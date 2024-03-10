Cringe: Madonna Shames Fan for Not Standing at Concert, Makes a FOOL of Herself Instead

'Hunt Them Down' New York City Goes Full Fascist on Firefighters
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 10, 2024
Meme

Remember when Madonna was awesome? Before her face looked like an alien, and before she became insufferable?

Those were the days.

Video is circulating of Madonna shaming a fan at one of her concerts for not standing. This person was in a wheelchair.

Advertisement

Yikes.

WATCH:

How embarrassing and insensitive.

Some of us are now of the age where if we have to stand throughout a concert, we're not going.

Because of course.

We agree.

Yep.

Go out while on top.

Recommended

Oh Honey, NO! Liz Cheney Tries Picking a Fight With Mark Levin and HOLY HELL Was THAT Ever a Stupid Idea
Sam J.
Advertisement

Even the save was cringeworthy.

You'd think it would be.

The narcissism one needs to demand people stand. It really is something.

We laughed. Hard. Well played.

Hahahahahaha.

We hate the term 'ableist', but we'll gladly use the Left's rules against them.

Advertisement

And no one would blame you.

We wonder what, if anything, happened after the show.

Probably smart.

***

