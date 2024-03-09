Alternate Headline: Biological MAN Banned From Women's Golf Pro Tour

'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on March 09, 2024
Meme

This invasion of women's spaces and sports by biological men who identify as 'trans women' needs to stop. Like, yesterday. 

It is unfair, unsafe, and unjust to allow men -- who have significant physical and athletic advantages -- to not only take a spot reserved for a woman, but to take titles and winnings from women who have worked very, very hard to master whatever sport they chose to play.

Advertisement

So when a sporting event bans them, it's a good thing.

More from The New York Post:

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has spoken out after the NXXT Women’s Pro Tour announced on Friday that eligible participants must be “a biological female at birth” in order to compete in its events, effectively banning Davidson from all future competitions. 

Davidson, who recently won at the NXXT Women’s Classic in January, addressed the policy update in a post on Instagram Stories. 

“Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” Davidson wrote. 

“They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.” 

It should've been the policy from the start.

Yep.

And make inroads as a 'transgender woman' in the men's tour.

Recommended

'This Makes No Sense': Elon Musk Has Short, Sweet, and CORRECT Thoughts on Immigration
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

If Davidson won't do that, the question is: why?

(We all know why)

And women are just expected to shut up and take it.

Hahahahahaha. No.

The perfect meme for this.

Also an excellent choice.

Yes it is.

Enough is enough.

Remember when this was just a comedy skit and not reality?

Good times.

Also a good headline alternative.

Advertisement

Because people want to be seen as woke and accepting or they're terrified of the woke mobs.

But we have to stand up to this and stand up for women's rights.

Never.

Every single one of them.

That 'women' word seems to confuse a lot of lefties these days.

No, it's not.

Women -- especially women athletes -- need to stand up for themselves and their sports and put a stop to this. That's the only way it ends.

Advertisement

We certainly hope so. Although we're almost afraid to find out what's coming next.

Did we ever think we'd see these headlines?

No. No we did not.

***

