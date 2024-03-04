Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speak...
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election
The 9-0 Trump Victory Is Leaving Liberal Dreams Crushed
'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch...
Sour Grapes Alert: Nikki Haley Says She's No Longer Bound by RNC Pledge...
ATF Director’s Interview on Face the Nation Was a Complete Disaster
Keith Olbermann Loses It (More Than He Already Has) Following SCOTUS Trump Ballot...
After Voiding Elon Musk's $56 Billion Compensation Package, Guess How Much the Lawyers...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Announces Dems' Next Move Against Trump After 9-0 SCOTUS Smackdown
'Soulless Hacktivist' and All-Around PRICK John Harwood Defends Biden By Claiming American...
Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden...
Take the L! Obama Atty. Claims SCOTUS Unanimously Ruling in Trump's Favor Is...
THERE It Is! Colo. SecState Takes 'Insurrection Projection' to the Next Level
Look On His Face! ABC Calls Chris Murphy Out for This DOOZY of...

'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 04, 2024
AngieArtist

Mondays, by and large, suck. They just do. So if we can make it a little bit brighter, we're happy to do so.

This guy, singing karaoke on a street corner, will blow your mind and lift your spirits.

Advertisement

We've watched this video about a dozen times. His voice is so amazing we can't help ourselves.

Watch and listen:

Wow.

What else can we say?

Seriously get this man a record deal. We'd buy his albums.

Some of the best parts of the video are the reactions of the crowd.

We wish we could sing so well.

If this writer tried karaoke, she'd be violating the Geneva Conventions.

Probably.

Yep.

Recommended

Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Simply sublime.

Some of us went to church, sang, and still sound like a cat in a blender.

He really did. Incredible stuff.

We believe you.

Like we said, we've listened to it multiple times and it still makes us smile.

Exactly.

There is more that unites us than divides us.

Every cookout, every wedding, every graduation.

Smooth like buttah.

Advertisement

Certainly one of the bright spots so far.

We chuckled at this.

Yep. Listening to it again and goosebumps.

That should be the name of his debut album: Plaid-Wrapped Soul.

Music is a great uniter.


***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FLORIDA MUSIC SONG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students
Amy Curtis
NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Fears SCOTUS Is Interfering With the Election
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'I've Seen It for Myself!' John Kirby's 'Doing the SNL Sketch' to Vouch for Biden's Vim and Vigor
Doug P.
Gonna Leave a Mark! Dan Bongino Has Just 1 DAMNING Question for Biden Bragging About His George Floyd Law
Sam J.
SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor So Of COURSE Lefties Are LOSING THEIR MINDS ... HERE Are Some of the 'Best'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students Amy Curtis
Advertisement