Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule

Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on March 08, 2024
gif

We remember when the American flag was a source of pride, of unity, of the love and respect we have for this nation. It is a symbol of our freedoms and a banner many good men and women fought and died for.

This was before the loony Left decided it was a symbol of racism, hatred, bigotry, and 'right-wing nationalism', though.

So that a high school in Indiana gave a kid a hard time about flying an American flag on the back of his truck is no surprise.

What happened afterwards, is a very pleasant one, though.

And that is how you do it.

For years, the only response to the fanatical tyranny of schools has been this massive, peaceful, civil disobedience.

Can't celebrate Christmas because it's not 'inclusive'? Every single child and parent needs to show up in red and green, sing Christmas carols, and basically be the residents of Whoville at the end of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'

Defy these petty little tyrants.

'Heal That Divide': Watch RFK Give His Response to Biden's SOTU Address
Amy Curtis
Yes. Day One next year, everyone should have a flag.

What will they do? Suspend every student?

This is the way.

100% this.

Nope. But they'll teach you about 57 different genders.

Good.

The answer really is this simple.

Buy stock in American flag manufacturers now.

Very much so.

We can only hope so.

Realize where we are.

The woke mind-virus is everywhere.

100% guaranteed.

The Left would do well to remember up and coming generations often rebel against their forebears. But they aren't capable of that introspection.

A lot, sadly.

We can't. It's impossible.

Yes it is.

But -- on the bright side, the school backed down.

Here's the letter from the school about the incident.

Talk about a backpedal.

Let's hope they learned their lesson.

***

