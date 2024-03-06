Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him

You'd think by now the intern running the POTUS Twitter/X account would know better than to post something so easily meme'd and mocked. But they don't.

And we're so grateful for it.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Biden posted about his SOTU prep.

State of the Union prep.



Get ready, folks. pic.twitter.com/fbKfLiI1FQ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2024

Whoo boy.

Twitter/X ran with it and some of the responses are slices of fried gold.

Enjoy!

State of the Union: pic.twitter.com/e85mhZ9FaM — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 5, 2024

Pretty accurate.

Oh, we’re ready. 🤣🤣🤣 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 5, 2024

Totally ready.

Heh.

pic.twitter.com/JM5QKBsPsT — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) March 6, 2024

Oof.

Ouch.

Don't forget these notes. pic.twitter.com/iUeQMUqQj1 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 5, 2024

Helpful.

Let's hope he remembers.

"Never interrupt your enemy while he is in the middle of making a mistake."



-Napoleon Bonaparte. https://t.co/aSOaBpHW6p — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 5, 2024

We chuckled.

He thinks the letters are ants fighting https://t.co/sDH4pW41dz — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 5, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us.

The memes write themselves. https://t.co/2k96WJcdVO — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 6, 2024

They really do.

We already established chocolate chip is his favorite.

Brutal.

Dude can’t fit a full sentence on a page because the font has to be so big https://t.co/T22Fp6yUjH — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2024

He's at the top of his game.

It's hilarious that his staff still hasn't figured out what social media will take and use has a template for unflattering memes. https://t.co/C8bep21jal — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 6, 2024

Let's hope they don't figure it out.

This might be interesting. Can't call "cut" and start over, or edit out the "furblelygooms". https://t.co/VaoOkJU0uI — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 6, 2024

Oh, it's going to be a disaster. Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.

Advertisement

Very.

Also, something about MAGA and evil corporations.

Good spacing and only 20 words per page, you got this Mr President https://t.co/gr4DOEGJXK pic.twitter.com/ZuyY3pZwFf — Gay Toad (@GayToad_3) March 6, 2024

This is just his greeting.

Yeah, they went there. But we're sure he'll blame Republicans for the border crisis.

The SOTU is tomorrow night. We'll be live blogging it here at Twitchy, so join us. We're sure it'll be interesting.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!