Surprise, Surprise: NYT Bestseller List Excludes Books They Don't Like

You do not despise the media enough. You really don't.

The New York Times bestseller list is the dream of any author. Get there, and you've pretty much made it as a writer. It's a dream come true.

So we were both shocked and not when it turned out the NYT bestseller list is, like so many things from The Gray Lady, a lie:

Like everything else in Sulzberger’s paper, the NYT bestseller list is fake.



They were forced to admit in court that it’s not a ranked list. It’s actually “editorial content” and they can exclude books they don’t like.https://t.co/xdL2s15XeI https://t.co/rg0m6hAr8L pic.twitter.com/T83xOMB7Q2 — Balaji (@balajis) March 8, 2024

'Editorial content' from a completely unbiased source, right?

It started here with Abigail Shrier's book 'Bad Therapy', which is topping Amazon but not on the NYT bestseller list.

BAD THERAPY by @AbigailShrier is the #1 book on all of Amazon. But didn't make the @nytimes bestseller list.

👀



Buy her book. And listen to our conversation here:https://t.co/QrB9yLJt72 — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) March 8, 2024

Well, guess why?

Based on internal sales data Troubled should have debuted at #4 on the @nytimes list but wasn’t listed at all. The list is pro-wrestling for intellectuals; everyone knows it’s make-believe but still fall for it. In the mean time, it’s up to all of us to support bold authors. https://t.co/hoo6xcDBI9 — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) March 8, 2024

'Pro-wrestling for intellectuals' is a great line.

The NYT has an entire editorial division where they can discuss and recommend books. The bestseller list should be purely data driven.

NYT Bestseller list = Our favorites because we have better taste than the average American because we’re smarter



Forbes 30 Under 30 = Forbes 30 Dumbasses We Tricked into Paying Us



TIME Person of the Year = hahah remember when Hitler was person of the year yeah me too — Jason Levin (@iamjasonlevin) March 9, 2024

Pretty much.

Then it shouldn’t be allowed to be called the Bestseller List, I feel this is misleading consumers. Maybe call it the Editor’s List. — George Sarantopoulos (@GeekpreneurNYC) March 9, 2024

Exactly this.

But it's not Orwellian enough to call it the 'Editor's List'; they have to make it seem like books they don't agree with aren't doing well, which also impacts future contracts for the author, sales, etc.

So the logical conclusion is, stop looking at, and making decisions from, the NYT bestselling list. (Duh)



The @nyt writ large is woke and therefore completely ignorable.



Time to start an honest Best Sellers List — LD 🇺🇸 Truth Serves Life (@SightseerNW) March 9, 2024

So far, that seems to be Amazon.

The New York Times is pure propaganda https://t.co/EwwAgNh9Ah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2024

Yes it is.

Yep. I’ve been telling people this for years. The NYT list is rigged BS.

And I have been a NYT bestseller. (Just not ever again once they learned what my politics were!) 😀 https://t.co/2AQ5xsR234 — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) March 10, 2024

Which is ridiculous.

Authors know this, but you should know it too. https://t.co/OMeC49z8N6 — Grummz (@Grummz) March 10, 2024

Everyone should know it.

That is why I always grimace a little bit when a conservative pundit boasts a book is on the NYT best seller list.



So what? Now you need the affirmation from the people who literally hate you? https://t.co/kwOAyA5gaU — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) March 9, 2024

A good point.

Notably, NYT's excludes most self-published books, no matter how many copies they sell.



What this tells you is that NYT Bestseller list - by far the most powerful tool in book marketing - is also among the most powerful tools in idea gatekeeping. https://t.co/42MT1G947E — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) March 10, 2024

Our point exactly. Their 'editorial' decisions have far-reaching repercussions.

They managed NOT to list my recent book The Bodies of Others after it sold far more than some of the titles on the list. This does not surprise me, sadly. https://t.co/XTF2zS8fON — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) March 10, 2024

We wonder if people could sue over this.

I always thought the @nytimes bestseller list was real. Particularly as an avid book reader. I really did.



But in the last ten years I’ve always wondered why every wokester book stays on the list but other Amazon or online best sellers are nowhere to be found. Now I know why. https://t.co/YlyTnVjqaX — Ari Goldkind (@AriGoldkind) March 10, 2024

The NYT is pushing the narrative . For sure.

***

