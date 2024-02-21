UNCONSTITUTIONAL: Despite SCOTUS Ruling, Biden Admin to Forgive Another $1.2 Billion in St...
Critical Whiteness Studies Assert That Whiteness Creates Terror and Violence

'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't Affirm Kid's Gender

Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 21, 2024
AP Photo/Armando Franca

The Left loves to say it 'takes a village' to raise a child, but they have no qualms pushing through their agenda to make sure only certain members of said village get a say in how a child is raised.

Mainly, and most recently, bills that punish parents who refuse to 'affirm' their child's 'gender identity', labeling them as abusers.

Illinois is jumping on that bandwagon with HB 4876.

The post continues:

HB 4876 would impose criminal penalties on parents or legal guardians for refusing to allow their children to undergo “gender-affirming” hormonal or surgical interventions. It would also allow minors to consent to “gender-affirming care” and shield gender clinicians from liability if they failed “to obtain valid consent” from the minor but provided they “relied in good faith on the representations made by the minor.” 

Ironically, the law also defines “abused child” as a child whose parent “allows to be inflicted upon such child physical injury, by other than accidental means, which causes death, disfigurement, impairment of physical or emotional health, or loss or impairment of any bodily function.” 

HB 4876 lumps in “gender-affirming” interventions with abortion, probably to make it politically difficult for Democrats to oppose the bill.

Just vile, scary stuff.

As lawsuits are being filed against providers for providing 'gender-affirming' care to minors who later realized they weren't trans, IL is pushing ahead to punish parents who want to protect their children from irreversible mutilation and harm.

It's evil.

They'll take kids away from the parents. Your kids.

And it won't stop at the trans issue. Soon they'll pass bills to take away your kids if you don't let them do whatever cause du jour the Left supports tomorrow.

It will be law in IL unless people blow up the phones.

This is child abuse.

Only if we let them.

Remember when this was just a loony right-wing conspiracy? Good times.

You can't own a gun or drink or smoke until you're 21.

But you can elect to remove your breasts or penis as a teenager.

Because reasons.

Solid advice.

Like hell they do.

Enough is enough.

***

