Gaffes, Stutters, and MORE Spending: Here's a Recap of Biden's Overnight Trip to Milwaukee

Yesterday, President Biden was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to tout 'investments' in the city's infrastructure.

Biden to announce over $3 billion in infrastructure investments while in Milwaukee https://t.co/JhUkn5GiCw pic.twitter.com/pwY5sVeV9g — The Hill (@thehill) March 13, 2024

The Hill has more details:

President Biden will announce billions worth of new infrastructure investments to reconnect communities while he is in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Wednesday. The funding, $3.3 billion in total, will focus on communities in more than 40 states that were divided by transportation infrastructure decades ago, according to the White House. Biden will be in Milwaukee as part of his travel to swing states following the State of the Union address last week. The new funding will include $36 million for Milwaukee’s 6th Street Complete Streets Project, which aims to reconnect communities along 2.5 miles of a corridor that was cut off in the 1960s.

Milwaukee holds the second-highest poverty rate among major cities, according to the US Census Bureau. It's also third in violent crime.

We're not quite sure how $36 million for streets addresses those issues. But we digress.

Why Wisconsin? Well, the state went to Trump in 2016 -- the first GOP win since Reagan. Polls show it could do that again in 2024:

DDHQ Polling Average Update: 2024 Presidential (Wisconsin )



Donald Trump (R): 45.1%

Joe Biden (D): 42.7%



This average is based on 12 polls.



More polling averages here: https://t.co/SwXZy1y2t3 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 12, 2024

Big, if true.

Just a reminder, inflation is not going down any time soon with his spending... — Kevin Li (@shineoooox) March 13, 2024

No, it's not.

At 6th and McKinley in downtown Milwaukee, these signs are already up ahead of President Biden's arrival.



He'll be announcing today Milwaukee is getting $36 million to rebuild a stretch of 6th Street that connects the city's north and south sides to downtown pic.twitter.com/SvMvEOvfw5 — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) March 13, 2024

But we've got neat signs about it.

According to a Penn study last spring, the IRA will cost about $1 trillion through 2032.



Biden is announcing $3.3 billion in spending through the "reconnecting communities" initiative. — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) March 13, 2024

Only government would think spending an additional $1 trillion we don't have will reduce inflation.

More spending to increase inflation? Perfect. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/li5LEpL1kP — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) March 13, 2024

See? Just perfect.

Can you feel the inflation being reduced y’all?! https://t.co/rLF9LtVJJb — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) March 13, 2024

We feel it.

@AJBayatpour, isn't the obvious question: who paid for the signs? Who authorized their presence on city property? https://t.co/SlfYvp7k8H — Rick Esenberg (@RickEsenberg) March 13, 2024

We paid for them, Rick.

LOLOL... https://t.co/Uw3S1PGc4E — Dean working stiff in Waukesha ✝🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) March 13, 2024

Take a drive around the city and see where all the money is going. Not to improve roads, that's for sure.

Anyway, Biden started off his remarks in classic Biden fashion: mumbling incoherently:

Biden starts off his speech in Milwaukee by mumbling incoherently pic.twitter.com/zQvkTQxdRO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 13, 2024

Yikes.

He needs some of that SOTU juice to kick start him. — R T (@RDog861) March 13, 2024

Our thoughts exactly.

But because they're still pushing the 'he's got a stutter!' narrative hard, they made sure to reinforce that:

Last year, a young man named Harry wrote me a letter about what it’s like to live with a stutter. Tonight, I met him and his family in Milwaukee and shared some techniques I use to overcome mine.



My message to Harry was simple: don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do. pic.twitter.com/teyI4exB7x — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 14, 2024

We'd love to hear what those techniques are.

Imagine using this sweet kid to lie about your dementia — Clifton Duncan (@cliftonaduncan) March 14, 2024

Brutal.

Yep. Just a stutter. He's FINE.

President Biden in Milwaukee just said that America "has one of the lowest inflation rates of any country in the US." He's fine. Doing great. Four more years. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 13, 2024

Wait. What does that even mean?

Still wondering when the truth over lies part of this administration is going to start. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) March 13, 2024

Don't hold your breath for that to happen.

Biden spent the night in Milwaukee, and pro-Palestinian protesters made their displeasure known:

It’s now 10:15pm CT and a small group of pro-Palestinian protesters are still out here in Milwaukee yelling a block away from the hotel housing President Biden pic.twitter.com/Gyo8O1XiLT — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) March 14, 2024

That's way past the president's bedtime, folks.

And, as a parting note, here's a reminder of what Biden's policies have done for Wisconsin families:

Joe Biden winging into #Milwaukee, expects #Wisconsin voters to thank him for rising prices on everything. Electricity +28.4% Food +21.2% Rent +20% Car Insurance +20.6%. He punishes our workers… & wants four more years. No thanks, Joe @WICRs #gop #beatbiden https://t.co/98nOcty155 — Brian Schimming (@BrianSchimming) March 13, 2024

Ouch. No thanks, indeed.

