This Is FINE: Taco Bell Closing Dining Rooms in California Due to 'Crime Surge'

This is fine. California is doing just great.

BREAKING: All Taco Bell Locations In Oakland Announce Indefinite Closure Of All Dining Rooms Due To Series Of Robberies & Crime Surge, Switching To Cashless Drive-Thru Only 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4gMyXMPNK2 — BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) March 11, 2024

More from The Daily Mail:

Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland, California have been forced to suspend indoor dining indefinitely after being subjected to a series of robberies amid an unrelenting crime surge in the city, DailyMail.com can reveal. Four of the five Taco Bell locations across the Bay Area city now have large signs hanging from their windows advising: 'DINING ROOM CLOSED.' Business has been restricted to drive-thru service only – a sad new reality for many customers and families hoping to sit down for a peaceful meal.

Well, Taco Bell isn't where we'd go for a 'peaceful meal', but the point is this: the crime and lawlessness under Democrat-run cities is ruining businesses and quality of life.

And they don't seem to care.

Democrat nirvana. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 11, 2024

Yep.

Dystopia, more like.

Taco Bell corporate policy forbids pedestrians in the drive-thru lane.



So basically if you can't afford a car or a motorcycle, you can't afford Taco Bell. — Stig the White (@StigTheWhite) March 11, 2024

A good point, and one we hadn't considered until now.

Dems caused this also. pic.twitter.com/xRWSusf5C2 — William Smith (@EmailWmSmith) March 11, 2024

Yes they did.

Imagine Oakland in 10 years



Scary thought — Kaw 🟢🟢🟢🟢 (@akj8087) March 11, 2024

Imagine any major city in a decade.

VERY scary.

Insist on using cash. Allowing crime as an excuse togo cashless throws the door to digital slavery wide-open. — Bob P 🕵🏻‍♂️🤡 🌎 🥩💪 🚫🧬☠️💉 💯😇🩸 (@2022is1776) March 11, 2024

Another good point we hadn't considered.

No Peace, No Taco Bell

Know Peace, Know Taco Bell https://t.co/gFSesTEwLD — Magills (@magills_) March 11, 2024

We chuckled.

How is this not the end. This is societal collapse. It’s the beginning of the end. What remains to be seen is how long the rot infesting other parts of the country takes to spread. https://t.co/PhQCAkzqZY — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) March 11, 2024

It's not looking good.

No more videos of fights in Taco Bell from the Oakland area. 😢 https://t.co/LqQuJSa3yb — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) March 11, 2024

Bummer.

Remember those assholes complaining about white rural rage? They ain't closing Taco Bells random rural Kentucky towns because of crime. https://t.co/Co1ARKPNKH — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) March 11, 2024

Weird, huh?

Wonder what he thinks of this.

It’s not financially viable to operate a simple business in California. https://t.co/it7GI4dk1A — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) March 11, 2024

No, it's not.

“Put the crunch wrap supremes in the bag” https://t.co/vi39cKuE0k — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 11, 2024

Well played.

***

