Make No Mistake: Biden-Harris Plan for 'Affordable' Day Care Would Be a DISASTER

'I'm from the government and I'm here to help' -- those are the nine most terrifying words in the English language, and with good reason.

There isn't a facet of life the government hasn't touched that it hasn't also utterly ruined. Most recently, health care. Remember when Obamacare -- sorry, the 'Affordable Care Act' -- was supposed to lower health insurance costs?

Hahahahahahahaha.

Don't worry. We laughed, too.

So when Vice President Kamala Harris says she and President Biden are going to make child care affordable, you should be very, very worried:

Make no mistake: President @JoeBiden and I intend to cap child care costs at $10 a day for the average family and make preschool free for all four-year-olds.



To do that, we need Congress to act. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 12, 2024

So let's do this math. Imagine you run a daycare. You're able to care for 20 children in your facility. Under the Biden-Harris plan, that's $200 a day, or $1000 a week and $4000 a month. Assuming all 20 children are there every weekday, without fail.

How do you pay for the operating costs, not to mention the pay and benefits of your employees? If you have even two employees making that 'living wage' of $15/hour -- that's $1200 a week. Or $200 more than what you're bringing in under this plan. And that doesn't take into consideration laws that might mandate caregiver/child ratios lower than 10:1.

It's impossible.

But -- of course -- the unspoken part here is there would have to be MASSIVE taxpayer-funded subsidies to make up the difference between the $10-per-family cost and the actual costs of child care.

Which, of course, would cause the child care facilities to jack up prices -- just like colleges and tuition thanks to federal student loans.

When it comes to government 'fixing' things you get three options: 1) affordable, 2) good, or 3) quick. You can only pick two of them, though.

Laugh, but they're serious.

And parents should be seriously concerned.

How's a daycare worker gonna make at money at $10/day/kid? They gonna have 60 kids per worker? There's laws against that sunshine. Every time govt tries to "help" it gets worse, just stay away. — Nose (@hondonose1313) March 13, 2024

Stay far, far away.

How many Democrats in the White House will be placing their children in daycare capped at $10 a day? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 13, 2024

The same amount that place their children in the government-run schools they love to force your children into.

Where is all this money coming from? — Term Limits Needed (@NeededTerm) March 13, 2024

Unicorn farts and fairy dust, apparently.

You can't feed them a healthy lunch for less than $10.

Are we going to force day cares to operate for free? At whose expense? — Ashley Sinclair (@AshleySinclair0) March 12, 2024

Our expense. Open up your wallet.

You aren’t capping anything, you’re creating another welfare entitlement. You can’t get a cup of coffee for $10 a day. — GreatAmericanMail (@mail_american) March 12, 2024

More entitlements. As we drown in debt. Brillliant!

People can’t afford groceries for their children — Valentina Gomez (@ValentinaForSOS) March 12, 2024

Don't give them any ideas: they'll cap grocery prices and we'll all starve.

1. Congress has no power to do this.



2. This calls for local, not federal, solutions.



3. We are out of money.



4. Do none of these people understand how raising the minimum raise, among other things, affects things like child care costs?



5. Government ruins everything. https://t.co/7Dcez3FBaM — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 13, 2024

Look at you, being all logical.

Twitter needs to make an autocorrect attached to every government employee’s account that changes the word “free” to “taxpayer funded” https://t.co/tGRuoTtUxB — Tandy (@dantypo) March 13, 2024

Yep. Make this happen, Elon.

Or, you know, you could cut spending and pass a flat tax so the middle class stops getting destroyed by the progressive tax code. https://t.co/AI0t2tIgxr — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 13, 2024

Commies hate the middle class and want to tax us into poverty.

If you thought daycare was expensive now just wait until it’s “free” https://t.co/46sp2yIIU7 — Magills (@magills_) March 13, 2024

Just wait.

They aren't interested in making it easier to stay home with your kids. But they'd love to make it easier to give your kids to their regulated workers so you can go work. https://t.co/vd70g1OLrt — David Shane (@david_shane) March 13, 2024

No, they're not. And the Biden administration's attempt to kill the gig economy makes it even harder for families to care for kids at home and make some money.

GorT: I can't wait to see the job ads for daycare center workers:



"Work 8-10 hours a day caring for multiple children including feeding, reading, playing, and changing for $7.50 a day" with the remaining $2.50 per day going to heat, A/C, toys, facility costs, etc. https://t.co/ubadDXrHyC — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 13, 2024

And when you get crap-tacular workers caring for your child, don't say we didn't warn you.

So you’re planning to destroy every child care business in the country. https://t.co/hAX0XyewlT pic.twitter.com/jJNNHt04a0 — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) March 13, 2024

Just the small ones. The big box ones will be just fine.

Why not just make everything free? No family shall spend more than $10/day on anything combined? https://t.co/pJWICAuubs — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) March 13, 2024

STOP GIVING THEM IDEAS.

