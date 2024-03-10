SURE, Joe: Biden Claims He's President for ALL Americans, but Few Believe Him
Breaking: US Evacuating Haitian Embassy Personnel As Country Falls Into Chaos

Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 10, 2024
You do not despise the media enough. You really don't.

The New York Times bestseller list is the dream of any author. Get there, and you've pretty much made it as a writer. It's a dream come true.

So we were both shocked and not when it turned out the NYT bestseller list is, like so many things from The Gray Lady, a lie:

'Editorial content' from a completely unbiased source, right?

It started here with Abigail Shrier's book 'Bad Therapy', which is topping Amazon but not on the NYT bestseller list.

Well, guess why?

'Pro-wrestling for intellectuals' is a great line.

The NYT has an entire editorial division where they can discuss and recommend books. The bestseller list should be purely data driven.

Pretty much.

Exactly this.

But it's not Orwellian enough to call it the 'Editor's List'; they have to make it seem like books they don't agree with aren't doing well, which also impacts future contracts for the author, sales, etc.

So far, that seems to be Amazon.

Yes it is.

Which is ridiculous.

Everyone should know it.

A good point.

Our point exactly. Their 'editorial' decisions have far-reaching repercussions.

We wonder if people could sue over this.

The NYT is pushing the narrative . For sure.

Tags: BIAS BOOK BOOKS JOURNALISM MEDIA BIAS NEW YORK TIMES

