RIP: Paul Alexander, the Man in the Iron Lung, Dies at 78

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 AM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

In 1952, when Paul Alexander was six years old, he contracted polio. The virus left him -- like so many others -- paralyzed and in a device known as the 'iron lung', which helped him breathe.

Advertisement

He spent over 70 years in the device, and succumbed to COVID-19 on March 11 at the age of 78 years old.

More from People:

A man known for living his life in an iron lung for over 70 years after contracting polio as a child has died.


Paul Alexander, also known as “The Man in the Iron Lung,” died on Monday at the age of 78, according to a GoFundMe created by Christopher Ulmer, who met and interviewed Alexander in 2022. Ulmer shared a statement from Alexander’s brother who expressed his gratitude to people who had donated to the GoFundMe campaign since it began in 2022.


“It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free,” Philip Alexander wrote. “It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time. It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”


On February 26, Alexander’s social media manager shared in a TikTok video that Alexander had been “rushed to the emergency” room after testing positive for COVID-19 the previous week. He noted that was “really, really dangerous” for someone “in his condition.”

Despite his illness and confinement to the massive, yet lifesaving, device, Alexander became a lawyer.

Reports vary, but including Alexander, there were likely only 3 people left using iron lungs in the United States. The polio vaccine and improvements in respiratory therapy rendered them obsolete (thank goodness). Today, polio is endemic in Afghanistan and 

Advertisement

Yes, rest in peace.

It really is sad.

Alexander graduated high school at 21, without attending class in person, and went to college to study law.

He did learn to breathe outside the iron lung for periods of time, which allowed him to go to court.

As he grew older, he was confined to the machine again.

His story of determination and success despite an awful disease are inspiring.

Advertisement

The longest time in the iron lung, and a Guinness World Record holder for it.

Alexander was on TikTok, and answered questions and shared his thoughts with his followers.

With Alexander's passing, Martha Lillard is now the only surviving person in an iron lung.

Rest in peace. Our condolences to his loved ones and friends.

DEATH HEALTH CARE LAWYER VACCINE VIRUS

