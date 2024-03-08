Civil Disobedience FTW: Indiana Students Defy High School's Stupid 'No American Flags' Rule

We remember when the American flag was a source of pride, of unity, of the love and respect we have for this nation. It is a symbol of our freedoms and a banner many good men and women fought and died for.

This was before the loony Left decided it was a symbol of racism, hatred, bigotry, and 'right-wing nationalism', though.

So that a high school in Indiana gave a kid a hard time about flying an American flag on the back of his truck is no surprise.

What happened afterwards, is a very pleasant one, though.

SCOOP: A student at @EastCentralHS in Indiana drove to school with an American flag on the back of his truck. The school reportedly responded by threatening to punish him if he didn't remove it.



After hearing what happened, nearly 2 dozen other students flew American flags on… pic.twitter.com/6EIOTzPlzn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

And that is how you do it.

For years, the only response to the fanatical tyranny of schools has been this massive, peaceful, civil disobedience.

Can't celebrate Christmas because it's not 'inclusive'? Every single child and parent needs to show up in red and green, sing Christmas carols, and basically be the residents of Whoville at the end of 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas.'

Defy these petty little tyrants.

This is how the students cars should look when they show up on the 1st day next year pic.twitter.com/kzdZBYkgkW — David Menna (@marmisto) March 8, 2024

Yes. Day One next year, everyone should have a flag.

What will they do? Suspend every student?

This is ridiculous.



Schools allow the wrong political flags but don’t allow the right ones.



Everything is backwards in Biden’s America! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 8, 2024

This is the way.

100% this.

Patriotism and love of country are typically thought of as conservative characteristics, which the school systems don't tend to encourage anymore. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 8, 2024

Nope. But they'll teach you about 57 different genders.

Oh they'll allow it next year. I promise. — Col. Aureliano Buendía (@Col_A_Buendia) March 8, 2024

Good.

Because they’re run by communists. — Mark 🥓🥓🐊 🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 8, 2024

The answer really is this simple.

Guess what will be a hot selling item for early fall? pic.twitter.com/PtS4CNnUkf — 🇺🇸Pat Mcdonaldson 🇺🇸 (@pat_mcdonaldson) March 8, 2024

Buy stock in American flag manufacturers now.

Courage is contagious. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 8, 2024

Very much so.

We can only hope so.

A school in Indiana isn’t going to allow students to fly the American flag next year.

Indiana. A very red state. https://t.co/krytG0k5E6 — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) March 8, 2024

Realize where we are.

The woke mind-virus is everywhere.

Any chance that the people responsible for this are Democrats https://t.co/4YiXv89upU — John Steigerwald (@Steigerworld) March 8, 2024

100% guaranteed.

Based High School kids. More and more young people are becoming like this. Standing up to authority that governs with an iron fist for no reason other than to exert control. https://t.co/k8Qn5FsRZj — Joe Boshwag (@Joe_Boshwag) March 8, 2024

The Left would do well to remember up and coming generations often rebel against their forebears. But they aren't capable of that introspection.

A lot has changed since the saying the pledge of allegiance days https://t.co/7xwWNxGh5i — Dr. Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) March 9, 2024

A lot, sadly.

They can fly all kinds of other flags, but the American flag is a problem? Makes this make sense. https://t.co/lMo7aOTHB6 — Drunk and Disorderly @[email protected] (@Dionnemcnuttgm1) March 8, 2024

We can't. It's impossible.

A Democrat nominee hasn't won Dearborn County since before I was born, yet school administrators think this is okay.



Institutional capture is real. https://t.co/qzmk12GHNC — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) March 8, 2024

Yes it is.

But -- on the bright side, the school backed down.

Here's the letter from the school about the incident.

I live 20 minutes from here. There was no way parents in and or around Sunman, Milan, and Lawrenceburg were ever gonna let this happen. East Central is a big school for the area but they don’t hold that much influence. They back paddled real fast. https://t.co/4zmOortbuW pic.twitter.com/Md9PiEwpIR — Marshall Lloyd 🏆 🏆 🇺🇸 (@Dawgsfaninin) March 9, 2024

Talk about a backpedal.

Let's hope they learned their lesson.

***

