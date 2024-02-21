'Sophie's Choice Law': IL Bill Would Impose Criminal Penalties on Parents Who Don't Affirm Kid's Gender

The Left loves to say it 'takes a village' to raise a child, but they have no qualms pushing through their agenda to make sure only certain members of said village get a say in how a child is raised.

Mainly, and most recently, bills that punish parents who refuse to 'affirm' their child's 'gender identity', labeling them as abusers.

Illinois is jumping on that bandwagon with HB 4876.

Democrats in Illinois are proposing HB 4876, a Sophie’s Choice law.



HB 4876 would impose criminal penalties on parents or legal guardians for refusing to allow their children to undergo “gender-affirming” hormonal or surgical interventions.



It would also allow minors to… pic.twitter.com/1c5ksSy4C5 — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) February 21, 2024

HB 4876 would impose criminal penalties on parents or legal guardians for refusing to allow their children to undergo “gender-affirming” hormonal or surgical interventions. It would also allow minors to consent to “gender-affirming care” and shield gender clinicians from liability if they failed “to obtain valid consent” from the minor but provided they “relied in good faith on the representations made by the minor.” Ironically, the law also defines “abused child” as a child whose parent “allows to be inflicted upon such child physical injury, by other than accidental means, which causes death, disfigurement, impairment of physical or emotional health, or loss or impairment of any bodily function.” HB 4876 lumps in “gender-affirming” interventions with abortion, probably to make it politically difficult for Democrats to oppose the bill.

Just vile, scary stuff.

As lawsuits are being filed against providers for providing 'gender-affirming' care to minors who later realized they weren't trans, IL is pushing ahead to punish parents who want to protect their children from irreversible mutilation and harm.

A clever way to ensure kids can carry on being harmed. Shame on them. — Bev Jackson (@BevJacksonAuth) February 21, 2024

It's evil.

BREAKING: Democrats in Illinois (@RepStava_Murray) introduced HB 4876. The bill would classify parents as child abusers if they don’t get their kids “gender affirming care” aka puberty blockers and s*x change surgery.



They will use this to take kids away from their parents to… pic.twitter.com/Wo6wpr2sBf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 21, 2024

They'll take kids away from the parents. Your kids.

And it won't stop at the trans issue. Soon they'll pass bills to take away your kids if you don't let them do whatever cause du jour the Left supports tomorrow.

The Governor stands fully behind this. Also, Illinois is a supermajority Democrat state. Get on the phones! — God JB Pricker (Parody) (@GodPricker) February 21, 2024

It will be law in IL unless people blow up the phones.

Child abuse, by the tenets of trans ideology, is when you don't tell your child their body is wrong, don't tell your child they need fixing because they like or feel the wrong things, and don't place your child on a pathway towards lifelong sterilisation and adult anorgasmia. https://t.co/UkctMAf83p — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 21, 2024

This is child abuse.

The state will own and raise your children and you will smile, nod and apologize for your micro aggressions, white fragility and white nationalism.



This is the 2030 agenda they want.



Depopulation by any means, including making kids sterile. https://t.co/MlWkUXHaWh — Fifty Shades of Sarcasm (@Fifty_ShadesOfD) February 21, 2024

Only if we let them.

Politicians are coming after your kids https://t.co/rbbj4Yq07N — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 21, 2024

Remember when this was just a loony right-wing conspiracy? Good times.

If you don't think your children are mature enough to smoke drink or change their sex your a child abuser.

They are destroying the next generation and jailing us for trying to protect them. https://t.co/uRnoWMANdE — Kristina Back (@KristinaBack1) February 21, 2024

You can't own a gun or drink or smoke until you're 21.

But you can elect to remove your breasts or penis as a teenager.

Because reasons.

The woke world view divides us all into groups (oppressed or oppressor) & then decides every public policy based on group membership.



In this instance, the favored group is the Ts.



If you live in a place where this ideology has gained power, take it back immediately, or move. https://t.co/CLvQxcMG31 — Political Sock (@politicalsock) February 21, 2024

Solid advice.

Illinois politicians: “all your kids are belong to us” https://t.co/u14cQ39wfd — Escaping Illinois (@EscapingIL) February 21, 2024

Like hell they do.

Enough is enough.

