SHOCKER: Internal Probe Finds the DEI Office in Biden's VA Is TOXIC

We are not shocked. DEI is poison, and it contaminates everything it touches.

So when an internal probe of the DEI office at the VA found it was bad, it's not really news, is it?

DEI Office In Biden’s VA Is ‘Hostile, Toxic’ With Rampant Sexual Misconduct, Internal Probe Finds https://t.co/GISyY6UCjM — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 11, 2024

The Daily Wire has more:

The Department of Veterans Affairs office dedicated to rooting out racism and harassment is itself a “hostile, toxic work environment with a permissive culture of rampant gossiping and innuendo,” where multiple layers of top officials participated in and covered up sexual harassment, an internal agency review concluded. At one point, a senior manager fired a mid-level manager because both men wanted to sexually harass the same employee. When a complaint was filed, a political appointee sat on it, apparently partly for racial reasons.

Yikes.

It's deeply concerning to hear about reports of a hostile and toxic environment within the DEI Office at Biden's VA, especially with rampant sexual misconduct allegations. Ensuring a safe and respectful workplace should be a top priority for any organization, especially one… — muhammad yahya (@muhammadya86906) March 11, 2024

Deeply concerning, yes. But is anyone surprised?

Shocking.



Said no one. — TheAllKnowingBeing (@DJW96930372) March 11, 2024

Not one person. Ever.

But they were not hired for their qualifications — W. Brady (@Icrazyhorse13) March 11, 2024

Nope. DEI made sure of that.

Dei and toxic are synonymous — 2020riggedAF (@2020riggedAF) March 11, 2024

Yes. Yes, they are.

The office should be closed, employees fired, and the money saved spent on the needs of veterans being served. — gingersnap (@gingers88193081) March 11, 2024

That'll never happen.

But a girl can dream.

DEI hires making pro DEI decisions.



It’s what happens when you implement racist employment practices. — Truth is like Poetry (@takingwhole) March 11, 2024

Yes it is. Every single time.

Firing these people isn’t enough. Make them stand in Congress and read these foul emails out loud to get them on the record. Then, fire them and bring charges against them that will land them in prison. — 10sFan59 (@ksr10sfan) March 11, 2024

The thing with Congressional hearings is they're all show. Nothing ever, ever comes from them.

Is there anything Biden can't fuk up?

Bush, Obama and Trump all addressed problems at the VA and made major improvements.



Now DIE is destroying one of the few things that truly was bipartisan. — Scott Thompson (@RetiredVet556) March 11, 2024

The administration doesn't care. Sexual harassment is apparently the price we pay to have 'diversity' in the workplace.

Of course it is. Meanwhile they have so many doctors and other employees who are only there to collect a paycheck and truly don't care if they help you. My primary care doctor definitely makes it feel like I'm bothering her when I go to my annual appointments. She blows me off. — NCStud (@NCDude80) March 11, 2024

The entire thing is a mess.

@Snakeeater36 @Oilfield_Rando @JesseKellyDC This is so messed up, the entire department needs to be dismantled. What a bunch of horny, dishonorable cretins https://t.co/oJZiL3C9TE — BitterClinger72 (@BitterClinger72) March 11, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

We're pretending too.

***

