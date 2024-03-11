Time for the John Carpenter Solution: New Yorkers Are Fighting Over Who Gets...
Guernica Magazine Retracts Piece, Sees Staff Resign After Publishing Story From Liberal Israeli Woman

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 11, 2024
Meme screenshot

Lefties sure are a overly-sensitive bunch. But you'd think -- given all the cuts and layoffs in journalism these days -- they wouldn't walk away from their jobs willy-nilly, or over stupid things.

You'd be wrong.

So here's the backround:

The entire post is long, but reads:

This publication (@GuernicaMag)  published an article from a very liberal Israeli translator regarding her experience pre & post 10/7. This translator spends her free time driving Palestinian kids to Israeli hospitals for life-saving treatments (she did this before 10/7 and has resumed doing so). The article talks about her reaching out to Palestinians she knew and her concern for the situation in Gaza. Yet because she is Israeli and because she is also outraged regarding Hamas butchering, raping, and torturing her neighbors on 10/7, a bunch of lowlifes at this publication resigned and forced the publication into (ludicrously) retracting the article.

You can read it here, but it's clear the only real objection is the fact that she's Israeli (https://web.archive.org/web/20240305095742/https://www.guernicamag.com/from-the-edges-of-a-broken-world/)

So if liberal Jews/Israelis seeking peace and actively volunteering to help Palestinian children giving their perspective is so objectionable to these people that they would quit the publication for publishing an article from them, then why would I believe they view any Jews as human beings worthy of consideration?

And the fact that they are willing to be so open in their hatred suggests that they think there are no consequences for it. That in the spaces in which they exist, this bigotry is now acceptable and normalized. They aren't worried about being ostracized by others in decent society or rejected from future jobs.

Their actions, and those of the publication that gave into them, speak volumes. So does the silence of others who have decided this type of open hatred is acceptable.

The hatred of Jews -- not 'Zionism', which is a lie -- on the Left is breathtaking and scary.

AG Hamilton is right: this bigotry is accepted and tolerated, and they don't believe Jews of any kind are human beings worthy of consideration.
Exactly.
Nailed it. They're objecting to the fact she exists and the magazine dare give her a voice.

How does that not extend to all Jews, if not a liberal one who works with Palestinian children?
They're a special kind of bold. And stupid.

Their industry is rife with layoffs, but they resign because they hate Jews.
We aren't allowed to have complex feelings about complex issues. The Left isn't capable of such nuanced though, so no one can be.
It is nice when the trash takes itself out, isn't it?
And we all know where this ends. No place good.
Yes it is.
Because they hate Jews.

The audacity, right?

Yes -- the magazine has no integrity. They had zero reason to pull the article, save the whining of staff members. Show them the door and keep the piece up.
Yes it is.

Every single time.

This is about hating Jews, and wanting them -- and Israel -- wiped off the map. That's all it is. And it needs to be stopped. NOW.

***

