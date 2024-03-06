Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You'd think by now the intern running the POTUS Twitter/X account would know better than to post something so easily meme'd and mocked. But they don't.

And we're so grateful for it.

Yesterday, Biden posted about his SOTU prep.

Whoo boy.

Twitter/X ran with it and some of the responses are slices of fried gold.

Enjoy!

Pretty accurate.

Totally ready.

Heh.

Oof.

Ouch.

Helpful.

Let's hope he remembers.

We chuckled.

Wouldn't surprise us.

They really do.

We already established chocolate chip is his favorite.

Brutal.

He's at the top of his game.

Let's hope they don't figure it out.

Oh, it's going to be a disaster. Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.

Very.

Also, something about MAGA and evil corporations.

This is just his greeting.

Yeah, they went there. But we're sure he'll blame Republicans for the border crisis.

The SOTU is tomorrow night. We'll be live blogging it here at Twitchy, so join us. We're sure it'll be interesting.

***

