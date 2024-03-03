Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May...
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL...
WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (...
DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have...
Black Woman's Impression of White People Disagreeing With Reparations is So BAD It's...
Bust OFF, Scold! Jerome Adams BRAGS About Masking on a Plane and Twitter...
You Do YOU, Bro! Conservatives Point and LAUGH at Joe Scarborough for Claiming...
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in...
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would...
NYPD News Absolutely Roasted For Confiscating a ... (Checks Notes) ... 'Final Fantasy'...
Gov. Ron DeSantis Pressures ICE Into Re-Arresting Alleged Rapist
US Conducts First Air Drop of Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Strip
New Republic: Hatchet Man Ben Sasse Fires All University of Florida DEI Staff
'OH MY GOD!' Trump Roasts DA Fani Willis in Campaign Speech (You've GOTTA...

Good Luck With That: Actor Terrence Howard Owes $1 Million in Back Taxes After Bold Strategy Fails

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 03, 2024
AngieArtist

Terrence Howard, actor from TV's 'Empire,' 'Crash,' and the original Rhodey in 'Iron Man' has a bold theory for getting out of paying taxes: threaten a DOJ lawyer and say making the descendants of slaves pay taxes is immoral.

Advertisement

To quote 'Dodgeball,': It's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off for him.

Spoiler alert: it didn't.

More from The Philadelphia Inquirer:

A federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard to pay nearly $1 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties after he allegedly threatened a Justice Department lawyer and maintained that it was “immoral for the United States government to charge taxes to the descendants of slaves.”

For more than a year, the 54-yera-old start of the TV hit Empire, whose last listed address was in Plymouth Meeting, rebuffed IRS efforts to collect $578,000 in income taxes it says he failed to pay between 2010 and 2019.

And despite a months-long effort to engage Howard in court after the Justice Department sued him in 2022, the actor's only response was a voicemail he allegedly left on the phone of the case's lead tax attorney in November.

According to the transcript of that message, included in court filings, Howard denied owing anything and threatened to shame her by posting the lawsuit against him on the Internet.

"Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation for it," the actor said in the message. "Now you have the gall to try and prosecute and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people that you are responsible for causing the breakage."

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

The article goes on to say Howard never formally responded to the suit.

Let's just put this out there: Terrence Howard never did any forced labor. He was born in 1969. No one alive today enslaved his ancestors. His net worth, according to TheRichest.com, is around $30 million.

He should pay taxes. So should every other American. His 'fair share' and all that, as Biden likes to say.

Also, threatening lawyers and not responding to a lawsuit is a great way to lose in court.

Between Howard and Jussie Smollett, probably insanely dramatic

Exactly.

Exactly.

Lots of posts agreed with Howard. Yikes.

Who will build the roads if he doesn't?

Advertisement

Sure feels that way.

This made us laugh.

Note his original back taxes were just under $600k; if he had hired a lawyer and answered the suit, he probably wouldn't have paid that much.

Harsh, but true.

Yep.

Someone else can pay their fair share.

Advertisement

If you don't get the reference, he believes 1x1=2 (it doesn't).

Explains a lot, frankly.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: CELEBRITIES HOLLYWOOD IRS REPARATIONS RICH SLAVERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL
Sam J.
WHOA, What's Up With SNL?! Things for Biden Are SO BAD Even SNL is Mocking Dems Ignoring His Age (WATCH)
Sam J.
Mansplaining Lefty Gets WAAAY MORE Than He Asks for Questioning Why Women Would EVER Vote for Republicans
Sam J.
WASSAMATTA? A Very Nervous *Doughy* Alexander Vindman Claims Trump Will 'UNDO DEMOCRACY' (Watch)
Sam J.
DAAAMN SON! Scott Presler DROPS Gen Z Biden 'Fanboy' for Claiming Dems Have a 'Plan' for Young People
Sam J.
Went Woke, Now They're Going BROKE: CNN Looking to Cut Costs - May Cut EXPENSIVE (Annoying) Pundits
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Awww, He Gonna CRY?! Steve Garvey TEARS Adam Schiff a NEW 1 in Brutal Thread and Pencil Neck Can't DEAL Sam J.
Advertisement