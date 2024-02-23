HORRIFIC: Libs of TikTok Reports on WI Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Facing Charges of Exploitation and Worse

Meet Adam Westbrook. He's the HR director in Outagamie County, WI and was arrested on Friday, and is facing four counts of possession of child p**n and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

BREAKING: Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook was arrested and is facing four counts of possession of child p*rn and four counts of sexual exploitation of a child.



Adam was also the human resources director for Outagamie County, WI and is pictured in drag with the Mayor of… pic.twitter.com/XauXfKwc14 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2024

More from Fox 11 News:

Outagamie County's human resources director was arrested overnight and is in a southern Wisconsin jail. Jail records from Sauk County show Adam Westbrook was booked at 3:40 a.m. Friday. FOX 11 has learned Westbrook was taken into custody in Neenah after multiple agencies, including the Neenah Police Department and the State Department of Justice, executed a search warrant as part of a Kenosha County investigation. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office told FOX 11 it won't be releasing any information about Westbrook's arrest yet, as it's part of a much larger investigation where the safety of children is a concern.

But there's a horrific update to this:

BREAKING: The victim of the Anti-Catholic Drag Queen Adam Westbrook who was arrested on child s*x crime charges has been identified as his son who he adopted with his husband who is a teacher.



Adam allegedly created child p*rn of his adopted son and distributed it.



HORRIFIC.… https://t.co/0O39aVKWcy pic.twitter.com/fSu5naGMbE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

Dan O'Donnell is a conservative talk show host, who broke the story:

EXCLUSIVE: Drag queen Adam Westbrook, who performs with the Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, has been transferred to federal court on charges of making and sending child porn videos of the young boy he and his husband adopted. pic.twitter.com/goN3h006ai — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

According to a state criminal complaint, Westbrook took naked videos of his adoptive son and sent them to a friend, a sheriff's deputy who was arrested for masturbating in front of another man in a public bathroom. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

Investigators found four videos of the boy on the deputy's phone and traced them to Westbrook, who allegedly took them while on a trip to the Wisconsin Dells with his husband and their adopted son (the alleged victim). — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 21, 2024

Based on photos from social media, Westbrook was part of the 'Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence', too.

Brew City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pic.twitter.com/Iy4eUrSEWl — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) February 18, 2024

Scoop: Enraged grandparents just confirmed that Adam Westbrook volunteered in the Neenah & Menasha School Districts(Wisconsin).



He is alleged to have coordinated school musicals/concerts in the districts and was doing so until his arrest. pic.twitter.com/WW70CXMho7 — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 21, 2024

This has happened in Georgia as well, last year. It’s virtually disappeared from local media. https://t.co/rYLAseiVhF — Patrick Reed (@patjreed) February 21, 2024

These are always 'local stories' depending on who the accused and victims are. But things like George Floyd are national stories.

Is this the group that was honored at a baseball game? https://t.co/xjVrOp06jW — sarainitaly ❄☃️❄ (@sarainitaly) February 21, 2024

It's a chapter of the group that was honored by the Dodgers last summer.

Is it just me, or is this not the first time I've come across a story like this over the course of the past few years? https://t.co/uhPURy8Gwp — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 23, 2024

CONFIRMED: Drag queen Adam Westbrook’s case was moved to the Federal Court system in Western Wisconsin.

Reports continue to surface that the young blonde boy who was horrifically abused in the incredibly disturbing child p*rn videos…is Adam and Michael’s adopted/foster child. https://t.co/2xy1VwRa0x pic.twitter.com/VnyCmjC1JV — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) February 21, 2024

This is true. It is now a federal case.

This makes me sick to my stomach. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) February 22, 2024

Why does this thing that never happens keep happening https://t.co/Buy2cRmHfV — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 18, 2024

