'What's Wrong With the Other Four?' Six in Ten People Doubt Both Trump and Biden's Mental Capacity

Hoo boy. This poll is brutal. As always, take polls with a grain of salt, but wow.

How did we get here? In a country of 330+ million people, this is the best we can do?

6 in 10 US adults doubt mental capability of Biden and Trump, AP-NORC poll finds https://t.co/nb1k5jwlV7 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 5, 2024

More from AP:

A poll finds that a significant share of U.S. adults doubt the mental capabilities of 81-year-old President Joe Biden and 77-year-old Donald Trump, the former president and current Republican front-runner in what could be a rematch of the 2020 election. More than 6 in 10 (63%) say they’re not very or not at all confident in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president, turning his coming State of the Union address into something of a real-time audition for a second term. A similar but slightly smaller share (57%) say that Trump lacks the memory and acuity for the job.

Begs the question: are the remaining four living under a rock or something?

The real headline is that 43% of adults are confident in Trump’s capabilities, while only 37% are confident in Biden’s capabilities. Biden also loses when it comes to Independents. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) March 5, 2024

Still not great, even when you look at it this way.

What’s the matter with the other 4? — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) March 5, 2024

Great minds think alike.

Also, 130 million+ adults will cast a vote for Biden or Trump 8 months from now. — Ron Frey ⚖️ (@AttorneyFrey) March 5, 2024

And millions are voting for them in the primaries.

Good Lord, I’d like to meet the four who don’t doubt it — JS MickDee 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@JSMcDavid67) March 5, 2024

So would we, honestly.

We laughed out loud. Love us some Ron Swanson memes.

most important election ever, and we got them to choose from. — carlyle baker (@karlofkarl) March 5, 2024

Well done, everyone.

Hmmm wonder why, what role has the media played in this state of affairs? — Frau Dr Anthrodiva (@anthrodiva) March 5, 2024

The media played a huge role in all of this.

Well, sadly, those are the choices so buck up campers 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Controlled Burn (@ControlledBurn) March 5, 2024

Yippee.

If anyone thinks either of these candidates are all there upstairs, I have a bridge to sell you. https://t.co/Fl9Jko6ygT — Alexandra (@AlexandraInTX) March 5, 2024

So do we.

Ok, well we question whether 4 in 10 Americans have any sense whatsoever because both those dudes are old weird zombies https://t.co/Hu8ywjemqV — zac Russell (@zaatchrussell) March 5, 2024

Yeah, we do question it.

Sure seem like it could (should) be higher.

Ha! We're finally united on an issue, and it's about whether or not the two top candidates for president are mentally fit for the job.

What a time to be alive.

