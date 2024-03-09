Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House,...
WATCH: John Kasich Goes on MSNBC to Remind Us Why He's No Longer Relevant

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 09, 2024
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Remember John Kasich?

If you don't, don't feel bad. We had to Google him to make sure we go it right, too.

Since leaving office (he was governor of Ohio), he's not done much politically and thinks his non-endorsement of Trump is going to make a difference in the 2024 campaign.

Watch:

Yawn.

Twitter/X users were having NONE of it.

Same.

A very good point. Where was Kasich earlier in the primaries?

*crickets*

Oh.

How soon we forget.

That's (D)ifferent.

Self-Described 'Journalist' Tries to Attack Sen. Katie Britt for Having a Nice House, Gets Dragged
Coucy
Yep. The entire Kasich class of the Republican party is responsible.

And they still -- eight years later -- have no idea why or how.

We remember.

But something democracy! 

Yours too?

We saw the back of our skulls we rolled ours so hard.

Pretty much.

Not that well.

There's a reason he lost in 2016 and is not in office anywhere right now.

Yep. A perfect match.

***

