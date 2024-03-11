This Is FINE: Taco Bell Closing Dining Rooms in California Due to 'Crime Surge'

Pam Keith 'Esq.' Uncorks Bizarre, Rambling Plan to Make Gavin Newsom and Pete...
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on March 11, 2024
Sarah D.

This is fine. California is doing just great.

More from The Daily Mail:

Taco Bell restaurants in Oakland, California have been forced to suspend indoor dining indefinitely after being subjected to a series of robberies amid an unrelenting crime surge in the city, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Four of the five Taco Bell locations across the Bay Area city now have large signs hanging from their windows advising: 'DINING ROOM CLOSED.' 

Business has been restricted to drive-thru service only – a sad new reality for many customers and families hoping to sit down for a peaceful meal.

Well, Taco Bell isn't where we'd go for a 'peaceful meal', but the point is this: the crime and lawlessness under Democrat-run cities is ruining businesses and quality of life.

And they don't seem to care.

Yep.

Dystopia, more like.

A good point, and one we hadn't considered until now.

Yes they did.

Imagine any major city in a decade.

VERY scary.

Another good point we hadn't considered.

We chuckled.

It's not looking good.

Bummer.

Weird, huh?

Wonder what he thinks of this.

No, it's not.

Well played.

***

