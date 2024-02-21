Here We Go Again: US, China to Collaborate on Making Bird Flu More Infectious

Presidents Can Save or Destroy a Country
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 21, 2024
Sarah D.

Since it looks like this election year is going to be a repeat of 2020, may as well replay that whole godawful year and have another pandemic on our hands:

How are we allowing this? Did we learn nothing?

More from The Daily Mail:

The US government is spending $1million of American taxpayer money to fund experiments on dangerous bird flu viruses in collaboration with Chinese scientists.

The research involves infecting ducks and geese with different strains of viruses to make them more infectious, and study the viruses' potential to 'jump into mammalian hosts,' according to research documents.

It is being funded through the US Department of Agriculture and collaborating studies will take place at sites in Georgia, Beijing and Edinburgh in Scotland.

It comes despite similar research being restricted in 2022 and growing concerns that dubious Chinese studies may have started the COVID pandemic.

It's pretty much settled the COVID pandemic started not in a Chinese wet market, but in the Wuhan lab.

Yes it should.

Not only because of the risk to human health, but the risk to our food supply. Bird flu can decimate chicken farms.

We can't think of a good reason.

That's what it sounds like to us.

Rhetorical, we know, but really amazing when you think about it.

Logic is so uncommon it's a superpower.

We're not going through that again. No way.

This was a common refrain, and in the past we'd have dismissed this as a conspiracy theory, but these days it sure doesn't feel like a conspiracy theory anymore.

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline.

The sequel will be worse.

The post continues:

One of the researchers collaborating on the project is Wenju Liu, who is affiliated with the WIV - which is believed to have sparked the COVID pandemic - and a member of the board of a scientific journal, working with Zheng-Li Shi, who is known as the 'bat lady' for her extensive work on bat coronaviruses.

The research involves infecting ducks and geese with different strains of viruses to make them more infectious, and study the viruses' potential to 'jump into mammalian hosts,' according to research documents.

It is being funded through the US Department of Agriculture and collaborating studies will take place at sites in Georgia, Beijing and Edinburgh in Scotland.

The documents were obtained by the campaign group, The White Coat Waste Project, and shared with DailyMail.

The papers show funding for the avian virus research began in April 2021 and it is slated to continue through March 2026.The specific viruses the researchers will work with include H5NX, H7N9 and H9N2, WCW reported. A 2023 study described H5NX viruses as 'highly pathogenic' with the ability to cause neurological complications in humans.”

Scary, scary stuff.

No, we shouldn't be doing that.

Oh, honey, we don't have enough time or column inches to answer that question.

In short: EVERYTHING.

***

