'Drag Him, Queen!' Patricia Heaton SCHOOLS Mark Ruffalo on His 'Violent' Oscars Symbolism

The Oscars have lost tens of millions of viewers. Between highly politicized acceptance speeches, and the obvious disdain a lot of Hollywood has for the average American, it's not a surprise.

We long for the days when the most they did was wear a red ribbon on their tuxedo or dress for HIV/AIDS awareness.

So when actor Mark Ruffalo showed off his ribbon and heart symbol, Patricia Heaton taught him a lesson in what they really mean:

Hi Mark. The heart symbol you are using here seems nice, but the cause supports the killing of 27 million females globally a year. Your red lapel pin celebrates the lynching and disembowelment of two Israeli soldiers by a Palestinian mob. Why do you support so much violence? https://t.co/jCYXQImNBz — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) March 12, 2024

Apparently, some violence is okay.

Not a single one of them was curious enough to verify what they were told these symbols represent.

Disingenuous and irresponsible. — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) March 12, 2024

This gives them the benefit of the doubt.

They knew. And they're okay with that.

I'll be surprised if he responds to you. — Kit and Kaboodle 🌺 (@BusyBeeHibiscus) March 12, 2024

We wouldn't hold our breath.

Drag him, Queen!!! — Kristin (@KiKi1185) March 12, 2024

Amen.

Because it's stylish, Patricia, It's stylish. — CheezitTheHealthCop (@OfficerCheezit) March 12, 2024

Yes, it is.

Robert Downey Jr has been saying it for years…Listen to Iron Man 😉 pic.twitter.com/dzA2Ke9xwR — Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) March 12, 2024

Heh.

Thank you for your support.

These people are despicable. https://t.co/C3v0ZYlFZl — lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) March 12, 2024

Very much so.

@MarkRuffalo please do the research about the origin of the symbols you embrace. I can’t imagine you would willingly participate with that symbol if you truly knew the origin. — Rhonda Thomas (@RhondaT75962013) March 12, 2024

Oh, but he would.

I told you, not all actors are like that.



I love @PatriciaHeaton . 🙏 https://t.co/u2UPBVWHIv — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 12, 2024

There are still bright spots in Hollywood.

Mark is a communist tool. He hates America even though he profits from capitalism. Pretty much all of the current flock of hollywood people are the same. https://t.co/fRzFS8DRQF — N J Rich (@pastornjrich) March 12, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

waiting for his response. i hope it isn't just name calling https://t.co/HTeF994uC3 — GSong (@gloria_spielman) March 12, 2024

Name calling is a safe bet.

I am so saddened by his lack of empathy and compassion for the victims of the Hamas terrorist attack and the horrific actions that the Palestinian government supports. Very sad https://t.co/h45cBaxB99 — Kathy Kelly Mann (@KathyMa59912130) March 12, 2024

It's appalling.

Patricia Heaton is truly a badass. Being smart enough to form your own opinion in Hollywood isn’t easy. Being strong enough to vocalize those opinions is next to impossible. https://t.co/DglwqFZtZh — Maren: The Jewiest Jewfro in Hymie-town (@jewperfluous) March 12, 2024

It takes guts. And Heaton has them.

***

