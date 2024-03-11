SHOCKER: Internal Probe Finds the DEI Office in Biden's VA Is TOXIC

PRIORITIES: NYC Will Kill Off Pizza, Small Biz to Save the Environment
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

We are not shocked. DEI is poison, and it contaminates everything it touches.

So when an internal probe of the DEI office at the VA found it was bad, it's not really news, is it?

The Daily Wire has more:

The Department of Veterans Affairs office dedicated to rooting out racism and harassment is itself a “hostile, toxic work environment with a permissive culture of rampant gossiping and innuendo,” where multiple layers of top officials participated in and covered up sexual harassment, an internal agency review concluded.

At one point, a senior manager fired a mid-level manager because both men wanted to sexually harass the same employee. When a complaint was filed, a political appointee sat on it, apparently partly for racial reasons.

Yikes.

Deeply concerning, yes. But is anyone surprised?

Not one person. Ever.

Nope. DEI made sure of that.

Yes. Yes, they are.

That'll never happen.

But a girl can dream.

Yes it is. Every single time.

The thing with Congressional hearings is they're all show. Nothing ever, ever comes from them.

The administration doesn't care. Sexual harassment is apparently the price we pay to have 'diversity' in the workplace.

The entire thing is a mess.

That's putting it mildly.

We're pretending too.

***

