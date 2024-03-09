Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour

This invasion of women's spaces and sports by biological men who identify as 'trans women' needs to stop. Like, yesterday.

It is unfair, unsafe, and unjust to allow men -- who have significant physical and athletic advantages -- to not only take a spot reserved for a woman, but to take titles and winnings from women who have worked very, very hard to master whatever sport they chose to play.

So when a sporting event bans them, it's a good thing.

Trans golfer Hailey Davidson banned from women’s pro tour https://t.co/n9BBbbgV8I pic.twitter.com/sb1iBWMtzs — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has spoken out after the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour announced on Friday that eligible participants must be “a biological female at birth” in order to compete in its events, effectively banning Davidson from all future competitions. Davidson, who recently won at the NXXT Women’s Classic in January, addressed the policy update in a post on Instagram Stories. “Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” Davidson wrote. “They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.”

It should've been the policy from the start.

Headline should be



“MAN can no longer WIN in women’s sports”



Fixed it for you — Merica Madness (@MericaMadness) March 9, 2024

Yep.

He can try to qualify for the men's tour anytime he chooses. — Gayle Fischer (@GayleFischer) March 9, 2024

And make inroads as a 'transgender woman' in the men's tour.

If Davidson won't do that, the question is: why?

(We all know why)

Thankfully. These men have to stop trying to compete as women. It's crazy and completely unfair to women. — Tá droch amanna anseo ☘🇮🇪 (@sean3377) March 9, 2024

And women are just expected to shut up and take it.

Hahahahahaha. No.

The perfect meme for this.

Also an excellent choice.

Yes it is.

Enough is enough.

Because he's a dude?



Andy Kaufman is laughing his ass off somewhere. https://t.co/Qvk6e5ZfiP — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) March 9, 2024

Remember when this was just a comedy skit and not reality?

Good times.

“Man can no longer cheat on women’s pro tour”



Fixed it. https://t.co/jM5CPrLddQ — Katy〽️ (@KatyKatt77) March 9, 2024

Also a good headline alternative.

OK, while this is a positive thing, ya gotta ask yourself: How the F*&K did that dude get into the women's division. HOW did they ALLOW it to begin with? It's mental. It's simply NOT normal for these types of persons to be competing in women's sports and for the sponsors to… https://t.co/7vcwWSg375 — Zeta Hall (@ZHall13688667) March 9, 2024

Because people want to be seen as woke and accepting or they're terrified of the woke mobs.

But we have to stand up to this and stand up for women's rights.

Good. Howsoever to "identify" does not change your biology or chromosomes. This is cheating, full stop. Biological males should never ever be allowed to participate in biological women's sports. https://t.co/fJJq5bR9rO — Steviegee (@stevegamble10) March 9, 2024

Never.

Great! Now do the rest of the women's sports. https://t.co/C7xftp3OPo — 1984 was not a textbook (@hardwurkindaddy) March 9, 2024

Every single one of them.

What part of "women's" sports is hard to understand? https://t.co/U6muWsRGoP — ıƖƖųɱıŋąɬı ƙıƖƖɛཞ 👁️⃤ (@End_TheFederalR) March 9, 2024

That 'women' word seems to confuse a lot of lefties these days.

See? Wasn't that difficult to stand up for the truth 👏 https://t.co/ED4tEZhWCr — Duck Duck USA (@duckduckusa) March 9, 2024

No, it's not.

Women -- especially women athletes -- need to stand up for themselves and their sports and put a stop to this. That's the only way it ends.

Is the tide turning? https://t.co/fAJrhoqY7x — PREZZY NEWS (@BosPatriot1776) March 9, 2024

We certainly hope so. Although we're almost afraid to find out what's coming next.

Hahahaha what world are we living in. https://t.co/rZWYd8KYQG — Samis (Harvard Grad) (@MCSm413) March 9, 2024

Did we ever think we'd see these headlines?

No. No we did not.

***

