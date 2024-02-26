HARE-larious: Pics of Presidents and the Easter Bunny Made Us Laugh Out Loud

We're about a month away from Easter, so what better time to take a look at photos of presidents with the obligatory White House Easter Bunny:

Every presidential photo of the Easter Bunny looks as if we lost a war with him and are surrendering pic.twitter.com/NXBcdnI36U — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) February 25, 2024

Advertisement

Holy cow, it does look like we're surrendering.

Never seen a child look happy around a human sized Easter Bunny. He should be a lil guy, like one foot tall, maybe with a tweed jacket and glasses. We were never meant to sit upon his lap in a mall. — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) February 25, 2024

This is the way.

Anyone have an assessment on why the Easter Bunny has like... no lore? Santa has a factory, wife, elves, we know how he gets in your house and what he likes to eat.

The Easter Bunny is this unknowable creature. Where does he get the candy? How big is he? Do we even want to know? — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) February 26, 2024

No, we probably don't want to know.

WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO HIM? WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO HIS EYES? pic.twitter.com/PqAWYh9JNi — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) February 26, 2024

That bunny has seen some s**t, apparently.

The jokes and comments had us absolutely rolling, so without further ado:

Enjoy!

This is one of the funniest tweets I’ve seen in months. Genuinely need to catch my breath 😂 — George Morgan 🎉 (@Orian57) February 26, 2024

It really is hysterical.

This is like that Jimmy Stewart movie where he's friends with an invisible rabbit — The Former Fed (@BowTiedKaa) February 25, 2024

That movie is 'Harvey', and it's great.

There ya go.

Why does the Biden one look so particularly ominous? — Mr. Gravy, Right Here On Twittеr 🍔 (@MisterGravyBoy) February 25, 2024

It is very ominous. But like the original poster said, it looks like we lost a war.

This is my favorite one. It’s cute tbh pic.twitter.com/MQJl50l3bC — Emdee 🇵🇸🗝️ (@emdee05) February 26, 2024

It is cute.

That first one has real astronaut with a gun meme energy. — Craig Lindemann (@celinpursuit.bsky.social 🦋) (@CELinPursuit) February 25, 2024

Yes it does!

I'd really like to know what that rabbit said to make Obama cry. https://t.co/bOSrc5vpJW — Bob Hutton (@HerecomesDrBob) February 25, 2024

We laughed out loud.

I’m down for most Americanah holidays, especially how Americans do Easter, but the 7 foot tall Bunnies are damn creepy. https://t.co/GNtnIYokuj — Luba Lesiva (@loobah_l) February 26, 2024

Just a bit creepy.

Presidents that could beat the Easter Bunny:

George Washington

Andrew Jackson

Abraham Lincoln

Theodore Roosevelt

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Gerald Ford https://t.co/r3fJZ8l0M8 — Sarah Stook 🦆 (@sarah_stook) February 25, 2024

A solid list.

And after the incident with the bunny, probably wise to omit Jimmy Carter.

Advertisement

He's gotta gun pressed to the small of Dubya's back pic.twitter.com/scHDGc6FyU — Charly (@zplerhop) February 26, 2024

'Do what you're told and no one gets hurt' -- the Easter Bunny, probably.

"Then everything changed when the furries attacked" https://t.co/CEEhF75Oc6 — Carlemagne (@Carlemagn3) February 26, 2024

Well played.

This is going to sound so dumb but I have to ask if they intentionally use different rabbits for different presidents? https://t.co/DLnSfj1CBG — Paloma Diamond stan🦊. (@detroitdaria) February 26, 2024

It's not dumb; we were wondering the same thing. The Republican bunny wears glasses, the Democrat one does not. Maybe a rotation of the costumes? The world may never know.

Why does the Biden photo go kind of hard though lol? https://t.co/axGroUAzja — Nicholas (@NicholasJLevi) February 25, 2024

It looks like something out of Hitchcock, frankly.

The capitulation of America to the Bunny Empire. General Easter Bunny receives Presidential Power from the hands of the former President. https://t.co/qF59Bkr3Lr — Henrique Mota (@96Henrique) February 25, 2024

This 'Watership Down' reboot is weird.

This is why you don't hear about a "War on Easter". It already ended with unconditional surrender to Easter. https://t.co/C6Nvc8U6EC — @[email protected]🐀 (@daphlawless) February 26, 2024

Advertisement

That war was lost, apparently.

Why is it so hard to make a cute rabbit? Why do all these rabbits look like serial killers? — Anne Arkest (@AnneArkest) February 26, 2024

We have no idea, but they do.

I know nothing about costume design… but there’s gotta be a way to make them less creepy. — L Ransom (@xtianmama) February 26, 2024

There's gotta be a way.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!