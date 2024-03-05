A Glimmer of SANITY: Seattle Prosecutors Will Disqualify Activist Judge for 'Bias' and 'Errors of Law'

Just how awful an activist judge do you have to be for Seattle prosecutors to decide they've had enough of you? Pretty darned awful.

In a move that has infuriated leftists, the prosecutor in Seattle announced plans to disqualify an activist judge (pictured left) from all future Seattle criminal cases due to her alleged history of bias and errors of law that harm victims of crime. Read: https://t.co/5VEF3XXN2C — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 4, 2024

The Seattle City Attorney has issued an Affidavit of Prejudice in an attempt to preclude a radical judge from hearing any criminal cases brought by the office.



On Friday, the Seattle City Attorney’s Office (CAO) announced that it will file the affidavit of prejudice against Seattle Municipal Court Judge Pooja Vaddadi. According to the CAO, “An affidavit of prejudice is a preemptory disqualification of a judge to hear a case. In this circumstance, the CAO has made the decision to preclude Judge Vaddadi from hearing any criminal cases brought by the CAO.”



Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison said in a statement, “Public safety is among our highest priorities, and this includes trying cases on behalf of those victimized by crime. Unfortunately, we have encountered a regular pattern of biased rulings.”

Seattle is not a right-wing enclave. Vaddadi must be terrible to be disqualified from criminal cases. What do attorneys who argue cases before Judge Vaddadi say? Well:

“The resounding input from attorneys that have appeared in her courtroom is that her decisions demonstrate a complete lack of understanding, or perhaps even intentional disregard, of the evidence rules, even on basic issues.”

How did she become a judge?

