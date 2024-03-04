Intolerance on Campus: Leftwing Berkeley Students Form Violent Mob and Attack Jewish Speaker, Students

We've written extensively about the antisemitism problem on American college campuses.

This latest bit of disgusting antisemitism comes from Berkeley, where a violent mob harassed an Israeli speaker and canceled his talk to Jewish students.

Insane details from the antisemitic Berkeley mob this week.



One Jewish girl was choked and rioters spit in the face of another Jewish student while shouting “Jew Jew Jew”



Berkeley was already facing lawsuits for the unchecked antisemitism on campus. https://t.co/AuO10rF1tp pic.twitter.com/6NSO29a4n5 — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2024

More from Free Beacon:

University of California, Berkeley, administrators have offered no apology to Israeli lawyer Ran Bar-Yoshafat, whose speech to a campus Jewish group was abruptly canceled by the university after violent protesters choked a female student attendee, spit in another attendee's face, and broke into the auditorium where Bar-Yoshafat waited onstage. "I've had no apology," Bar-Yoshafat told the Washington Free Beacon. "No one from Berkeley has contacted me since, or tried to contact me, even." Only about 10 to 12 student attendees had been able to make it into the university venue where Bar-Yoshafat had been moved for the third time when violent protesters broke down the doors and university police abruptly declared that the event would be shut down. Following this announcement, Bar-Yoshafat said, an unidentified staffer told him that he would have to leave. The staffer and security guards then showed him and his wife down a backstage corridor so that they could leave without having to navigate the violent protesters.

Berkeley -- unsurprisingly -- has not apologized.

More testimony and evidence from the attack by the antisemitic mob at Berkeley, including video and photos.



This is America in 2024. https://t.co/pgMfEvYIGL pic.twitter.com/ZO6TYSMkmn — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2024

There is no other group, save conservatives, towards which this violence and bigotry would be tolerated. But the Left says our speech and our culture are threats to democracy.

Sure, Jan.

There sure are a lot of liberals who really hate Jews. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 3, 2024

Yep.

For people who demand tolerance and diversity, they are the most intolerant people on the planet.

This isn't antisemitism, it's assault and battery, and a hate crime. — Dr. This Little Piggy BsD 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱 (@woodyspigroasts) March 3, 2024

It's both.

If you are a leftist, you are allowed to be openly anti-Semitic without any repercussions. Sad but true. — Florida Mike - #NeverAgainTrump (@TheFloridaMike) March 3, 2024

There are a lot of things you can get away with as a leftist. Crime, assault, battery, vandalism, rioting.

Call me an old fuddy-duddy, but I miss the days where choking a student (for any reason, never mind in an anti-Semitic attack) got you expelled from school and probably criminally prosecuted. https://t.co/TgB4abR6ZV — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) March 3, 2024

Those days are long gone.

We only kick men falsely accused of rape out of college now.

Please explain to me how this isn't among the biggest stories in the media right now?



Other than the fact that far too many in the press are aligned with the antisemitic and America-hating activists responsible... https://t.co/vIY5HhWwCl — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 3, 2024

Because the media and the Left (redundant, we know) support this, and want more of it. They'll never cast it in a negative light because they think Jews deserve this treatment.

I’m sure the offenders were with the Young Republicans of Berkeley and not far left lunatics.



We’ve been told that fascism is right wing. So it couldn’t be liberals doing these attacks. https://t.co/f5rl0cR7s7 — RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2024

Liberals are 'anti-fascists'. Ask them. They'll tell you. As they burn your community to the ground.

How many times does Berkeley need to be sued before anything changes? https://t.co/sHPUEmYlOJ — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) March 3, 2024

Until it has to close its doors.

Remember a Catholic high school student looked at someone oddly and media treated it like a hate crime for weeks. Meanwhile you probably hadn't even heard about this. https://t.co/ts60rEimIo — David Shane (@david_shane) March 3, 2024

We bet you didn't until we told you about it.

These people attacking these Jews are of the same mindset that were attacking people over “free speech” seven, eight year ago. https://t.co/GyA8SpYkzs — Phil Labonte, Talent Terrorist (@philthatremains) March 3, 2024

And they've circled back to attacking free speech now.

I don’t know how else to say this, but if you’re Jewish, arm yourself. No authorities or law enforcement in this country will do anything to protect you. https://t.co/pTJ7aEQT4M — Faye Hausendorff (@FayeH321) March 3, 2024

Sound advice for anyone, Jewish or otherwise.

Morally bankrupt academics get a sadistic thrill in feeling morally superior to the perfidious Jews (many of whom will have contributed to their fields) in pontificating how anti-Zionism isn’t antisemitism.



Meanwhile their Jewish students are getting choked and spat upon. https://t.co/Futn924C7j — Rachel Moiselle (@RachelMoiselle) March 3, 2024

And they don't care.

In fact, they approve of this.

These institutions of “higher education” have become breeding grounds of antisemitism and terrorism. https://t.co/xC771b4zi6 — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) March 3, 2024

Only in America could you pay $44,000 a year to learn how to hate Jews.

Why do students do this without fear of punishment?



That which gets rewarded gets repeated. https://t.co/SbuM2rl2OT — Kevin Pinball (@KevinPinball) March 3, 2024

You answered your own question: they're not punished because the powers that be want more of this. They like the ideology of the Berkeley students, so they turn a blind eye to the hate and violence.

***

