WATCH: John Kasich Goes on MSNBC to Remind Us Why He's No Longer Relevant

Remember John Kasich?
If you don't, don't feel bad. We had to Google him to make sure we go it right, too.
Since leaving office (he was governor of Ohio), he's not done much politically and thinks his non-endorsement of Trump is going to make a difference in the 2024 campaign.
Watch:
In 2016 when I decided not to endorse Donald Trump, I knew I'd pay a political price with the GOP, but it was the right thing to do for America. Sometimes in life you have to make the hard choices and stand on principle. pic.twitter.com/63C4nE80f9— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) March 8, 2024
Yawn.
Twitter/X users were having NONE of it.
Well, @JohnKasich, I voted for you, but I will decide for whom I vote, not you or any other Never Trumper.— Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 9, 2024
Same.
You were his biggest endorsement, because you would not get out and back someone who actually might have had a chance of winning the nomination.— Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) March 9, 2024
A very good point. Where was Kasich earlier in the primaries?
*crickets*
Oh.
Dummy, you helped ensure Trump was the nominee in 2016. Go away and shut up!— William Keane (@largebill68) March 9, 2024
How soon we forget.
You have no problem with Biden’s divisive rhetoric though, of course— T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) March 9, 2024
That's (D)ifferent.
My brother in Christ, no one was more responsible for ensuring Trump was the nominee in 2016 than you. https://t.co/qOH3YbQaGt— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 9, 2024
Recommended
Yep. The entire Kasich class of the Republican party is responsible.
And they still -- eight years later -- have no idea why or how.
You did everything in your power to prevent anyone from stopping Trump in the primary. You refused to criticize him on the debate stage. It's too late to rewrite that history. https://t.co/JC2trJQdLQ— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 9, 2024
We remember.
@RadioFreeTom @JohnKasich @tedcruz— Andrea E (@AAC0519) March 9, 2024
So many believe they know better than the American voter. https://t.co/glRTx7fUBW
But something democracy!
I think I could sue Kasich for injuries sustained by rolling my eyes at this. https://t.co/31jqYjtt8d— Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) March 9, 2024
Yours too?
We saw the back of our skulls we rolled ours so hard.
You didn’t endorse him cause 16 was suppose to be your year, you were a pissy baby cause you lost. It had nothing to do with your “principles” https://t.co/coYyCycdTr— Cory Z (@zimmco89) March 9, 2024
Pretty much.
LOL. How'd that work out for you https://t.co/2W7YGCXKCy— R T (@RDog861) March 9, 2024
Not that well.
You are still not fit to lead a Thanksgiving Day parade let alone our country! https://t.co/0Mths2qzwH— Ralph King (@Ralph__King) March 9, 2024
There's a reason he lost in 2016 and is not in office anywhere right now.
Kasich on MSNBC: right where he belongs. https://t.co/VagBHPjZWi— doug.whatzup (@DWhatzup) March 9, 2024
Yep. A perfect match.
***
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member