Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 04, 2024
Twitchy

We've written extensively about the antisemitism problem on American college campuses. 

This latest bit of disgusting antisemitism comes from Berkeley, where a violent mob harassed an Israeli speaker and canceled his talk to Jewish students.

More from Free Beacon:

University of California, Berkeley, administrators have offered no apology to Israeli lawyer Ran Bar-Yoshafat, whose speech to a campus Jewish group was abruptly canceled by the university after violent protesters choked a female student attendee, spit in another attendee's face, and broke into the auditorium where Bar-Yoshafat waited onstage.

"I've had no apology," Bar-Yoshafat told the Washington Free Beacon. "No one from Berkeley has contacted me since, or tried to contact me, even."

Only about 10 to 12 student attendees had been able to make it into the university venue where Bar-Yoshafat had been moved for the third time when violent protesters broke down the doors and university police abruptly declared that the event would be shut down. Following this announcement, Bar-Yoshafat said, an unidentified staffer told him that he would have to leave. The staffer and security guards then showed him and his wife down a backstage corridor so that they could leave without having to navigate the violent protesters.

Berkeley -- unsurprisingly -- has not apologized.

There is no other group, save conservatives, towards which this violence and bigotry would be tolerated. But the Left says our speech and our culture are threats to democracy.

Sure, Jan.

Yep.

For people who demand tolerance and diversity, they are the most intolerant people on the planet.

It's both.

There are a lot of things you can get away with as a leftist. Crime, assault, battery, vandalism, rioting.

Those days are long gone.

We only kick men falsely accused of rape out of college now.

Because the media and the Left (redundant, we know) support this, and want more of it. They'll never cast it in a negative light because they think Jews deserve this treatment.

Liberals are 'anti-fascists'. Ask them. They'll tell you. As they burn your community to the ground.

Until it has to close its doors.

We bet you didn't until we told you about it.

And they've circled back to attacking free speech now.

Sound advice for anyone, Jewish or otherwise.

And they don't care.

In fact, they approve of this.

Only in America could you pay $44,000 a year to learn how to hate Jews.

You answered your own question: they're not punished because the powers that be want more of this. They like the ideology of the Berkeley students, so they turn a blind eye to the hate and violence.

***

Tags: ANTISEMITIC ANTISEMITISM BERKELEY FREE SPEECH HAMAS ISRAEL

