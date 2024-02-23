HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of Exploitation and Worse

OOF! Gallup Poll on Biden Approval Shows NOBODY Is Buying the WH's Attempt...
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 23, 2024
Twitchy

Meet Adam Westbrook. He's the HR director in Outagamie County, WI and was arrested on Friday, and is facing four counts of possession of child p**n and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

More from Fox 11 News:

Outagamie County's human resources director was arrested overnight and is in a southern Wisconsin jail.

Jail records from Sauk County show Adam Westbrook was booked at 3:40 a.m. Friday.

FOX 11 has learned Westbrook was taken into custody in Neenah after multiple agencies, including the Neenah Police Department and the State Department of Justice, executed a search warrant as part of a Kenosha County investigation.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office told FOX 11 it won't be releasing any information about Westbrook's arrest yet, as it's part of a much larger investigation where the safety of children is a concern.

But there's a horrific update to this:

There are no words.

Dan O'Donnell is a conservative talk show host, who broke the story:

Just terrible news.

Based on photos from social media, Westbrook was part of the 'Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence', too.

But there's more:

Yikes.

These are always 'local stories' depending on who the accused and victims are. But things like George Floyd are national stories.

Wonder why.

It's a chapter of the group that was honored by the Dodgers last summer.

It's not just you.

This is true. It is now a federal case.

It really is. And it hits close to home.

Excellent question. 

***

