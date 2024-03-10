Cringe: Madonna Shames Fan for Not Standing at Concert, Makes a FOOL of Herself Instead

Remember when Madonna was awesome? Before her face looked like an alien, and before she became insufferable?

Those were the days.

Video is circulating of Madonna shaming a fan at one of her concerts for not standing. This person was in a wheelchair.

Yikes.

WATCH:

Whoops! Madonna calls out someone for sitting down, but then realizes they are in a wheelchair. pic.twitter.com/8SKqozHrSG — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) March 10, 2024

How embarrassing and insensitive.

Even if not in a wheelchair, someone could have physical issues and can't stand long. They paid for the ticket, let them decide how they want to enjoy the show — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) March 10, 2024

Some of us are now of the age where if we have to stand throughout a concert, we're not going.

She blames political correctness instead of her terrible judgement — Brian Teevan (@BrianTeevan) March 10, 2024

Because of course.

As a fellow sexagenarian, I’d like to suggest to Madonna that it’s time for her to get a pair of glasses, go home, get a hobby.

(I hear knitting is easy and fun.)

She’s embarrassing us. She should stop doing that. It’s unbecoming. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) March 10, 2024

We agree.

This old ass narcissistic idiot. I grew up a fan but she need to retire 100 years ago. https://t.co/0VVI6nC5dn — Zanne (@KleinTrottel) March 10, 2024

Yep.

Go out while on top.

Madonna questions fan for sitting down during her show then finds out they’re on a wheelchair:



“Oh okay, politically incorrect, sorry about that. I’m glad you’re here.” pic.twitter.com/oezHxfjrFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 9, 2024

Even the save was cringeworthy.

Does it matter if they’re sitting or standing? they paid for the ticket and took the time to be there? Isn’t that enough??? 🤷‍♂️ — Across 3 Horizons (@Across3Horizons) March 9, 2024

You'd think it would be.

Ok you shouldn't be calling people out for sitting down anyways. She's not the queen of England. Some people are tired or have conditions where they need to sit. You want them to leave altogether? — ReelTalker (@TalkerReel92) March 10, 2024

The narcissism one needs to demand people stand. It really is something.

We laughed. Hard. Well played.

Going to get tickets for Madonna just to do this https://t.co/b66N3y9vJO pic.twitter.com/vw6ROXIJiH — The One With All The Wrestling (@FriendsWrestle) March 10, 2024

Hahahahahaha.

Lots of people need to sit down who don't use wheelchairs, too. This is honestly just gross, ableist behavior.



Appreciate that the person purchased a ticket and came to see you! https://t.co/Dk3gPFHLPe — Karrie Higgins ♿️ (@karriehiggins) March 10, 2024

We hate the term 'ableist', but we'll gladly use the Left's rules against them.

I don’t care how disabled I am I would find the strength of Hercules and throw my damn wheelchair at her https://t.co/qRYxWICP18 — Simon Peter (@thatsimonpeter) March 10, 2024

And no one would blame you.

I’d want every cent of my money back if it was me.



Once she walked to the corner of the stage, both middle fingers would’ve been waiting for her.



Good grief. https://t.co/LRJI6KomyC — Vilissa Thompson (@VilissaThompson) March 10, 2024

We wonder what, if anything, happened after the show.

if I said what I wanted to say I’d be banned from this app and every gay bar in the country so instead I’ll say don’t do this:) https://t.co/CG7UGGuy3S — hally (@birdbrainmd3) March 10, 2024

Probably smart.

***

