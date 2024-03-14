Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to Milwaukee

NBC Tries Chewing Elon Musk Out for Haitian Cannibal Story, Ends Up Biting...
Amy Curtis  |  2:10 PM on March 14, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday, President Biden was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to tout 'investments' in the city's infrastructure.

The Hill has more details:

President Biden will announce billions worth of new infrastructure investments to reconnect communities while he is in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The funding, $3.3 billion in total, will focus on communities in more than 40 states that were divided by transportation infrastructure decades ago, according to the White House.

Biden will be in Milwaukee as part of his travel to swing states following the State of the Union address last week.

The new funding will include $36 million for Milwaukee’s 6th Street Complete Streets Project, which aims to reconnect communities along 2.5 miles of a corridor that was cut off in the 1960s.

Milwaukee holds the second-highest poverty rate among major cities, according to the US Census Bureau. It's also third in violent crime.

We're not quite sure how $36 million for streets addresses those issues. But we digress.

Why Wisconsin? Well, the state went to Trump in 2016 -- the first GOP win since Reagan. Polls show it could do that again in 2024:

Big, if true.

No, it's not.

But we've got neat signs about it.

Only government would think spending an additional $1 trillion we don't have will reduce inflation.

See? Just perfect.

We feel it.

We paid for them, Rick.

Take a drive around the city and see where all the money is going. Not to improve roads, that's for sure.

Anyway, Biden started off his remarks in classic Biden fashion: mumbling incoherently:

Yikes.

Our thoughts exactly.

But because they're still pushing the 'he's got a stutter!' narrative hard, they made sure to reinforce that:

We'd love to hear what those techniques are.

Brutal.

Yep. Just a stutter. He's FINE.

Wait. What does that even mean?

Don't hold your breath for that to happen.

Biden spent the night in Milwaukee, and pro-Palestinian protesters made their displeasure known:

That's way past the president's bedtime, folks.

And, as a parting note, here's a reminder of what Biden's policies have done for Wisconsin families:

Ouch. No thanks, indeed.

***

