived in an Iron Lung for 70 Years, Dies at 78 After Contracting COVID-19 https://t.co/h5BOeVUyhm — People (@people) March 13, 2024

More from People:

A man known for living his life in an iron lung for over 70 years after contracting polio as a child has died.

Paul Alexander, also known as “The Man in the Iron Lung,” died on Monday at the age of 78, according to a GoFundMe created by Christopher Ulmer, who met and interviewed Alexander in 2022. Ulmer shared a statement from Alexander’s brother who expressed his gratitude to people who had donated to the GoFundMe campaign since it began in 2022.

“It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free,” Philip Alexander wrote. “It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

On February 26, Alexander’s social media manager shared in a TikTok video that Alexander had been “rushed to the emergency” room after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous week. He noted that was “really, really dangerous” for someone “in his condition.”

Despite his illness and confinement to the massive, yet lifesaving, device, Alexander became a lawyer.

Paul Alexander: 'Man in the iron lung' dies at the age of 78 https://t.co/my740fN4Lc — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 13, 2024

Reports vary, but including Alexander, there were likely only 3 people left using iron lungs in the United States. The polio vaccine and improvements in respiratory therapy rendered them obsolete (thank goodness). Today, polio is endemic in Afghanistan and

Rest in peace Sir — Jnoelis (@Jnoelis) March 13, 2024

Yes, rest in peace.

Oh no my friend. RIP https://t.co/uSWvSW242D — carrington gilbert 💋 (@thelifeofcarri) March 13, 2024

It really is sad.

Paul Alexander has sadly passed away at the age of 78, having spent 70 years confined to an iron lung after contracting polio at the age of six. pic.twitter.com/cgYh2hOIUC — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) March 13, 2024

Alexander graduated high school at 21, without attending class in person, and went to college to study law.

So sad to hear that Paul Alexander passed yesterday at age 78 from Covid-19. Paul contracted polio in 1952, when he was just six years old. He ended up in an iron lung and while he could live outside it for extended periods of time he never really left it. pic.twitter.com/nTPtALzfJu — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) March 12, 2024

He did learn to breathe outside the iron lung for periods of time, which allowed him to go to court.

As he grew older, he was confined to the machine again.

Paul Alexander, man who lived inside an iron lung for more than 70 years has now died at age 78.



Despite being trapped in the iron long, Paul was able to be a successful lawyer.



He contracted polio at the age of six.



RIP. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/CYJojwnbD8 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) March 13, 2024

His story of determination and success despite an awful disease are inspiring.

Guinness World Records are saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Alexander, the man who spent the longest time inside an iron lung.



Paul spent over 70 years of his life confined to the iron lung after being paralyzed by Polio at six years old.https://t.co/fT3hltrmha — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 13, 2024

Advertisement

The longest time in the iron lung, and a Guinness World Record holder for it.

The "Iron lung man", Paul Alexander, has died at 78 after being rushed away to ER with Covid-19.



Paul was paralysed after suffering Polio as a six year old child and has lived in an iron lung for over 70 years.pic.twitter.com/dFtSgtFenN — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 13, 2024

Alexander was on TikTok, and answered questions and shared his thoughts with his followers.

With Alexander's passing, Martha Lillard is now the only surviving person in an iron lung.

Rest in peace. Our condolences to his loved ones and friends.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!