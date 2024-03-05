A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and...
'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump and Biden's Mental Capacity

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on March 05, 2024
Sarah D.

Hoo boy. This poll is brutal. As always, take polls with a grain of salt, but wow.

How did we get here? In a country of 330+ million people, this is the best we can do?

More from AP:

A poll finds that a significant share of U.S. adults doubt the mental capabilities of 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican front-runner in what could be a rematch of the 2020 election.

More than 6 in 10 (63%) say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president, turning his coming State of the Union address into something of a real-time audition for a second term. A similar but slightly smaller share (57%) say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

Begs the question: are the remaining four living under a rock or something?

Still not great, even when you look at it this way.

Great minds think alike.

And millions are voting for them in the primaries.

So would we, honestly.

We laughed out loud. Love us some Ron Swanson memes.

Well done, everyone.

The media played a huge role in all of this.

Yippee.

So do we.

Yeah, we do question it.

Sure seem like it could (should) be higher.

Ha! We're finally united on an issue, and it's about whether or not the two top candidates for president are mentally fit for the job.

What a time to be alive.

