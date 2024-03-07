NTSB Chair Admits 'Controlled Explosion' of Derailed Train East Palestine Was Unnecessary

Wow. This is an incredible, damning admission:

🚨 #BREAKING: Biden's NTSB Chair has just admitted to in a Senate hearing today the "controlled explosion" of the train in East Palestine, Ohio was UNNECESSARY



She says the chemical tank cars had already cooled and stabilized, meaning there was NO risk of an "uncontrolled… pic.twitter.com/Pq3d6Mcox0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 6, 2024

The full tweet reads:

She says the chemical tank cars had already cooled and stabilized, meaning there was NO risk of an "uncontrolled explosion"



The explosion severely contaminated the waterways and showered the town with toxic materials—much of which is could potentially lead to widespread & long term health issues for residents



The government has been telling us for over a year now that they had no choice to but to blow up the train cars, or else they'd blow up anyway.



DID THEY LIE OR ARE THEY JUST TOTALLY INCOMPETENT ?



SOMEONE MUST BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE!

We are speechless.

The decision to blow open five tank cars and burn the toxic chemical inside them after a freight train derailed in Eastern Ohio last year wasn't justified, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board told Congress Wednesday. https://t.co/kdETi6qrTY — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 7, 2024

More from CBS News:

The decision to blow open five tank cars and burn the toxic chemical inside them after a freight train derailed in Eastern Ohio last year wasn't justified, the head of the National Transportation Safety Board told Congress Wednesday. But she said the key decision-makers who feared those tank cars were going to explode three days after the crash never had the information they needed. The vinyl chloride released that day, combined with all the other chemicals that spilled and caught fire after the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, have left residents with lingering fears about possible long-term health consequences. Experts from the company that made the vinyl chloride inside those tank cars, Oxy Vinyls, were telling contractors hired by Norfolk Southern railroad that they believed that no dangerous chemical reaction was happening, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said. But Oxy Vinyls was left out of the command center. "They informed them that polymerization, they believed polymerization was not occurring, and there was no justification to do a vent and burn," Homendy said. "There was another option: let it cool down." However, that information was never relayed to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the first responders in charge, she said.

All those lives permanently impacted. Because of the Biden administration's incompetence.

They lied and should be held accountable. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 6, 2024

Yes, they did and they should.

Two record breaking environmental disasters caused by the Biden admin.



Nice 👍 — Richard T Murtagh (@RichardTMurtagh) March 6, 2024

But we can't have a gas stove. To save the environment.

This administration was nothing more than DEI hires and people will die because of it! — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) March 6, 2024

The Secretary of Transportation is doing a bang up job in his cabinet position, isn't he?

So if the train derailed in a blue state the government wouldn't have blown the tank emitting toxic chemicals into the air, ground and waterways. Sounds about right. — gojohnnyo (@gojohnnyo) March 7, 2024

Would not surprise us.

Watch them try to blame this on DeWine.

These incompetent scumbags need to be in prison. https://t.co/Wlk6bzdm5c — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 7, 2024

For a long, long time.

Brought to you by the same idi0ts who fked up the Gold King mine site that wrecked the Animas River. https://t.co/nwdSaD6m7c https://t.co/vTuuZqQQg0 — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Taxpayers1234) March 7, 2024

We're in the best of hands.

They were destroying evidence.



Biden had just stopped rail workers who were striking over unsafe conditions there.



This was an embarrassment for him and Norfolk Southern, and they tried to get rid of it.



By creating a giant fire.



Government is evil AND stupid. https://t.co/Ik73BEoe01 — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) March 7, 2024

Evil AND stupid.

This Administration is riddled with incompetence. It’s despicable. https://t.co/sGBRIKNXUR — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 7, 2024

Incompetence and malice.

The Democrat Fascist Party destroys everything it touches. https://t.co/MxqBU2LEWx — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) March 7, 2024

Everything.

It's like the opposite of the Midas Touch: instead of gold, it turns to s**t.

We'll never know the truth.

But like the Camp Lejeune commercials, we'll get similar ones for East Palestine residents down the road.

That's interesting and not at all unexpected.



Do you think this was done because of incompetence, malice, or some combination? https://t.co/4C5ej5n0ZO — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) March 7, 2024

All of the above.

Wait a damn minute. Didn't they tell us East Palestine was an accident? Now ya know why Biden took a yr to show up. East Paleatine should sue. https://t.co/xLs62ZTNQ1 — Shylo (@shy_ferg) March 7, 2024

This is Erin Brockovich-level stuff.

So "nuking" a town, it's citizens, soil, water & air is no biggie!

But they want to save us from our gas stoves?

Gotcha 👍🤪👍 https://t.co/Bo5tKqs11Y — Sam- Conservative by definition...MAGA! (@samifair1) March 7, 2024

Eat bugs and walk everywhere to keep the planet green.

While the government blows up trains of toxic chemicals.

Makes perfect sense.

