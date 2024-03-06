Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him

You'd think by now the intern running the POTUS Twitter/X account would know better than to post something so easily meme'd and mocked. But they don't.
And we're so grateful for it.
Yesterday, Biden posted about his SOTU prep.
State of the Union prep.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2024
Get ready, folks. pic.twitter.com/fbKfLiI1FQ
Whoo boy.
Twitter/X ran with it and some of the responses are slices of fried gold.
Enjoy!
State of the Union: pic.twitter.com/e85mhZ9FaM— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) March 5, 2024
Pretty accurate.
Oh, we’re ready. 🤣🤣🤣— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 5, 2024
Totally ready.
March 5, 2024
Heh.
March 6, 2024
Oof.
March 5, 2024
Ouch.
Don't forget these notes. pic.twitter.com/iUeQMUqQj1— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) March 5, 2024
Helpful.
https://t.co/UtWgvx5Rjq pic.twitter.com/MFKOUnW01a— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 6, 2024
Let's hope he remembers.
"Never interrupt your enemy while he is in the middle of making a mistake."— Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) March 5, 2024
-Napoleon Bonaparte. https://t.co/aSOaBpHW6p
We chuckled.
He thinks the letters are ants fighting https://t.co/sDH4pW41dz— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) March 5, 2024
Wouldn't surprise us.
The memes write themselves. https://t.co/2k96WJcdVO— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 6, 2024
They really do.
Template: What’s he reading? https://t.co/UtWgvx5Rjq pic.twitter.com/2hJz9j71Yq— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
We already established chocolate chip is his favorite.
https://t.co/7sP518J5gh pic.twitter.com/nzqlKYd2pO— The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 6, 2024
Brutal.
Dude can’t fit a full sentence on a page because the font has to be so big https://t.co/T22Fp6yUjH— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 5, 2024
He's at the top of his game.
It's hilarious that his staff still hasn't figured out what social media will take and use has a template for unflattering memes. https://t.co/C8bep21jal— Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) March 6, 2024
Let's hope they don't figure it out.
This might be interesting. Can't call "cut" and start over, or edit out the "furblelygooms". https://t.co/VaoOkJU0uI— Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) March 6, 2024
Oh, it's going to be a disaster. Like the Hindenburg and the Titanic had a baby.
Strong stuff https://t.co/NB0kUNYcTY pic.twitter.com/NwTXpUiAuS— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) March 5, 2024
Very.
Also, something about MAGA and evil corporations.
Good spacing and only 20 words per page, you got this Mr President https://t.co/gr4DOEGJXK pic.twitter.com/ZuyY3pZwFf— Gay Toad (@GayToad_3) March 6, 2024
This is just his greeting.
https://t.co/HdD7b27ZQv pic.twitter.com/wgjJezt5H0— Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) March 5, 2024
Yeah, they went there. But we're sure he'll blame Republicans for the border crisis.
The SOTU is tomorrow night. We'll be live blogging it here at Twitchy, so join us. We're sure it'll be interesting.
***
