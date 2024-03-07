Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA...
CNN Interview With Relative of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Takes a Turn
Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissione...
170 House Democrats Vote Against the Laken Riley Act
Tik Tok Calls on Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly...
LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks...
The State of the Swamp (Union)
Awkward! NY AG Letitia James Spoke at an FDNY Event and Did NOT...
Biden to Order Military to Establish ‘Temporary’ Port in Gaza
Except for the Losing, Politico Says Haley Ran a 'Near-Perfect Race'
These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal
Division, Hate, and Racism Pay VERY Well: End Wokeness Exposes Salaries of DEI...
Guy Entering US Illegally Explains Why He's Wearing a 'Biden-Harris' T-Shirt (Put This...
Make Stochastic Terrorism Great Again: Van Jones Has a Message for Haley Voters...

NTSB Chair Admits 'Controlled Explosion' of Derailed Train East Palestine Was Unnecessary

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Wow. This is an incredible, damning admission:

Advertisement

The full tweet reads:

She says the chemical tank cars had already cooled and stabilized, meaning there was NO risk of an "uncontrolled explosion"

The explosion severely contaminated the waterways and showered the town with toxic materials—much of which is could potentially lead to widespread & long term health issues for residents

The government has been telling us for over a year now that they had no choice to but to blow up the train cars, or else they'd blow up anyway.

DID THEY LIE OR ARE THEY JUST TOTALLY INCOMPETENT?

SOMEONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!
We are speechless.

More from CBS News:

The decision to blow open five tank cars and burn the toxic chemical inside them after a freight train derailed in Eastern Ohio last year wasn't justified, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board told Congress Wednesday. But she said the key decision-makers who feared those tank cars were going to explode three days after the crash never had the information they needed.

The vinyl chloride released that day, combined with all the other chemicals that spilled and caught fire after the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have left residents with lingering fears about possible long-term health consequences.

Experts from the company that made the vinyl chloride inside those tank cars, Oxy Vinyls, were telling contractors hired by Norfolk Southern railroad that they believed that no dangerous chemical reaction was happening, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. But Oxy Vinyls was left out of the command center.

"They informed them that polymerization, they believed polymerization was not occurring, and there was no justification to do a vent and burn," Homendy said. "There was another option: let it cool down."

However, that information was never relayed to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the first responders in charge, she said.

Recommended

Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

All those lives permanently impacted. Because of the Biden administration's incompetence.

Yes, they did and they should.

But we can't have a gas stove. To save the environment.

The Secretary of Transportation is doing a bang up job in his cabinet position, isn't he?

Would not surprise us.

Watch them try to blame this on DeWine.

For a long, long time.

We're in the best of hands.

Advertisement

Evil AND stupid.

Incompetence and malice.

Everything.

It's like the opposite of the Midas Touch: instead of gold, it turns to s**t.

We'll never know the truth.

But like the Camp Lejeune commercials, we'll get similar ones for East Palestine residents down the road.

All of the above.

This is Erin Brockovich-level stuff.

Eat bugs and walk everywhere to keep the planet green.

While the government blows up trains of toxic chemicals.

Advertisement

Makes perfect sense.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: OHIO TRAIN TRAIN DERAILMENT PETE BUTTIGIEG BIDEN ADMINISTRATION EAST PALESTINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link
Chad Felix Greene
LOL: Human Rights Campaign Says Chaya Raichik Not Welcome in Oklahoma, Bravely Locks Replies
Amy Curtis
Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA Buta Biberaj
Grateful Calvin
Tik Tok Calls On Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly Wrong
justmindy
Awkward! NY AG Letitia James Spoke at an FDNY Event and Did NOT Like What Happened Next
Doug P.
Bro, Take the L! Adam Schiff Learns the Hard Way What Happens When You Ask Steve Garvey a Stupid Question
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftwing Official Disgusted People Noticed Deadly Crime. Guy Benson Exposes GA Commissioner Melissa Link Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement