Guernica Magazine Retracts Piece, Sees Staff Resign After Publishing Story From Liberal Israeli Woman

Lefties sure are a overly-sensitive bunch. But you'd think -- given all the cuts and layoffs in journalism these days -- they wouldn't walk away from their jobs willy-nilly, or over stupid things.
You'd be wrong.
“Lefties doing ritual resignations from opinion mags because someone wrote a slightly challenging essay” remains one of my favorite Twitter subgenres. pic.twitter.com/nFCt7N9qvl— Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 10, 2024
So here's the backround:
I can't leave this alone. I need people to truly understand how outrageous this stuff is and how the silence around is an attack on Jews existing in these spaces.— AG (@AGHamilton29) March 11, 2024
This publication (@GuernicaMag) published an article from a very liberal Israeli translator regarding her… https://t.co/slcNMVCE8B
The entire post is long, but reads:
This publication (@GuernicaMag) published an article from a very liberal Israeli translator regarding her experience pre & post 10/7. This translator spends her free time driving Palestinian kids to Israeli hospitals for life-saving treatments (she did this before 10/7 and has resumed doing so). The article talks about her reaching out to Palestinians she knew and her concern for the situation in Gaza. Yet because she is Israeli and because she is also outraged regarding Hamas butchering, raping, and torturing her neighbors on 10/7, a bunch of lowlifes at this publication resigned and forced the publication into (ludicrously) retracting the article.
You can read it here, but it's clear the only real objection is the fact that she's Israeli (https://web.archive.org/web/20240305095742/https://www.guernicamag.com/from-the-edges-of-a-broken-world/…)
So if liberal Jews/Israelis seeking peace and actively volunteering to help Palestinian children giving their perspective is so objectionable to these people that they would quit the publication for publishing an article from them, then why would I believe they view any Jews as human beings worthy of consideration?
And the fact that they are willing to be so open in their hatred suggests that they think there are no consequences for it. That in the spaces in which they exist, this bigotry is now acceptable and normalized. They aren't worried about being ostracized by others in decent society or rejected from future jobs.
Their actions, and those of the publication that gave into them, speak volumes. So does the silence of others who have decided this type of open hatred is acceptable.
AG Hamilton is right: this bigotry is accepted and tolerated, and they don't believe Jews of any kind are human beings worthy of consideration.
None of them want peace, they want the Jews destroyed and eliminated— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 11, 2024
Nailed it. They're objecting to the fact she exists and the magazine dare give her a voice.
“then why would I believe they view any Jews as human beings worthy of consideration?”— rad10act1v (@rad10act1v) March 11, 2024
You nailed it. They aren’t objecting to her opinions or actions. They are objecting to her existence. These people don’t just hate Jews, they want them erased.
My heart loves that there are…
They're a special kind of bold. And stupid.
Someday I hope to be so confident that, when I quit a job, I make sure to tell the whole Internet about it. pic.twitter.com/diwvsRcfdd— Zach Eyster (@zachinpractice) March 11, 2024
We aren't allowed to have complex feelings about complex issues. The Left isn't capable of such nuanced though, so no one can be.
This, they objected to Israelis being humanized. How dare anyone view us Jews as anything other than bloodthirsty perpetrators of genocide. How dare she mention the Hamas massacre, her volunteer work, blood donations, Palestinian friends and coworkers and her complex feelings.— Susan (@SammdSusan) March 11, 2024
It is nice when the trash takes itself out, isn't it?
As the owner of a magazine, I would consider it a blessing that such a blight would volunteer to remove itself from my work room.— Jeffpkamp PhD (@waschatchsquach) March 11, 2024
And we all know where this ends. No place good.
We shouldn't leave this alone, for it's spreading to academia and other enterprises. It is only a matter of time before Israeli professors will get notice from their Deans that they can't teach any more, because students complained they don't feel safe in class. It will then… https://t.co/8eql9xuJg4— Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) March 11, 2024
Yes it is.
This is THE most right-on insight, reflecting the noxious Jew hatred that actually undergirds the pretense that the woke left is motivated by concern for the Palestinians. https://t.co/zLXlw18cMw— Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) March 11, 2024
Because they hate Jews.
A bunch of editors and journalists at Guernica Magazine just resigned because they published a piece from an Israeli woman who drives Palestinian kids to the hospital. They hate Israelis, even ones who want peace https://t.co/xvPoer7qbm— Mason (@masonq33) March 11, 2024
The audacity, right?
How dare Jews object to Jews being raped, butchered and murdered. https://t.co/15J0tgcgOa— Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 11, 2024
Perfectly said.@GuernicaMag has no integrity whatsoever. https://t.co/uqWnuF6RHc— Crisis? What Crisis? (@JamesH113005) March 11, 2024
Yes it is.
When something like this happens, it's not about the Palestinians. It's about not wanting Jewish people to exist. https://t.co/76dUm3QaBd— ((MRW))🇺🇸#🟦🇮🇱 (@marcyrw) March 11, 2024
Every single time.
This is about hating Jews, and wanting them -- and Israel -- wiped off the map. That's all it is. And it needs to be stopped. NOW.
***
