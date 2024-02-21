Here We Go Again: US, China to Collaborate on Making Bird Flu More Infectious

Since it looks like this election year is going to be a repeat of 2020, may as well replay that whole godawful year and have another pandemic on our hands:

Here we go again ...... 🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/p4Zf0Bwf7Z — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 21, 2024

How are we allowing this? Did we learn nothing?

More from The Daily Mail:

The US government is spending $1million of American taxpayer money to fund experiments on dangerous bird flu viruses in collaboration with Chinese scientists. The research involves infecting ducks and geese with different strains of viruses to make them more infectious, and study the viruses' potential to 'jump into mammalian hosts,' according to research documents. It is being funded through the US Department of Agriculture and collaborating studies will take place at sites in Georgia, Beijing and Edinburgh in Scotland. It comes despite similar research being restricted in 2022 and growing concerns that dubious Chinese studies may have started the COVID pandemic.

It's pretty much settled the COVID pandemic started not in a Chinese wet market, but in the Wuhan lab.

This should be illegal. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 21, 2024

Yes it should.

Not only because of the risk to human health, but the risk to our food supply. Bird flu can decimate chicken farms.

Why in God’s name are we doing this type of research anyway!? — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) February 21, 2024

We can't think of a good reason.

Is this not gain of function? — theJuniorExplorer (@juniorexplorer_) February 21, 2024

That's what it sounds like to us.

If we don’t send millions to China to weaponize virus who will? https://t.co/hAvmTxDg6V — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2024

Rhetorical, we know, but really amazing when you think about it.

Logic is rare these days. The US is collaborating with China to make the bird flu strain more infectious and deadly.



This makes sense to others somehow… https://t.co/X2eSdo1fNQ — Check One Two 🎙 (@hcasan0va) February 21, 2024

Logic is so uncommon it's a superpower.

Great idea. If that breaks out, who's still not changing how they live? 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/HaiM82SOyM — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) February 21, 2024

We're not going through that again. No way.

The first one isn't contagious enough to wipe out entire hatcheries and farms. They're back to the drawing board to wipe out large portions of the food chain. https://t.co/uWg3EE0vCP — Shld_MAidn01 (@ShldMAidn01) February 21, 2024

This was a common refrain, and in the past we'd have dismissed this as a conspiracy theory, but these days it sure doesn't feel like a conspiracy theory anymore.

I'm told that the US does not perform gain of function experiments and to say they didn't do is a conspiracy theory. Weird. https://t.co/yLT3xzXruK — 🌼 Marigold🌸 (@CardboardCrayon) February 21, 2024

Yesterday's conspiracy theory is today's headline.

I saw this movie before https://t.co/vejq0tJTDy — PrConservative (@pr_conservative) February 21, 2024

The sequel will be worse.

🚨 “The US government is spending $1 million of American taxpayer money to fund experiments on dangerous bird flu viruses in collaboration with Chinese scientists.



One of the researchers collaborating on the project is Wenju Liu, who is affiliated with the WIV - which is… pic.twitter.com/Gs5RczG2yR — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 17, 2024

The post continues:

One of the researchers collaborating on the project is Wenju Liu, who is affiliated with the WIV - which is believed to have sparked the COVID pandemic - and a member of the board of a scientific journal, working with Zheng-Li Shi, who is known as the 'bat lady' for her extensive work on bat coronaviruses. The research involves infecting ducks and geese with different strains of viruses to make them more infectious, and study the viruses' potential to 'jump into mammalian hosts,' according to research documents. It is being funded through the US Department of Agriculture and collaborating studies will take place at sites in Georgia, Beijing and Edinburgh in Scotland. The documents were obtained by the campaign group, The White Coat Waste Project, and shared with DailyMail. The papers show funding for the avian virus research began in April 2021 and it is slated to continue through March 2026.The specific viruses the researchers will work with include H5NX, H7N9 and H9N2, WCW reported. A 2023 study described H5NX viruses as 'highly pathogenic' with the ability to cause neurological complications in humans.”

Scary, scary stuff.

I’m no scientist, but I’m thinking maybe we shouldn’t do that.



Just a hunch. — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 17, 2024

No, we shouldn't be doing that.

Wtf is wrong with our government. https://t.co/tzDzOfiTsp — Troy Alexanderr (I) ⚔️🗡🇺🇸 (@TroyAEbert) February 17, 2024

Oh, honey, we don't have enough time or column inches to answer that question.

In short: EVERYTHING.

