MORE PLEASE: GOP Bill Would Force Biden Admin to Use or Sell Off Empty Office Space

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Government loves to waste your money. This is not news to anyone, but the depths to which they'll sink as they spend our tax dollars is something else.

So, finally, someone has decided to do something about it.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania proposed the USE IT Act to force the government to actually use the office space we're paying billions for.

Why the USE IT Act? Well:

For every single American who has to go to the office -- or those of us who worked in, say, healthcare and never got to 'work from home' -- this is a slap in the face.

The vote was yesterday.

It passed the House 217-203.

More from The Daily Mail:

The bill led by Rep. Scott Perry, which passed Tuesday evening 217-203, requires federal agencies to use their offices at a 60 percent capacity rate or sell the buildings.

Damning reports reveal government employees have been in meetings while taking bubble baths, still got paid while on the golf course and attended happy hours while on the clock. 

All federal agencies are less than 50 percent occupied - wasting an estimated $2.8 million per day. 

Republicans say its an insult to taxpayers as agencies spend about $2 billion a year to operate and maintain over 11,000 acres of federal office buildings and over $5 billion annually in leases.

'Right now, American Taxpayers are forced to pay $2 billion a year for office space - almost half the size of Disney World - that D.C. bureaucrats refuse to use,' Perry wrote on X.

Wasting $2.8 million a day. That's $1.22 billion annually.

But tell us more about how we can't cut anything from government.

Absolute circus. And we're paying for it.

We're entering year FIVE of 'two weeks to flatten the curve.'

Yep. Immediately.

It is endless.

This bill is, ultimately, a drop in the bucket. The debt goes up by a trillion dollars every 90-100 days. But start somewhere. Here is as good a place as any.

***

