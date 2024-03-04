'Plaid-Wrapped Soul': Watch Florida Man STUN Karaoke Crowd

Mondays, by and large, suck. They just do. So if we can make it a little bit brighter, we're happy to do so.

This guy, singing karaoke on a street corner, will blow your mind and lift your spirits.

We've watched this video about a dozen times. His voice is so amazing we can't help ourselves.

Watch and listen:

The most unlikely Florida man video ever?



Bubba looking Florida man sings an Alicia Keys song during street karaoke and it doesn’t go as you would expect.



pic.twitter.com/cnEfReixDS — Scottacular (@Scottcrates) March 1, 2024

Wow.

What else can we say?

His name is Eric Manuel, and he is an un-discovered talent! — Bow Tied Rebel (@BowTiedRebels) March 3, 2024

Seriously get this man a record deal. We'd buy his albums.

Bruh is like "You know ball, sir!" pic.twitter.com/SAbwH8zT39 — It's MR Nunya to you... (@NunyaBidnezz888) March 1, 2024

Some of the best parts of the video are the reactions of the crowd.

I love that. As a regular at karaoke, some regular people have some serious pipes. There are some women that slay it at my local dives. One belts out Whitney like it's nothing. Another just belted out a rendition of "You Outta Know" by Allanis Morrisette that made me go, damn! — Mike Pfirrman (@mdpfirrman1) March 1, 2024

We wish we could sing so well.

If this writer tried karaoke, she'd be violating the Geneva Conventions.

His neighbor knows all the words to that song. 😆👍 — SilverFox77 (@SilverFox__77) March 1, 2024

Probably.

Yep.

Simply sublime.

This should not be surprising. Country folks can sing. Most of us grew up "practicing" a few times a week at church. https://t.co/eUBz1R7v00 — 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐞 (@Brad_Cone) March 2, 2024

Some of us went to church, sang, and still sound like a cat in a blender.

One of my favorite songs, ever. He killed it. https://t.co/Rxj0mbLRYv — Schmeldolicious (@58isthenew40) March 2, 2024

He really did. Incredible stuff.

This is what I think I sound like when I belt this song after 11 drinks https://t.co/nBqlUfInCa — repete (@re_pet3) March 2, 2024

We believe you.

Just sitting here with a stupid grin on my face watching BillyJoeJimBob absolutely SLAY this track https://t.co/UYTa2Gw2Mj — CoolPurpleBass (@CoolPurpleBass) March 2, 2024

Like we said, we've listened to it multiple times and it still makes us smile.

This is what you call an antidote to divisiveness. He is bringing people together, using his voice. https://t.co/vQKjoE2wc7 — Hairball 🌊 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 🌻🇺🇦 ✌️ (@orangepeel18) March 1, 2024

Exactly.

There is more that unites us than divides us.

He just invited to every single cookout that state is having https://t.co/p4aTvVVGtN — Sams Sleep Paralysis Demon (@P0W3R_P0T4T0) March 2, 2024

Every cookout, every wedding, every graduation.

Smooth like buttah.

Ngl this one of the best things to happen in 2024 😬🥰✨ https://t.co/axiUsqclmQ — E (@poedarican) March 2, 2024

Certainly one of the bright spots so far.

If there’s one thing about black folks, we will watch somebody sing 😂 https://t.co/uwYxSosU7J — Vic Damone Jr (@Al_Smoove) March 2, 2024

We chuckled at this.

This gave me goosebumps. Something positive for the timeline. https://t.co/8Ag3E7lfP8 — Hamlet Is Dead ❄️🔥 (@HamletIsDead) March 2, 2024

Yep. Listening to it again and goosebumps.

Plaid-wrapped soul for a surprising timeline cleanse... https://t.co/u0BPnQ1lcT — Carol *Pro-Democracy* Joyce (@_carolofjoy) March 2, 2024

That should be the name of his debut album: Plaid-Wrapped Soul.

This brings me joy. Everyone enjoying this together. Music is everything. https://t.co/6M8rMOmKpR — Cheryl 🐬🌴 (@cheranct) March 2, 2024

Music is a great uniter.





***

