WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border...
'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HI...
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Lefti...
Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter
After Massive Nationwide Service Outage, Guess How AT&T Is Going to Help Customers
Google AI Can't Tell if Christopher Rufo and Elon Musk Are Worse Than...
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant...
Dana Loesch Obliterates Gavin Newsom's Laughable Take on Biden's 'Master Class' Presidency
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
The Media Will Do Anything to Twist a Narrative
Politico: Intel Officials Worried 2nd Trump Term Would Mean a Super-Politicized Intel Comm...
They Really Hate Chik-Fil-A! Bombshell Piece in the Atlantic Details How Things Have...
Border Patrol Post About Consequences for Illegals Sounds Like Mayorkas Wrote It
Andy McCarthy Nukes New Dem/Media Narrative About Biden (and Ex Intel Officials) Being...

HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We're about a month away from Easter, so what better time to take a look at photos of presidents with the obligatory White House Easter Bunny:

Advertisement

Holy cow, it does look like we're surrendering.

This is the way.

No, we probably don't want to know.

That bunny has seen some s**t, apparently.

The jokes and comments had us absolutely rolling, so without further ado:

Enjoy!

It really is hysterical.

Recommended

'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

That movie is 'Harvey', and it's great.

There ya go.

It is very ominous. But like the original poster said, it looks like we lost a war.

It is cute.

Yes it does!

We laughed out loud.

Just a bit creepy.

A solid list.

And after the incident with the bunny, probably wise to omit Jimmy Carter.

Advertisement

'Do what you're told and no one gets hurt' -- the Easter Bunny, probably.

Well played.

It's not dumb; we were wondering the same thing. The Republican bunny wears glasses, the Democrat one does not. Maybe a rotation of the costumes? The world may never know.

It looks like something out of Hitchcock, frankly.

This 'Watership Down' reboot is weird.

Advertisement

That war was lost, apparently.

We have no idea, but they do.

There's gotta be a way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Tags: BILL CLINTON CLINTON EASTER PRESIDENT PRESIDENT BIDEN PRESIDENT OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza
Chad Felix Greene
Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter After Running Down Mother and Daughter
Brett T.
Say WHAT? NBC News Headline Describing School Bathroom Death Is Basically Incoherent Leftist Dribble
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
The UGA Story Keeps Getting Worse: Suspect ARRESTED in Athens, Had Bench Warrant Against Him
Amy Curtis
The Feral Hogs Guy Was Right: Pic of MASSIVE Hog Gets Twitter Talking
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What a Self-Destructive Narcissist.' NY Playwright Orders Attention Protesting His Own HIV Meds for Gaza Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement