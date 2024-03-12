'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism

The Adults Are Back in Charge: Transcript Shows Biden Made CAR NOISES During...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 12, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The Oscars have lost tens of millions of viewers. Between highly politicized acceptance speeches, and the obvious disdain a lot of Hollywood has for the average American, it's not a surprise.

We long for the days when the most they did was wear a red ribbon on their tuxedo or dress for HIV/AIDS awareness.

So when actor Mark Ruffalo showed off his ribbon and heart symbol, Patricia Heaton taught him a lesson in what they really mean:

Apparently, some violence is okay.

This gives them the benefit of the doubt.

They knew. And they're okay with that.

We wouldn't hold our breath.

Amen.

Yes, it is.

Heh.

Very much so.

Oh, but he would.

There are still bright spots in Hollywood.

Harsh, but fair.

Name calling is a safe bet.

It's appalling.

It takes guts. And Heaton has them.

***

