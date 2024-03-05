A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'

Veteran's Affairs Chief Seems to Beat a Hasty Retreat Amid Claims the VA...
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 05, 2024
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Just how awful an activist judge do you have to be for Seattle prosecutors to decide they've had enough of you? Pretty darned awful.

More from The Post Millennial:

The Seattle City Attorney has issued an Affidavit of Prejudice in an attempt to preclude a radical judge from hearing any criminal cases brought by the office.

On Friday, the Seattle City Attorney’s Office (CAO) announced that it will file the affidavit of prejudice against Seattle Municipal Court Judge Pooja Vaddadi.

According to the CAO, “An affidavit of prejudice is a preemptory disqualification of a judge to hear a case. In this circumstance, the CAO has made the decision to preclude Judge Vaddadi from hearing any criminal cases brought by the CAO.”

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison said in a statement, “Public safety is among our highest priorities, and this includes trying cases on behalf of those victimized by crime. Unfortunately, we have encountered a regular pattern of biased rulings.”

Seattle is not a right-wing enclave. Vaddadi must be terrible to be disqualified from criminal cases. What do attorneys who argue cases before Judge Vaddadi say? Well: 

“The resounding input from attorneys that have appeared in her courtroom is that her decisions demonstrate a complete lack of understanding, or perhaps even intentional disregard, of the evidence rules, even on basic issues.”

How did she become a judge?

She'll never go away, unfortunately.

Not when it harms victims of crime, no.

We'd almost forgotten about that; the city attorney, Ann Davidson, is a Republican. She's definitely in the minority there.

We hope the tide turns in most left-wing cities. The crime, violence, and complete lack of consequences is out of control.

Like the original post said, they're mad about this.

Good.

Cope and seethe.

Yes.

Ah. They make a cute couple.

Egads.

You take the wins where you can get them.

Judge Vaddadi doesn't want an even playing field.

We should not be this relieved to see common sense prevail.

Then again, common sense is so uncommon these days it's practically a superpower.

Yes, it is.

We hope so.

The city attorney ain't playing.

Pretty much every major city.

A good housecleaning is in order.

Imagine this mentality as your judge. Or your attorney.

Scary thought, no?

Yes. Equality. Equity is a lie.

Now it needs to stay that way.

***

