Pure Imagination: Glasgow's 'Willy Wonka Experience' Turns Out to Be a Scam

Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 28, 2024
Andrew Matthews/PA via AP

'Come with me, and you'll be, in a world of pure imagination' hit a little too close to home for families in Glasgow recently. An event, billed as a 'celebration of chocolate' (c'mon, we all love chocolate) and a 'Willy Wonka experience' turned into something out of Roald Dahl's worst nightmares:

More from The Guardian:

Police were called to a venue in Glasgow last weekend after furious families who had spent hundreds of pounds on the Willy’s Chocolate Experience complained about the “awful” event that left children in tears and was abruptly cancelled midway through.

The event organiser, House of Illuminati, which charged up to £35 for tickets, promised an “immersive experince” based on the Warner Bros film Wonka, which stars Timothée Chalamet as the young chocolate entrepreneur and was an instant hit with children and grownups over the festive period.

The event publicity promised giant mushrooms, candy canes and chocolate fountains, along with special audio and visual effects, all narrated by dancing Oompa-Loompas – the tiny, orange men who power Wonka’s chocolate factory in the Roald Dahl book which inspired the prequel film.

But instead, when eager families turned up to the address in Whiteinch, an industrial area of Glasgow, they discovered a sparsely decorated warehouse with a scattering of plastic props, a small bouncy castle and some backdrops pinned against the walls.

Yikes. 

But, as the Internet has learned to do, it took this disaster and turned it into an Everlasting Gobstopper of sarcasm, wit, and humor.

OMG.

Like, at what point did someone hang this up and decide, 'Yes, that'll work', because that's about 10% effort, right there.

It's not even hung straight.

So are hazmat suits. We hope.

Major Fyre Fest vibes here.

Yes, but just the freaky boat ride down the tunnel.

Can't go wrong with a 'Simpsons' reference. It is Homerland.

Oh, make no mistake: these families will be talking about this for generations now.

That's the silver lining, we suppose.

We feel for the Oompa Loompa lady. She's become a meme overnight.

This 'Breaking Bad' sequel looks awful, to be honest.

Apparently not.

'House of Illuminati' probably should've been a red flag.

Wheee! Jelly beans and lemonade. Will the fun never cease?

Fooled by AI. Wowza.

Actually laughed out loud at this one. Well played.

That's a perfect reference.

Now we're going to have that stupid song stuck in our heads all day.

So are we.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

The stuff of nightmares.

Yeah, the 'Willy Wonka experience' didn't work out so well for some of those kids, did it?

It'll be like 'Tiger King' but with Scottish accents.

Yes, they did.

***

