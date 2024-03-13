Based Fetterman Alert: Our Favorite Democratic Senator Calls on Schumer to Put TikTok...
Make No Mistake: Biden-Harris Plan for 'Affordable' Day Care Would Be a DISASTER

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

'I'm from the government and I'm here to help' -- those are the nine most terrifying words in the English language, and with good reason.

There isn't a facet of life the government hasn't touched that it hasn't also utterly ruined. Most recently, health care. Remember when Obamacare -- sorry, the 'Affordable Care Act' -- was supposed to lower health insurance costs?

Hahahahahahahaha. 

Don't worry. We laughed, too.

So when Vice President Kamala Harris says she and President Biden are going to make child care affordable, you should be very, very worried:

So let's do this math. Imagine you run a daycare. You're able to care for 20 children in your facility. Under the Biden-Harris plan, that's $200 a day, or $1000 a week and $4000 a month. Assuming all 20 children are there every weekday, without fail.

How do you pay for the operating costs, not to mention the pay and benefits of your employees? If you have even two employees making that 'living wage' of $15/hour -- that's $1200 a week. Or $200 more than what you're bringing in under this plan. And that doesn't take into consideration laws that might mandate caregiver/child ratios lower than 10:1.

It's impossible.

But -- of course -- the unspoken part here is there would have to be MASSIVE taxpayer-funded subsidies to make up the difference between the $10-per-family cost and the actual costs of child care.

Which, of course, would cause the child care facilities to jack up prices -- just like colleges and tuition thanks to federal student loans.

When it comes to government 'fixing' things you get three options: 1) affordable, 2) good, or 3) quick. You can only pick two of them, though.

Laugh, but they're serious.

And parents should be seriously concerned.

Stay far, far away.

The same amount that place their children in the government-run schools they love to force your children into.

Unicorn farts and fairy dust, apparently.

Our expense. Open up your wallet.

More entitlements. As we drown in debt. Brillliant!

Don't give them any ideas: they'll cap grocery prices and we'll all starve.

Look at you, being all logical.

Yep. Make this happen, Elon.

Commies hate the middle class and want to tax us into poverty.

Just wait.

No, they're not. And the Biden administration's attempt to kill the gig economy makes it even harder for families to care for kids at home and make some money.

And when you get crap-tacular workers caring for your child, don't say we didn't warn you.

Just the small ones. The big box ones will be just fine.

STOP GIVING THEM IDEAS.

***

