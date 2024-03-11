Guernica Magazine Retracts Piece, Sees Staff Resign After Publishing Story From Liberal Israeli Woman

This publication (

) published an article from a very liberal Israeli translator regarding her experience pre & post 10/7. This translator spends her free time driving Palestinian kids to Israeli hospitals for life-saving treatments (she did this before 10/7 and has resumed doing so). The article talks about her reaching out to Palestinians she knew and her concern for the situation in Gaza. Yet because she is Israeli and because she is also outraged regarding Hamas butchering, raping, and torturing her neighbors on 10/7, a bunch of lowlifes at this publication resigned and forced the publication into (ludicrously) retracting the article.



You can read it here, but it's clear the only real objection is the fact that she's Israeli (

https://www.guernicamag.com/from-the-edges-of-a-broken-world/

So if liberal Jews/Israelis seeking peace and actively volunteering to help Palestinian children giving their perspective is so objectionable to these people that they would quit the publication for publishing an article from them, then why would I believe they view any Jews as human beings worthy of consideration?



And the fact that they are willing to be so open in their hatred suggests that they think there are no consequences for it. That in the spaces in which they exist, this bigotry is now acceptable and normalized. They aren't worried about being ostracized by others in decent society or rejected from future jobs.



Their actions, and those of the publication that gave into them, speak volumes. So does the silence of others who have decided this type of open hatred is acceptable.